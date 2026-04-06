MARTIN GILBERT, 61, of Vyvyan Drive, Newquay pleaded guilty to three fishing offences. Being the master of the vessel Serene, he fished for berried lobster when prohibited from doing so by the Lobsters and Crawfish Order and when they were taken on board he failed to return them to the sea and he retained on board a crawfish which was under the minimum conservation reference size. He was fined £1423 and ordered to pay £2000 costs and a £569 surcharge.