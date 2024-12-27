COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
CHRISTOPHER DUB, 41, of Hillside, East Taphouse has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with between March and November 2023 at Bude engaging in coercive behaviour by telling a woman what to wear, monitoring her time, depriving her of access to help and medical services, isolating her from friends and family and stalking her by sending her around 40 voicemails in two weeks, sending her gifts and letters and turning up at her house which caused her serious distress and had an adverse effect on her day-to-day activities. He will appear in Truro Crown Court on 17 January and was given conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to an area of Bude where she lives.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JASON HOLLAND, 42, of Moorland Close, Pendeen denied breaching a domestic violence protection notice by being in the company of a woman he was prohibited from seeing on 6 December and, at Saltash on 18 December, he booked into the Premier Inn with the woman. He was released on conditional bail not to contact the woman or enter the Cardinal Hatt Complex or any other place in Saltash.
KELLY BRAGA DE SOUZA, aged 34, of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 22 December not to contact or threaten a man or go to an address in Saltash.
ASSAULT
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 47, of Hodge Close, Saltash was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a woman in Liskeard on 15 June causing her actual bodily harm, not guilty of damaging her phone and not guilty of stalking her. In a different case he pleaded not guilty to assaulting an ambulance paramedic at Hodge Close, Saltash on 22 June. His trial is fixed for 29 July.
JAMES CROSBY, 38, of Greenhills, Camelford pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Atlantic Motor Services in Valley Truckle, Camelford on 18 December. He is also charged with strangling the man. Despite an application for bail, he was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 21 January.
MICHELLE WYETH, 40, of Binhamy Close, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court of, on 1 July 2023 at Perranporth, wounding a man inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent but not guilty to wounding him with intent. The case was adjourned until 17 January.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JONATHAN TILLEY, 30, of NFA, pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour in Morrisons in Liskeard on 19 December and to failing to comply with a community protection notice prohibiting him from causing members of the public serious nuisance or distress. The case was adjourned until 30 January.
DRUG OFFENCES
SIMON WILLIAMS, 39, of Liskeard pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine at Quay Street, Lostwithiel on 14 August. His case was adjourned until 3 January.
DRUG/ DRINK DRIVE
JASON SQUIRES, 49, of Pontsmill, Par pleaded guilty to driving on Rosevear Road, Bugle on 25 April with 240 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, 39 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten and with a faulty tyre. He will be sentenced on 31 January.
TRACEY DINGLE, 54, of Trenovissick Road, Par pleaded guilty to driving on the A391 in St Austell on 24 November with 114 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 26 months, which will be reduced by 26 weeks if she completes a course, and ordered to have six months alcohol treatment, to pay a £200 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES EGGINS, 25, of Wayfields, St Kew Highway pleaded guilty to driving with three micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, driving without insurance and possessing 8.63 grams of Psilocin, a controlled class A drug, and 21 grams of cannabis on West Hill, Wadebridge on 8 June. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £1015 and ordered to pay £406 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ROGER CLARKE, 35, of Polgreen, Polbathic pleaded guilty to driving on the A374 at Polbathic on 9 November with 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 45 months and was ordered to have six months alcohol treatment and to pay a £200 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED
YIXIANG CHEN, 54, of Fore Street, Looe pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and has been banned from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £120 victim surcharge and £85 costs.