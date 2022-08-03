Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court

By Contributed  
Monday 8th August 2022 11:00 am
Court News
The following reports are from the latest cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court where people had failed to provide police with information:

MATTHEW LESSLIE, 51, of Saltmill Close, Saltash had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a Ford who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.

KATHRYN JEFFERY, 66, of Pound Dean, Liskeard pleaded guilty to failing to tell police who was driving a BMW who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on her licence.

JOSEPH ROTHWELL, 36, of Polperro Road, Lansallos had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving an Audi A3 who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Sentence was adjourned until 25 August when magistrates will consider disqualification.

