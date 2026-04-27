SEX OFFENCES
BENJAMIN COOPER, 20, of Tremellyn Road, Mitchell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping and sexually assaulting a woman at Newquay in 2022. He will stand trial on 27 January.
IAN FRAPE, 59, of Highgate Hill, Indian Queens pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to a number of charges of gross indecency and indecent assault with a child. He pleaded not guilty to exposing his genitals at St Newlyn East between January and December 2024. He will be sentenced on 29 May and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or have unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.
BENJAMIN MOORE, 30, of Truro Road, St Austell will stand trial on 25 January after he pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman in St Austell in December 2022. He was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
MARK MCILWAINE, 50, of Elizabeth Court, St Austell has been sent to prison for 12 months after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of causing a woman to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity when she did not consent in February 2022.
MAX BADMAN, 21, of Mulberry Gardens, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Long Lane, High Street in August 2023, he recorded another person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification and, on or about 1 February 2024, he destroyed a hamster cage. His case was listed for 22 May.
ANDREW SPELLING, 42, of Southbourne Road, St Austell has been given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of making 406 Category A indecent images, 330 Category B images and 316 Category C images of a child in 2023. He has to do 250 hours unpaid work and has been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his use of the internet.
JACK GREEN, 20, of Devonshire Road, Rochdale pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to making three Category B images of a child at an address in Omaha Road, Bodmin in July 2024. His trial was fixed for 6 October and he was released on conditional bail not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with some exceptions.
JAMES SHARRATT, 70, of Station Road, St Mabyn pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images portraying a person having intercourse with a dog and horse as well as four of the most serious Category A indecent images and a Category B image of a child in May 2023. He will be sentenced on 4 September.
JASON TAYLOR, 38, of Mill Lane, Bridgwater has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration at Liskeard between 8 and 21 April; at Liskeard on 20 April making an indecent photograph of a child and, at Liskeard on 9 April, distributing indecent images of children including the most serious Category A. He has pleaded guilty to, in September 2025 at Bridgwater, publishing an obscene article namely online conversations with another discussing his sexual abuse of children. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 26 May.
ADAM ROBINSON, 62, of Pool Hall Farm, Menheniot pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Menheniot last August. He will be sentenced on 22 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact two males and a female.
ASSAULT
CRYSTAL COWLARD, 33, of Stret Dor Wartha, Nansledan pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Truro Railway Station on 17 August but not guilty to dangerous driving at the station. Her case was adjourned until 15 October.
KATIE MESLEY, 38, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay has been given a 52-week prison sentence suspended for two years after she changed her plea to guilty on charges of assaulting an emergency worker at Treliske Hospital on 14 August and burgling The Presbytery in Rosevean Road, Penzance when she stole wine, IT equipment, tea towels, a silver Chalise, plate communion set and cash. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers in Penzance on 4 November, stealing clothing from a shop in Reading on 9 February and a bag containing an iPad and iPhone from the Post Office in East Street, Newquay on 19 February.
NIGEL PEARCE, 25, of Carworgie Way, St Columb changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman in March 2023. He had already pleaded guilty to sending a communication threatening death or serious harm on 25 August. He was given a community order and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or enter Fraddon until 21 April 2031.
ALBERT HAINES, 45, of Fore Street, Bugle pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a man at Pool on 29 November. He will stand trial on 5 October.
CHARLENE WILSON, 37, of Belmont Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Belmont Road on 13 March. She will stand trial on 7 October.
SEBASTIAN MEJKA, 35, of Bodmin Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at an address in Trevithick Road, St Austell on 14 January. He was fined £120, ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use for six months, pay £100 compensation to each officer, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANTHONY CUMMINGS, 30, of Foxglove Road, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving fear of violence at Bodmin between September and February, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on 11 February and damaging her car tyres last September. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 26 June.
BRAYDON KELLAWAY, 23, of Church Square, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Pool Street, Bodmin on 1 November occasioning him actual bodily harm. He will be sentenced on 28 August and was released on conditional bail not to enter Lamorick Drive, Bodmin or contact his victim.
SAUL HALLIDAY, 31, of Great Longlands Drive, Carkeel has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman at Wilcove on 14 July occasioning her actual bodily harm. His case was listed for 22 May.
