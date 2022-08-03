Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court

ALYSTER GYNN, 61, of Higher Chapel Street, Looe has been found guilty of assaulting a woman in Looe by beating on 18 September. He had already pleaded guilty to assaulting a different woman by beating at Looe on 21 March; to damaging furniture belonging to a man at Looe on 21 March; to calling Devon and Cornwall Police on 999 on 28 March when in breach of an interim criminal behaviour order as there was no emergency and to acting aggressively in Salt Rock, Looe on 4 June causing staff to fear for their safety in breach of a criminal behaviour order. He was remanded on bail until 26 August for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on condition he does not contact three named people or go to Middle Market Street or Lower Market Street in Looe.