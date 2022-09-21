Drivers fined for having no insurance

CHRISTOPHER GREENWOOD, 51, of Kay Crescent, Bodmin, was spared a totting up disqualification when he was sentenced for having no insurance for a Ford on Kay Crescent, Bodmin on Boxing Day. Magistrates had heard that a ban would have had an adverse effect on his daughter who relies on him for transport to school and after school clubs. His mother also relies on him for appointments and shopping. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.