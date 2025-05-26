MARTIN DAVIS,54, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing £179 worth of items from Boots in Bodmin on 10 December and £282 worth of items on 16 November and to possessing 0.415 grams of cannabis at Higher Bore Street, Bodmin on 25 January. He was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence could be justified because he has a flagrant disregard for people and their property and the number and nature of the offences shows he is operating as a professional criminal. He has to pay £461 compensation and £85 costs.