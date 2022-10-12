JEREMY GLOVER, 38, of Penvorder Lane, St Breward, pleaded guilty to having no insurance for a Nissan he was driving at South Tehidy in December. He was due for a totting up disqualification, but magistrates acknowledged this would lead to him losing his job and that his wife and newly adopted child would suffer excessive hardship. In addition, the college where he lectures would not be able to fulfil their contractual obligations to companies and students as he is the only one in the department who drives and this would cause excessive hardship to students and the college. He was fined £307 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge. Six points were put on his licence.