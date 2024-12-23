A MAN has been charged with weapons offences after a raid by Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson said: “Bodmin neighbourhood decided to end the week by arresting a male for possession of two prohibited weapons!
“On Saturday December 21 following reports of anti-social behaviour the team knocked on the suspects address to have a chat.
“He kindly invited the team in as its Christmas.
“While speaking to the suspect the team noticed not only an extendable baton on the floor but pepper spray in the kitchen!
“He was swiftly arrested and has been charged!
“As part of the offensive Weapons Act 2019 its offence to possess certain weapons in private which include extendable batons.
“Pepper Spray is classed as a prohibited weapon under the Firearms Act 1968.”