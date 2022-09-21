Drivers fined for having no insurance
Several people in the local area have been caught recently with not MOT or insurance. The following are cases dealt with by local magistrates this week:
NO INSURANCE
CHRISTOPHER GREENWOOD, 51, of Kay Crescent, Bodmin, was spared a totting up disqualification when he was sentenced for having no insurance for a Ford on Kay Crescent, Bodmin on Boxing Day. Magistrates had heard that a ban would have had an adverse effect on his daughter who relies on him for transport to school and after school clubs. His mother also relies on him for appointments and shopping. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
KAREN RIDLEY, 52, of Morval, Looe, was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, fined £440 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs after pleading guilty to having no insurance for a Land Rover at Nomansland, Widegates last October.
LEON STIDWELL, 18, of Furze Hill, Bodmin, had the case proved he had no insurance for a Vauxhall he was driving on Fore Street, Bodmin in February. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
DAISY PENROSE, 19, of Churchtown, St Breward, pleaded guilty to driving a VW on Bodmin Moor without insurance. She was given a conditional discharge for six months as she honestly believed she was insured relying on her mother who was mistaken as to the renewal date. She had to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ROGER MOORE, 64, of Salamanca Street, Torpoint, had the case proved he had no insurance or licence for a Ford he was driving in Tavistock in February. He will be sentenced on 20 October.
ANDREW WARD, 37, of Trehunist, Liskeard, had the case proved he was speeding on the A30 at Launceston in a Peugeot which he was not insured to drive in February. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Seven points were put on his licence.
NO MOT
HANNAH MARSH, 37, of Diddies Road, Stratton had the case proved she had no MOT for a VW she was driving in Bideford in December. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
