Drivers who received six points on their license this week for no insurance
Subscribe newsletter
A number of people in the local area were fined this week for having no car insurance.
Each received six points on their license.
They are:
SIMEON SLACHEV, 47, of Hawks Tor Kiln, Bodmin Parkway, had the case proved he had no insurance for a Subaru he was driving on Priory Road, Bodmin last February. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
JEREMY GLOVER, 38, of Penvorder Lane, St Breward, pleaded guilty to having no insurance for a Nissan he was driving at South Tehidy in December. He was due for a totting up disqualification, but magistrates acknowledged this would lead to him losing his job and that his wife and newly adopted child would suffer excessive hardship. In addition, the college where he lectures would not be able to fulfil their contractual obligations to companies and students as he is the only one in the department who drives and this would cause excessive hardship to students and the college. He was fined £307 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge. Six points were put on his licence.
LEE HARTE, 50, of Woodland View, Lanivet, had the case proved he had no insurance for a Vauxhall he was driving in Bodmin in February. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |