ARSON
MARK FURY, 54, of Fore Street, Boscastle has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life on 30 March at a property in Fore Street, Boscastle.
ASSAULT
PAUL MURDOCH, 49, c/o Hope Street, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in an unprovoked attack when he used his head as a weapon and used threatening behaviour on Albert Road, St Austell on 5 December as well as failing to attend Bodmin magistrates’ court. He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs.
BEN ROBEY, 32, of Lower Lux Street, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in Beacon Hill car park in Bodmin last September. His case will be in court on 2 May.
PAUL MARIE-HUGHES, 53, of Notter had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to court to face a charge of assaulting a woman at Notter in August 2024. He has denied the offence.
ALEXANDER TAPLEY, 29, of Elizabeth Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to grievous bodily harm with intent/without intent on a man at Bencoolen Road, Bude on 14 July. The case was adjourned until 25 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact the witnesses or go to Swallow Close, Bude.
DAVID WHEELER, 45, of High Fernhill Farm, St Giles on the Heath pleaded guilty to, on 2 April assaulting a woman in a caravan at High Fernhill Farm occasioning her actual bodily harm, on 3 April using threatening behaviour and between 1 and 4 April assaulting a man and a woman in a caravan and damaging an ornamental table. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 22 April.
SEX OFFENCES
ROBERT STILES, 52, of Beacon Road, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with six sexual offences against children last July and August. They include attempting to engage in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl involving penetration and attempting to incite a girl under the age of 12 to masturbate. He was remanded in custody and his case will be in court on 6 May.
JAMES AMERY, 34, of Hawks Tor Drive, Lewannick has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Launceston in 2022. His case will be heard on 2 May.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHARON COLWILL, 54, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 29 March not to contact or threaten a man or go to an address in Liskeard.
PRODUCED DRUGS
CHRISTOPHER NEWBY, 77, of Trelaske Lane, Lewannick pleaded guilty to producing cannabis last July. He was given a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge.
DANIEL WITT, 48, of NFA, Bude pleaded guilty to permitting production/the attempted production of cannabis in a chalet at Upton, Bude in November 2023. The case was adjourned until 16 April.
CONNOR GODFREY, 29, of NFA, has been charged with producing cannabis in Bude in November. The case was adjourned until 16 April.
DRUG DEALERS
GORDON ASTBURY, 57, of Trelawny Avenue, St Ives changed a not guilty plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of supplying heroin in Launceston in March 2020. He will be sentenced on 25 April.
JAKE STOCKBRIDGE, 34, of Treclago View, Camelford changed a not guilty plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of supplying cocaine and amphetamine in Camelford between April and October 2024. He has already pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis and ecstasy and importing cannabis between 29 August and 22 September. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 11 April.
MARK TURNER, 35, of Sandiacre, Nottinghamshire pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cannabis in Camelford between April and October 2024. He was sent to prison for 12 months.
OUTRAGED PUBLIC DECENCY
CARLY HICKMAN, 37, of NFA, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to an act of outraging public decency at Keast Mews, Fore Street, Saltash on 27 February by behaving in an indecent manner, namely masturbation. She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 29 April.
CAUSED ANNOYANCE
SEAN KENDERDINE, 45, of Sarahs Lane, Padstow pleaded guilty to at Great Brynn Barton, Roche between July and November, persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance and, at Padstow on 2 May, he ran into the road stopping traffic creating a risk of serious harm. He was fined £1440 and ordered to pay a £576 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
STALKING ORDER
KAYA CRUZ, 18, who is a patient at Bodmin Hospital, was made subject to a 76-day interim stalking protection order and sexual risk order after he became fixated on a young neighbour. He must not be in any residential property where there is a child under 16 unless supervised by an adult with knowledge of the order, is banned from attending any educational establishment without disclosure of the order to the safeguarding lead and must not communicate with any child under 16 unless approved by his police offender manager and social services.
THEFT
DARREN TOMKISS, 46, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer two charges of theft from shops.
TYLER MASON, 22, of St Olafs Road, Stratton pleaded guilty to ten charges of theft from shops in Bude. He will be sentenced on 24 April.
BENEFIT FRAUD
AMY CAWLEY, 33, of Dunstan Close, St Dennis who had pleaded guilty to benefit fraud has been given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for two years. At Launceston, between April 2022 and March 2023, she failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances, that she had paid employment, which affected her entitlement to Carers Allowance. And, between 2020 and 2023, she failed to inform the DWP that she had capital savings above the permitted level and employment which affected her Universal Credit entitlement. She has to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BREACHED ORDER
THOMAS MOORE, 38, of Lanchard Green, Liskeard who has pleaded guilty to stalking a woman last October admitted breaching his bail conditions which required him to remain inside his Lanchard Green home between 7pm and 7am on weekdays. He was readmitted to bail and will be sentenced at Crown Court on 10 April.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
JORDAN WILDEN, 30, of Meadowside, Coxpark, Gunnislake pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing serious injury to a man by dangerous driving on Cliff Road, Newquay in October 2023. He pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the man with intent. He will be sentenced on 9 May and was given an interim driving ban.
FAILED TO STOP
KATHERYN BAKER, 53, of NFA, Calstock pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident on Cemetery Road, Albaston on 8 March when another vehicle was scratched and had mirror casing pop off and to driving above the legal alcohol limit with 77 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 23 May.
DRIVE WITHOUT CARE
RHEA THORINGTON-JONES, 38, of Slate Avenue, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Liskeard on 27 October when the Secretary of State had refused to grant her a driving licence three years earlier, to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop when asked by police and driving without insurance. She was disqualified from driving for four months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
JACK WARD MOOR, 35, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Bell Lane, Bodmin on 14 December with 3.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and to driving the car without an MOT. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KIERAN MCKEOWAN, 36, of Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis last September when being investigated for a traffic offence, to driving without a licence and insurance and possessing 2.63 grams of cannabis. He was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
JACOB PELLOW, 32, of Grannys Green, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Lesnewth, Biscovey on 29 November with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He will be sentenced on 23 May and was given an interim driving ban.
LEE HAMBLY, 41, of Hillsview, Langreek Lane, Polperro pleaded guilty to driving on Hillsview on 20 March with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ANDREW DICKERSON, 38, of Meadow Park, Liskeard had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to face charges of drug driving, driving a vehicle which had failed its MOT and without insurance.
PETER MEREDITH, 67, of Longkeeper Court, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving in Liskeard on 14 March with 64 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DAVID HOMER, 37, of Newman Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving on Culver Road, Saltash on 10 March with 53 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 15 months, which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £250 and ordered to pay £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KIRA DANGAR, 38, of Bottreaux Rise, Boscastle pleaded guilty to driving on Victoria Road, Camelford last November with 129 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She will be sentenced on 8 May and was given an interim driving ban.
LANDLORDS FINED
DALE AND VERONICA WALTERS, of Tremaine, Launceston face a court bill of £7800 for illegally evicting tenants at Race Hill, Southgate Street, Launceston. Magistrates found them guilty of, between April and May 2024, committing acts aimed at causing the occupier of the property to leave. They threatened to disconnect the property’s utilities or services, changed the locks and only gave the tenant two weeks’ notice not following the legal process.