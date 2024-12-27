CHRISTOPHER DUB, 41, of Hillside, East Taphouse has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with between March and November 2023 at Bude engaging in coercive behaviour by telling a woman what to wear, monitoring her time, depriving her of access to help and medical services, isolating her from friends and family and stalking her by sending her around 40 voicemails in two weeks, sending her gifts and letters and turning up at her house which caused her serious distress and had an adverse effect on her day-to-day activities. He will appear in Truro Crown Court on 17 January and was given conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to an area of Bude where she lives.