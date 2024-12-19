A HANDFUL of motorists have been warned to ‘check their speed’ following a community speedwatch check held in Liskeard this week.
Set up in Callington Road, around 350 vehicles were monitored by volunteers from the Liskeard Community Speedwatch team between 8.30am to 9.30am on Wednesday.
Although the majority were found to be driving within national limits, four were found to be in excess and will now be written to asking them to monitor their speed more closely in the future.
The aim of the scheme is to educate drivers, save lives and reduce injuries on the road, whilst at the same time improve the quality of life for local communities. Speeding drivers are reported to police and those who repeatedly flout the law can be prosecuted.