SEX OFFENCES
DAVID SMITH, 71, of Castle Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing over 200 videos of indecent images of a child including the most serious category A and to making over 200 still and video images of children. He is due to be sentenced on 24 January.
STEVEN COOPER, 29, of Trewall Hill, Downderry pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to two charges of raping a woman in Torpoint. A trial has been fixed for 17 November.
ASSAULT
ADAM STEVENS, 53, of Westgate Street, Launceston was found not guilty of assaulting a woman in Launceston on 11 November 2023. The case was dismissed when no evidence was offered.
PAUL BROCKWAY, 42, of Trenchard Drive, Llanishen changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a woman at Bed nightclub in Bude on 24 March. He will be sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 21 January.
DRUG OFFENCES
NICHOLAS TURNER, 43, of Tregundy Road, Perranporth pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and cannabis at Trevemper Road, Newquay between 1 January and 17 December 2024 and possessing a lock knife at Trevemper Road on 16 December. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 16 January.
OBSTRUCT POLICE
MICHAELA PARSONS, 52, of Trekenning Holiday Park, Saint Columb pleaded guilty to obstructing police at Bodmin on 20 November, failing to co-operate with a drug test and driving a vehicle with no MOT or insurance. She had eight points put on her licence, was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BREACH OF ORDER
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 47, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by causing members of the public to fear for their safety by being drunk and abusive at Fore Street, Bodmin on 15 October. He was given a community order and put on a 12-week curfew to remain at his home from 4pm to 10am seven days a week and he has to pay £85 costs.
SPEEDING
GABRIELLE BROWN, 20, of Tregear Avenue, Bodmin has been banned from driving for 21 days after she pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Victoria on 10 December 2023. She was fined £369 and ordered to pay a £148 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
LUKE SILVER, 35, of The Brook, Saltash pleaded guilty to speeding on Old Laira Road, Plymouth on 2 and 10 February. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, fined £266 and ordered to pay a £106 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
OUT OF CONTROL DOG
NICOLA BELDING, 54, of Westlake Close, Torpoint has been told by Bodmin magistrates to keep her dog Audrey under proper control after the police applied for an order that the dog was either kept under control or destroyed. The order states Audrey must be on be on a two metre lead and wear a muzzle in public, she must be kept away from children under 16 when eating and no child under 16 can be left alone with Audrey or exercise her unless with an adult. The property and garden she lives in must be secure to ensure she does not escape and Audrey must either be put in a cage or locked in another part of the house prior to the door being opened to delivery people or guests - warning signs need to be put at the entrance and exit points of the house. Audrey also has to be put in a separate room when people visit the property and, if Nicola decides not to keep Audrey, the new owner must be made aware of the order and police have to be notified of their details.