JOSHUA TURNER, 33, of NFA, Callington was found guilty of assaulting a man in Callington last April. He will be sentenced on 21 August.
RYAN BARTLETT, 37, of Harvey Street, Torpoint had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to face a charge of assaulting and strangling a woman on Finn VC Estate, Bodmin on 6 February.
MARC TUFT, 21, of Beacon Park, Boyton, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Menacuddle Lane, St Austell on 15 August occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years because of the seriousness of the offence. He bit the police officer’s arm causing permanent scarring and there were two other offences with uncontrollable kicking, spitting and an attempted headbutt which resulted in forceable restraint. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Wilson Way, Par on 6 February. He must have treatment for his alcohol use, pay the officers £300 compensation and £85 costs.
ALEXANDER STEWART, 39, of Prince Philip Road, St Stephens has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Newport Industrial Estate, Launceston, assaulting a woman and a man occasioning them both actual bodily harm at Prince Philip Road on 16 April and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a Stanley knife, at Newport Industrial Estate the same day. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 19 May.
JAMIE NOONE, 23, of Coombe Close, Bude pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers, a woman and a man and racially aggravated threatening behaviour at The Crooklets Inn, Flexbury on 4 July. He was given a community order, fined £120 and has to pay £100 compensation to his male victim and £250 compensation to his female victim and each police officer and must abstain from consuming alcohol until 21 August and do 150 hours unpaid work. He is banned from going to The Crooklets Inn for two years and must pay £135 costs.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
CHRISTOPHER OCKWELL, 35, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel pleaded not guilty to engaging in coercive behaviour and stalking a woman involving fear of violence between June and September 2025. He is alleged to have sent her unwanted and abusive text messages, some sexual, and turned up at her address threatening violence towards her and her children on at least two occasions. He will stand trial on 25 November and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Redruth or contact his alleged victim.
ROBBERY
RYAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Tremodrett Road, Roche pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a woman of £200 cash at St Austell on or about 20 November. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 20 May.
JAY CUNNINGHAM, 26, of Freshstart, Truro Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a woman of £200 cash at St Austell on or about 20 November. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 20 May.
THREATENED ARSON
LUKE GRENNEY, 37, of Ashley Place, Plymouth has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to offences against two women. He threatened to set a car on fire at Saltash on 21 July and stalked a woman in the town between July and October when he attended her property and called her multiple times, left her voice notes from a friend’s Facebook account, asked the friend to message her, followed her home in a car and approached her. He also admitted to sending a message with a death threat and stalking a woman involving fear of violence between 7 and 18 April when he messaged her, made social media posts, turned up at her address in Saltash unannounced threatening violence and threatened to share a photograph/film of a person in an intimate state on 18 April. He also pleaded guilty to possessing 5.176 grams of cannabis at Saltash Service Area on 19 April. He will be sentenced on 21 May and was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offences and his previous record and character.
HARASSMENT
STUART RESCORLA, 36, of Gwindra Road, St Stephen pleaded not guilty to, between April 2025 and January pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a man and a woman by putting debris including dog faeces and cigarette butts in their garden, damaging a garden gate and trees, verbally abusing them, playing loud music, staring at the woman, threatening the man and posting a meat fork and a threatening note through their door. His trial was fixed for 2 December and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an address on Gwindra Road, enter or leave his address through the back garden or contact the complainants. He pleaded guilty to, on 11 January, damaging a garden gate at a property in Gwindra Road.
SIMON ROBINSON, 39, of Alexandra Road, Ford has been sent to Truro Crown Court for breaching a restraining order made on a conviction when he attended the Bodmin home of a woman between 1 November and 22 April which he was prohibited from doing. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 26 May.
STALKING
GARY BEATSON, 52, of St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving serious alarm and distress between March 2025 and February 2026 when he repeatedly called, messaged and attended her home. He will stand trial on 8 October and was released on conditional bail not to enter Chacewater or contact his alleged victim.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
STUART JONES, 39, of Town Lodge, Berry Road, Newquay was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of possessing a sword and strangling and maliciously wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm in Penzance on 6 December. He will be sentenced on 1 June and was released on conditional bail not to enter Penzance or contact any prosecution witness and was put on a 7pm to 7am daily curfew.
