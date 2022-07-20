Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court

The following reports are from the latest cases, in which a person(s) failed to provide information, dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:

DANIEL CALLOW, 31, of Turnstone Way, Bude had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a BMW in Plymouth on 2 and 3 October who was alleged to have been speeding. He was fined £1320 and ordered to pay a £132 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

ARTHUR DONNELLAN, 52, of Race Hill, Launceston had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a BMW in Plymouth who was alleged to have been speeding on 23 October and 4 December. He was fined £1320 and ordered to pay a £132 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

DARREN MAIR 42, of Grassmere Way, Saltash had the case proved that on two occasions he failed to tell police who was driving a Ford Transit who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He will be sentenced on 7 September when magistrates will consider disqualification.