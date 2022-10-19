Failed to provide information to police
Subscribe newsletter
These drivers failed to provide information when questioned by police:
MARTIN HOBBS, 47, of Molesworth Terrace, Millbrook, had the case proved that on two occasions he failed to tell police who was driving a Ford Transit who was alleged to have committed an offence. Sentence was adjourned until 17 November when magistrates will consider disqualification.
JENNIFER MARCH, 37, of Farmers Close, East Taphouse, had the case proved she failed to tell police who was driving a Land Rover Discovery who allegedly committed an offence. She was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on her licence.
SHANNON SMITH, 26, of Altarnun, had the case proved she failed to tell police who was driving an Audi A3 who allegedly committed an offence. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on her licence.
SELVARATNAM JEYARATNAM, 55, of Fourwinds, Bodmin, had the case proved, he had pleaded not guilty, to failing to tell police who was driving a Range Rover who allegedly committed an offence. Sentence was adjourned until 30 November when magistrates will consider disqualification.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |