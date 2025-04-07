KAYA CRUZ, 18, who is a patient at Bodmin Hospital, was made subject to a 76-day interim stalking protection order and sexual risk order after he became fixated on a young neighbour. He must not be in any residential property where there is a child under 16 unless supervised by an adult with knowledge of the order, is banned from attending any educational establishment without disclosure of the order to the safeguarding lead and must not communicate with any child under 16 unless approved by his police offender manager and social services.