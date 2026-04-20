SEX OFFENCES
JAMES TWYDLE, 47, of The Copper Beech Hotel, Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to making 1,315 Category C indecent images of a child at Newquay between 2020 and 2023. He will be sentenced on 7 May.
JAMES BAXTER, 33, of Bawden Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to, between 10 and 17 June, attempting to engage with a girl aged under 16 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification. He will be sentenced on 21 May and was released on conditional bail banning him from being alone with anyone aged under 18 with some exceptions, from knowingly communicating with anyone under 18 and he is banned from having any device in his possession that can access the internet unless he has notified the police and makes it available to them for inspection.
HAYDN SAUNDERS, 33, of Hale Lane, Honiton pleaded guilty to, between November and December 2024 at Liskeard, for the purposes of sexual gratification attempted to cause a child aged 14 to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity, attempted to communicate with a girl aged under 16 on social media and attempted to communicate with another girl aged under 16 on Facebook and WhatsApp in a sexual manner and requesting photographs of her in underwear. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 15 May.
DAVID LEVERINGTON, 34, of Saham Hills, Thetford pleaded guilty to, at Looe in March 2024 for the purpose of sexual gratification, causing a 12-year-old child to look at an image of a person masturbating. He will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 8 May.
JOSH GRILLS, 19, of Hillson Close, Port Isaac pleaded guilty to making 98 Category A indecent images of a child, 77 Category B, 49 Category C images and possessing eight extreme pornographic images of a person performing intercourse on a dog in September 2024. He will be sentenced on 28 July and was released on conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18
ASSAULT
DESIRE CASSAMBO, 58, of Sutherland Hotel, Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded not guilty to damaging the window of Fat Face in Truro on 11 April and not guilty to assaulting a man at Junction Store, Cliff Road, Newquay on 15 April when he is alleged to have beat his victim to the ribs with a bottle of alcohol. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Junction Store. He is also charged with damaging a door keypad at Asda in Newquay on 17 March. His case was adjourned until 28 April and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Junction Store, Cliff Road or Asda in Newquay or Fat Face in Truro.
JAMIE FIELD, 33, of Gunwalloe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with on 14 April at Platinum Way, Trevemper assaulting a man and at Kittiwake Road, Trevemper assaulting a woman and stealing a mobile phone. His case was listed for 15 May and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victims or visit Newquay. He must live and sleep at Little Content Farm.
SIMON THOMPSON, 61, of Ranelagh Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers and damaging a doorbell at Ranelagh Road on 14 April when he spat in one of the officer’s face, punched and pushed him. He was given a ten-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because the offence was committed whilst he was on bail and ordered to pay £150 compensation to one officer, £100 each to the other two officers and £200 compensation for the doorbell. He has to pay £85 costs. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis at Royal Cornwall Hospital on 6 April when being investigated for a traffic offence. He was banned from driving for 29 months which will be reduced by 29 weeks if he completes a course. He was given a further 16 weeks custodial sentence (26 weeks in all) suspended for 12 months. Magistrates were told the offences were committed while he was under post-sentence supervision and immediately after being released from prison.
TRISTAN DARKINS, 52, of Gloweth View, Truro has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man in St Austell on 31 May occasioning him actual bodily harm. His case was listed for 15 May.
THOMAS CARDER, 54, of Cosgarne, St Austell has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of assaulting two men at Penzance bus station last August.
STUART BROOME, 38, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Bodwannick View on 24 January. He was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £400 compensation.
JOE WILLIAMS, 26, of Torwood Close, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Torwood Close on 16 October. He will stand trial on 17 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to an address in Torwood Close.
ETHAN CAMPBELL, 30, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 25 September. He was sent to prison for four weeks because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and he was already a serving prisoner. He has to pay his victim £200 compensation.
JAMES BOUND, 50, of Tamar Close, Callington pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in Callington on 1 April, aggravated vehicle taking which damaged the vehicle and damaging property at her home between 1 and 4 April. His case was adjourned until 1 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Callington or contact his alleged victim. He must live and sleep at Chapmans Well Caravan Park, Launceston.
KYLE LAWRENCE, 47, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded guilty to assaulting two men at Sainsbury’s in Crooklets Road, Bude on 3 March and stealing a TV and six bottles of Prosecco from Morrisons in Bude on 3 April. He was sent to prison for six weeks because the offence was committed when he was on a suspended sentence and ordered to pay one victim £150 compensation, the second victim £100 and Morrisons £235 compensation.
BLADE IN WALKING STICK
PAUL FLEMING, 62, of The Glebe, St Mellion pleaded guilty to possessing a knife blade/sharp pointed article at the Railway Inn, Fore Street, Saltash on 9 January, namely a sharply pointed article concealed in a walking stick. He was given a 36-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
HARVEY ROUEN, 22, of North Road, Saltash has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a knife on Fore Street, Bodmin and assaulting a woman and a man on 30 August and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a slingshot and metal balls, on Fore Street, Saltash on 31 August. His case is listed for 8 May.
AGGRAVATED VEHICLE TAKING
STEVEN VERNON, 49, of Trevingey Road, Redruth has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and damage to a Mitsubishi at Camelford on 28 March. His case was adjourned until 23 June.
ROBBERY
MICHAEL DODDS, 21, of Woodfield Road, Flexbury has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a youth and robbing him of a pair of trainers at Bude on 3 November. His case was listed for 15 May.
HARASSMENT
GEOFFREY BROMILOW, 42, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded not guilty to harassing a woman between March and September last year when he is alleged to have bombarded her with unsolicited abusive and sexually offensive text messages and attended her property on a number of occasions when he had no lawful reason and had been told he was not welcome. His trial was listed for 12 October and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Nansledan or contact his alleged victim.
REECE COOPER, 33, of Penrice Parc, St Austell pleaded guilty to harassing a woman at St Austell between 27 July and 12 September by sending her unwanted messages, threatening to damage her car, refusing to return her car, causing damage at her home and continuing to contact her after she left her home address and to damaging a garden shed and plants at a property in St Austell last August. He will be sentenced on 31 July.
STALKING
MARTIN GARRETT, 48, of Harvey Street, Torpoint has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between September and November at Bodmin, attending an address on more than one occasion and leaving a letter which amounted to stalking causing a woman serious alarm or distress. His case was listed for 15 May and he was released on conditional bail not to contact two females and a man or go to a road in Bodmin.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTOPHER HALEY, 42, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice on 9 April when he met the person he was prohibited from contacting at Fore Street, Bugle. He was fined £50.
AFFRAY
CHRISTOPHER FITZGERALD, 61, of Sandy Lodge, Hillgrove Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to, at Berryfields House in Bodmin on 5 January, using or threatening violence towards a man causing him to fear for his safety. He was made subject to a community order to abstain from alcohol until 28 June and to have treatment for his mental health for 12 months. He was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Berry Lane or Berryfields House, Bodmin until 9 October 2027.
RACIALLY AGGRAVATED BEHAVIOUR
TRAVIS BUTTON, 27, of Carlton Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated behaviour towards a police officer at Plymouth on 30 January. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay the officer £200 compensation.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JAMES THORNTON, 42, of Trewhiddle Court, St Austell pleaded guilty to, on 1 April, 24 and 20 March at St Austell, by using threatening behaviour he intended to cause a number of people distress. He will be sentenced on 4 August. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk on Holmbush Road, St Austell on 31 March. He was made subject to a two-year criminal behaviour order not to consume or be in possession of an open vessel containing alcohol in a public space or be in a state of intoxication in a public place.
OBSTRUCT POLICE
HARRY EVANS, 25, of Well Lane, Liskeard pleaded guilty to obstructing police/resisting arrest at Liskeard on 9 April. Evans also pleaded guilty to numerous charges of theft. He will be sentenced on 7 August and was released on conditional bail not to go to Aldi, Addington Stores, Co-op stores, Spar and Poundland in Liskeard.
