NICOLA BELDING, 54, of Westlake Close, Torpoint has been told by Bodmin magistrates to keep her dog Audrey under proper control after the police applied for an order that the dog was either kept under control or destroyed. The order states Audrey must be on be on a two metre lead and wear a muzzle in public, she must be kept away from children under 16 when eating and no child under 16 can be left alone with Audrey or exercise her unless with an adult. The property and garden she lives in must be secure to ensure she does not escape and Audrey must either be put in a cage or locked in another part of the house prior to the door being opened to delivery people or guests - warning signs need to be put at the entrance and exit points of the house. Audrey also has to be put in a separate room when people visit the property and, if Nicola decides not to keep Audrey, the new owner must be made aware of the order and police have to be notified of their details.