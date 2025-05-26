SEX OFFENCES
ROBERT STILES, 53, of Beacon Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to six sexual offences including inciting a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity. He was sent to prison for three years, his iPhone was seized, he has to register with the police indefinitely and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order limiting his use of the internet and contact with children.
NEVILLE CHESWORTH, 55, of Honicombe Park, Callington has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with two counts of adult sexual activity with a girl in Gunnislake, causing a 12-year-old to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual activity and sexually assaulting her. His case is listed for 20 June and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an area of Gunnislake, contact three people or have any unsupervised contact with a person aged under 16 unless unavoidable in everyday life.
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of HM Prison Exeter has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Bude on 10 March. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 17 June.
RYAN HOWARD, 25, of Oak Court, Holsworthy was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of five sex offences against a girl in Launceston when the prosecution offered no evidence.
CONTROLLING BEHAVIOUR
ADRIAN JENKINS, 39, of Moorland View, Saltash has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in controlling behaviour between April 2023 and May 2025, strangling and assaulting a woman on 16 May and using threatening behaviour towards another woman on 16 May. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 17 June.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HAMZA KARABULUT, 41, of Dundance Lane, Pool was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 15 May not to contact a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
STALKING
TOMOS WEEKES, 35, of Newman Road, Saltash has been made subject to a stalking protection order for two years not to contact a woman, attend any place he suspects she is present, not to mention her on social media or follow her on social media.
ASSAULT
OLIVER AXTELL, 24, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at the Telephone Exchange on Par Lane, Par on 8 March. He was given a community order which includes a four-month curfew to remain at his home between 7am and 7pm daily and to have treatment for his drug use. He has to pay £150 compensation to each of the officers he assaulted.
GARETH MACHON, 30, of Statham Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Bodmin in November 2023. He was made subject to a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and pay £1000 compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
LEVI TOMS, 52, who is living in a bail hostel in Camborne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman namely spitting at her at Bodmin Hospital on 1 April, to assaulting a man at the hospital on 12 March and assaulting a second man on 12 and 26 March. His case was adjourned until 29 August.
TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 51, of Tanyas on the A30 at Four Winds, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man by beating on 14 November. She will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 17 November. She was released on conditional bail not to enter The Flat at Penlan Garage petrol station, not to contact her alleged victim or go to Penlan Garage except for work purposes.
STUART HALL, 55, of Nicholas Meadow, Higher Metherell, Callington pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Higher Metherell on 6 October. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 1 December and was released on conditional bail.
STALKING
KENNY WILSON, 27, of Higher Silver Valley, Callington pleaded guilty to staking a woman by putting an air tag in her car to check her movements between 26 December and 28 January. He was fined £1000 and ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
DAVID FEARON, 51, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man and damaging £2490 worth of his property on Harvey Street on 16 May and not guilty to damaging a police cell the same day. His case was adjourned until 5 June.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
PAUL BLAKEY, 59, of Pras An Ferla, Camelford faced an application by police to forfeit seized cash of £42,410 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. The case was adjourned until 4 November to await the outcome of court proceedings.
THEFT
MARTIN DAVIS,54, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing £179 worth of items from Boots in Bodmin on 10 December and £282 worth of items on 16 November and to possessing 0.415 grams of cannabis at Higher Bore Street, Bodmin on 25 January. He was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence could be justified because he has a flagrant disregard for people and their property and the number and nature of the offences shows he is operating as a professional criminal. He has to pay £461 compensation and £85 costs.
HAYDEN TINSLEY, 21, of Dungarth Street, Liskeard had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer seven charges of theft and one of possessing a knife at Dean Street, Liskeard on 18 March.
DRUNK
SAMANTHA STEVENS, 45, of Clover Walk, Saltash pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Trevella Caravan Park, Crantock on 5 May. She was given a conditional discharge for six months and has to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
REUBEN CARBY, 31, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Lower Bore Street and Finn VC Estate, Bodmin on 4 January; failing to stop when required by a police officer on Cardell Road; to driving with 271 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 55; driving with 2.9 micrograms of cannabis exceeding the limit of two; driving with 32 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten and to possessing 3.2 grams of cannabis. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 26 September.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
MARTIN DAVIS, 54, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Temple with 22 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, to using a Mercedes A150 with a faulty tyre and faulty rear light and driving without insurance. He was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 29 months.
JACOB PELLOW, 32, of Grannys Green, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Lesnewth, Biscovey on 29 November with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was given a community order and put on a curfew to remain at his home from 7pm to 7am for three months and was banned from driving for three years. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
VICTORIA GAMBIE, 37, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving at Morrisons in Bodmin on 8 February with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, to stealing a bottle of wine from the petrol station and driving without insurance. She was given an interim driving ban and her case adjourned until 18 July.
CASSIDY WILLIAMS, 37, of Haye Road, Callington failed to turn up to court to answer charges of drug driving and driving without a licence. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
CAMERON HANSSON, 33, of Diddies Road, Stratton pleaded guilty to driving a VW Transporter on Orchard Close, Poughill on 26 April with 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to using a vehicle without insurance. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
SARAH SMITH, 60, of Pengelly, Delabole pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis when being investigated for an alleged offence at Westdown Road, Delabole on 12 April. The case was adjourned until 17 July.
ANDREW EDWARDS, 57, of East Balson Cottages, Whitstone pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 7 December in Newquay. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 12 September.
FAILED TO STOP
KATHERYN BAKER, 53, of Drakewalls Gardens, Gunnislake pleaded guilty to failing to stop after her Suzuki Wagon caused another vehicle to have scratches and a popped mirror casing after an accident on Cemetery Road, Albaston on 8 March and to driving over the alcohol limit with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work, pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
SPEEDING
PETER HEGGIE, 37, of Rilla Mill, Callington pleaded guilty to speeding through Drakewalls in August 2023 and was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending and fined £666.
GARY O’NIONS, 79, of Fore Street, Callington has been banned from driving for six months for repeat offending after being convicted of speeding in Nottingham in March 2024. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
