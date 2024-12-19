DEVON and Cornwall Police’s newly-appointed Chief Constable has pledged to retore public trust and confidence in the force, focusing on performance and ensuring the highest levels of professional standard.
Chief Constable, James Vaughan QPM, was sworn into office last Friday and takes the helm from Acting Chief Constable, Jim Colwell, who was suspended last month pending an investigation into allegations of breaching professional standards.
Colwell was himself leading the force in place of the Chief Constable, Will Kerr, who was suspended in July last year after an investigation was opened by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland into "serious allegations of sexual offences" prior to him joining Devon and Cornwall Police, which he denies.
Chief Constable Vaughan emphasised that restoring public trust and confidence is his top priority – and noted the importance of working collaboratively as one team to continue tackling the challenges ahead and deliver the performance improvements the public expects.
He said: “I am incredibly proud to be appointed to lead an organisation where officers and staff work hard to deliver community policing across two counties that have one of the lowest crime rates in the country, and I am committed to ensuring we continue to build on this foundation.
“My main priority over the coming months is to improve the Force’s performance in several key areas including crime data integrity and investigations standards – areas where HMICFRS continue to raise concern. We know there are areas we need to do better, and I will work tirelessly, alongside officers and staff, to drive forward those areas of greatest concern. Together, we can rebuild trust and confidence, ensuring we remain transparent, accountable, and focused on what matters most to our communities.
“Working alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner and her priorities set out in the Police and Crime Plan, I believe that our purpose of community policing delivered with competence, compassion and a common-sense approach remains the right one.
Over the past week, Chief Constable Vaughan has visited police stations and departments across the force area, meeting with officers and staff.
He explained: “I have been struck by the depth of passion and professionalism within our workforce, the team are working hard to keep communities safe. Over the coming weeks and months, I will continue to spend time with staff and officers and our stakeholders. I will also be visiting communities to listen and acknowledge where we are doing well and where we can improve.”
In 2017, Chief Constable Vaughan was the Deputy Chief Constable working across Devon and Cornwall Police and Dorset Police as part of the strategic alliance between the two forces before becoming the Chief Constable of Dorset Police, retiring from this post in 2021.
Since then, he has led a wide portfolio of public appointments and public service roles which have included chairing the Children’s Safeguarding Partnership Board, the Home Office Offensive Weapon Homicide Review Oversight Board and Chair of the local secondary school board of governors. He has also taught evidence-based policing with Cambridge University in India and has delivered coaching at an executive level.