NEVILLE BLAIR, 55, of Slades Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife with a 15cm blade in a public place at Slades Road on 22 December. He will be sentenced on 14 August and was released on conditional bail not to go to any part of Slades Road that lies between the junction of Gwallon Road and Polkyth Road, Courtney Road, St Austell or the Cosy Cup Café, St Austell or contact a woman or any member of staff at the café.
BRUCE COCKINGS, 34, of Truro Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, at an address at The Copse, St Austell on 15 January and to possessing 196.7 grams of cannabis. He was fined £384 and ordered to pay £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CRAIG ARROWSMITH, 46, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 16 April not to contact or threaten a woman or enter Upper Chapel, Launceston.
DRUG DEALING
CHRISTOPHER LUKE, 44, of Highgate Hill, Indian Queens has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis and conspiring with others to disguise/convert/transfer or remove criminal property namely cash by means of physical exchange and bank transfer in Cornwall and Birmingham between January 2023 and April 2026. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 26 May.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
LEE EASTWOOD, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to damaging a cell in a police van at St Austell on 24 March, to stealing meat worth £5.98 from Farm Foods in St Austell on 24 March and stealing alcohol worth £12.50 from the Co-op on West Hill, St Austell the same day – he was ordered to compensate the shops and fined £40 for each offence. He was also convicted of stealing numerous items from Boots in St Austell on 15 March and was ordered to pay £122.90 compensation and a £40 fine.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
BARBARA RAYE, 72, of Newton Farm, Tregony has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing serious injury to a woman on the Asda store access road in St Austell in December 2023 by driving her Honda Jazz without due care and attention. Her case was listed for 22 May.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
DANIEL COMMON, 27, of NFA, St Austell who has been charged with driving dangerously and over the drink drive limit on Moorland Road, St Austell on 19 December had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to answer bail.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
RICKY UNDERWOOD, 50, of Beacon Hill, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on the A3058 at Newquay on 31 January when disqualified from holding a licence. He will be sentenced on 31 August.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
BROOKLYN COBBLE, 22, of Harvenna Heights, Fraddon pleaded guilty to driving on the A3058 at Quintrell Downs on 4 April with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 41 months which will be reduced by 41 weeks if he completes a course, fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.
ALEX TAYLOR, 23, of Red Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on East Hill, St Austell with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 13 months which will be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course, fined £276 and ordered to pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.
LUKE GRACE, 37, of Polkyth Road, St Austell will stand trial on 26 October charged with driving on the A391 at Roche on 4 April with 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35.
THOMAS PHEASANT, 32, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Dennison Road, Bodmin on 17 December with 9.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £460 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 costs.
DAVID DIGGINS, 40, of Lower Middle Hill, Pensilva changed his plea to guilty on a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for an offence on 5 November. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £162 and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £65 surcharge.
WILLIAM STACEY, 29, of Watership Down, St Martin, Looe pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 outside the Chequered Flag Café on 22 November with 102 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 14 months which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course, fined £590 and ordered to pay a £236 surcharge and £85 costs.
JACK BOLITHO, 37, of Grenville Gate, Poughill, Bude changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Malpas Road, Truro in December 2024 with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 13 months which will be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course, fined £162 and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £65 surcharge.
MICHAEL PAGE, 66, of Avalon Barton Farm, Delabole pleaded guilty to driving with 4.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and possessing a quantity of cannabis resin at Trekelland Bridge, Launceston on 30 November. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION
NATHAN BROKENSHIRE, 38, of Daniels Close, St Austell has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after the case was proved that he failed to tell police who was driving a Vauxhall Mokka who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £50.
FRANCISCO GONCALVES, 47, of Bramley Park, Bodmin has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after he pleaded guilty to failing to tell police who was driving a Ford Transit who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £576 and has to pay a £230 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS VEHICLE
DEAN TATE, 30, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to using a Ford Ranger on Launceston Road, Bodmin on 17 December in a dangerous condition, namely with severe corrosion on the chassis, a missing exhaust and a loose battery involving a danger of injury to a person and not guilty to driving with 4.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. The case was adjourned to Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
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