SEX OFFENCES
BENJAMIN LORD, 37, of Carvynick Holiday Park, Summercourt pleaded guilty to, at St Columb Major in October 2024, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. His case was adjourned until 30 April and he is required to register with the police. He is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
SYDNEY MULLEY, 70, of Daniels Lane, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with making 155 indecent Category A, 158 Category B and 1,002 Category C images of a child in 2024. His case was listed for 24 April and he was prohibited from unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 17 unless unavoidable in everyday life.
NATHANIEL SMITH, 40, of Borlase Crescent, St Austell pleaded guilty to making two indecent Category B and 19 Category C images of a child in 2023. He was given a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and is required to register with the police for five years.
MICHAEL PICKARD, 59, of Candelford, Dabryn Way, St Stephen has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman at St Austell in June 2023. His case was listed for 24 April.
ROBBERY
MATTHEW WHITELOCK, 46, of Cross Lane, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man of his phone at Park House, Bridge Road, St Austell on 15 November. His case was listed for 24 April and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Park House flats or go to any address where his alleged victim is present or contact three people.
ASSAULT
LEWIS REYNOLDS, 25, of Rosemellyn, Polgooth pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Penwithick on 13 August. The case was adjourned until 2 September and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
PETER LONG, 46, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and driving without due care and attention at Lamorrick Drive, Bodmin on 6 September. He was fined £900, had six points put on his licence, ordered to abstain from alcohol until 4 July and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or to go Lamorrick Drive until 26 March 2027.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HARRY HAMILTON, 25, of St Marys Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order between 9 October and 13 November. He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to have six months treatment for his alcohol use. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman or go to an address in Truro until 31 March 2028.
CHRISTOPHER HAYLEY, 41, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence notice on 28 March not to contact a woman or go to an address in Bugle.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
CHARMAIN WATERFALL, 42, of Higher Tower Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a knife in a public place at Chapel Porth, St Agnes on 18 May. Her case was adjourned until 12 August.
MATTHEW MELLOW, 36, of Middle Gillies, Conce, Bugle pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a circular saw, and racially aggravated behaviour at Minorca Lane, Bugle in July 2024. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 24 April.
DONALD BENNEY, 49, of Pool Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, possessing a knife in a public place, breaching a restraining order and racially harassing a police officer at St Ives on 25 March. He was sent to prison for nine months because he used a tirade of racial abuse towards the officer over a prolonged period, it was a deliberate breach of an order and his history of violence and breaching court orders. He has to pay £500 compensation, a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
KEITH ORMAN, 30, of Tamerton Hill, North Tamerton, Launceston pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and not guilty to driving on Stratton Medical Surgery car park on Hospital Road, Stratton on 30 September with 51 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. His case was adjourned until 12 August.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
JOSEPH QUINN, 27, of Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to causing £6,768 worth of damage to a Mercedes at King Mark House, Newquay on 26 August. He will be sentenced on 24 July and was released on conditional bail not to enter King Mark House, Tret Constantine, Tregunnel Hill, Newquay between 9pm and 6am or contact his victim.
THEFT
ARCHIE KEMP, 30, c/o St Austell Job Centre pleaded guilty to possessing 2.8 grams of crack cocaine, 0.16 grams of Ketamine and seven grams of heroin at Newquay on 7 February and stealing from Cotswold Outdoor in Truro; Spar in Tower Road, Newquay and Aldi and Tesco in St Austell. His case was adjourned until 7 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter the stores he stole from.
RICHARD BOWERING, 48, of The Queens Head, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £152 from Aldi in St Austell on 7 February, £16.50 worth of wine and Prosecco from Tesco Express in Pentewan Road, St Austell on 28 March and breaching a criminal behaviour order when he acted in a manner at Tesco Express which caused another person to fear for their safety. He was sent to prison for six weeks because he is a prolific offender and his threatening and intimidating behaviour towards staff. He was ordered to fully compensate the shops.
DRUNK
DARREN BROWN, 57, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Bodmin Parkway station on 6 March. He was fined £40.
CLOSURE ORDER
56 HARVEY STREET, TORPOINT has had its closure order for nuisance or disorder extended for a further three months.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
SIMON DUNCAN, 50, of Treffry Lane, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Castle An Dinas on 18 August, to failing to stop after an accident when a person was injured and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
DROVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
TOBY HOCKIN, 30, of Prince Philip Road, St Stephens pleaded guilty to driving on Link Road, Launceston on 1 February when disqualified. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
STACEY DAWES, 38, of Oxley Vale, Newquay changed her plea to guilty on a charge of riding a motorbike on Tretherras Road, Newquay on 23 May with three micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £139 and ordered to pay a £54 surcharge and £135 costs.
DAWN TUNNICLIFFE, 54, of Pollawyn Road, Quintrell Downs had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of drug driving on Pollawyn Road on 18 June.
MATTHEW FIELD, 41, of Sycamore Close, St Columb pleaded guilty to driving on Quintrell Road, Newquay with 216 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 2.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and driving without a licence. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
LUKE SAMUELS, 25, of Mcarthy Drive, St Stephen pleaded guilty to driving with 2.3 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and possessing 20 grams of cannabis and cannabis resin on the A30 at Indian Queens on 5 October.
ADAM NEWTON, 25, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Montgomery Road, Penwithick on 12 March with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 14 months which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course, fined £115 and ordered to pay a £46 surcharge and £85 costs.
PHOEBE ARMSTRONG, 20, of Beechwood Drive, Dobwalls pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Trerulefoot on 28 February with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for a year which will be reduced by three months if she completes a course, fined £230 and ordered to pay a £92 surcharge and £85 costs.
KEITH LEE, 64, of Providence Place, Calstock pleaded guilty to driving on Calstock Road, Gunnislake on 5 September with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
KANE SAVAGE, 25, of Snowdrop Crescent, Kensey Park, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on Long Park, Trebursye on 8 March with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL PRIESTLEY, 34, of Dunheved Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Bodmin on 14 November with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 surcharge and £85 costs.
ICE LOLLY CRIME
HARRY PRICE, 35, of Trebarwith Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty to, between 16 and 23 June on Marcus Hill, Newquay, selling ice lollies and fruit juices in a designated consent street without being authorised. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £250 costs.
FISHERIES OFFENCES
JAKE GILBERT, 33, of Trenance Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to six offences under the Fisheries Act. They included being the owner of a fishing boat, the Golden Lancer, who did not return a small crawfish immediately to the sea as legally required to do so, failed to provide authorities with information on his catch of shellfish and fished when not authorised to do so in accordance with a licence. He was fined £1384, ordered to pay a £554 surcharge and £2000 costs.
MARTIN GILBERT, 61, of Vyvyan Drive, Newquay pleaded guilty to three fishing offences. Being the master of the vessel Serene, he fished for berried lobster when prohibited from doing so by the Lobsters and Crawfish Order and when they were taken on board he failed to return them to the sea and he retained on board a crawfish which was under the minimum conservation reference size. He was fined £1423 and ordered to pay £2000 costs and a £569 surcharge.
JAY JEPSON, 23, of Agar Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to, being the master of the vessel Serene, fished for berried lobster when prohibited from doing so and failed to return them to the sea. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £500 costs.
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