LUKE GRENNEY, 37, of Ashley Place, Plymouth has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to offences against two women. He threatened to set a car on fire at Saltash on 21 July and stalked a woman in the town between July and October when he attended her property and called her multiple times, left her voice notes from a friend’s Facebook account, asked the friend to message her, followed her home in a car and approached her. He also admitted to sending a message with a death threat and stalking a woman involving fear of violence between 7 and 18 April when he messaged her, made social media posts, turned up at her address in Saltash unannounced threatening violence and threatened to share a photograph/film of a person in an intimate state on 18 April. He also pleaded guilty to possessing 5.176 grams of cannabis at Saltash Service Area on 19 April. He will be sentenced on 21 May and was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offences and his previous record and character.