BENEFIT FRAUD
MICHELLE ROTTIER, 45, of Listry Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court for trial after she pleaded not guilty to, between 2020 and 2024 with a view to obtaining Universal Credit, making a false statement that she was living with her husband. Her case was listed for 15 May.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
DANIEL PALMER, 38, of Lombard Street, Stourport pleaded guilty to damaging the front door of a property at Lower Bore Street, Bodmin on 21 March. He was fined £961 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £384 surcharge and £85 costs.
TRAVIS BUTTON, 26, of Carlton Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to destroying a windscreen at Liskeard in January 2025. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation.
FAILED TO COMPLY
VICTORIA GAMBIE, 38, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice at Bodmin on 2 April when she was drunk and acting in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in a public place. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
KAITLYN CLARKE, 19, of Trenance Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to three people when she drove without due care and attention on Polkirt Hill, Mevagissey on 5 July. She will be sentenced on 26 May.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
JACK BALL, 29, of Silver Birch Gardens, St Columb Road has been banned from driving for 42 days and fined £1125 after being convicted of riding a motorbike without due care and attention on the A30 at Newquay on 25 August. He has to pay £650 costs and a £450 surcharge.
CHRISTOPHER EMMINS, 37, of St Nicholas Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Treffry Lane, Bodmin on 6 April without due care and attention, driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, failing to stop on Lostwithiel Road when required to by a police officer and using a vehicle without insurance. He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Beacon Road, Bodmin on 11 April while disqualified and with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was sent to prison for 12 months and banned from driving for five years, five months and 28 days because of the manner of his driving which was aggravated through excess alcohol just five days after he had been banned from driving. The court heard he has an extensive record of previous convictions for similar offending and failure to stop which increased the risk to the public and road users. He will have to pass an extended test to get his licence back.
JAMIE BELL, 20, of Portuan Road, Looe pleaded guilty to driving on Barbican Road, Looe on 1 February without due care and attention. He was fined £120, had five points put on his licence and was ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
GRAHAM SCOTLAND, 62, of Croftlea Flats, Wildflower Lane, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on East Street, Newquay on 15 March with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 60 months which will be reduced by 60 weeks if he completes a course, fined £666 and ordered to pay a £266 surcharge and £85 costs.
STEVEN GEAR, 47, of Berry Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of breath at Newquay Police Station on 17 March. He was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
KERRY NEIL MORRICE, 60, of Netley Meadow, Bugle was found guilty of driving on Bilberry Road, Bugle on 7 June with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £180 and ordered to pay £650 costs and a £72 surcharge.
JOANNE BARNETT, 53, of Sparnon Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 towards St Austell with 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 on 10 March. She was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course, fined £480 and ordered to pay a £192 surcharge and £85 costs.
HELEN HEALEY, 44, of The Oaks, Pentewan pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis on 24 March at Newquay Police Station. She was banned from driving for 17 months which will be reduced by 17 weeks if she completes a course. She was fined £161 and ordered to pay a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.
JASON FLETCHER, 56, of Treryn Close, St Blazey pleaded guilty to driving on Old Callywith Road, Bodmin on 27 August with 460 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was made subject to a community order and has to do 140 hours unpaid work, he was banned from driving for 29 months and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE KNAPMAN, 50, of Lantoom Way, Dobwalls was found guilty of driving on Lantoom Way on 12 July with 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was made subject to a community order and must abstain from alcohol until 14 August and was banned from driving for 48 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.
KEITH MILLER, 46, of Fairfields, Looe pleaded guilty to driving on Barbican Parade, Looe on 8 March with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 22 months which will be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE HELLINGS, 49, of Marine Drive, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 at Lostwithiel on 21 March with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 15 months which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £623 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DANIEL HUNTER, 39, of Monks Lea, Carkeel pleaded guilty to driving on St Stephens Hill, Saltash on 14 March with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will be sentenced on 15 June when magistrates will consider if there are special reasons for not ordering an endorsement or disqualification.
JAMIE LEE, 22, of Trebullett, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Plusha on 25 November with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and with no insurance. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
LICENCE WAS REVOKED
PETER PHILLIPS, 39, of Trembath Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and driving on Hillgrove Road, Newquay on 4 February when his licence had been revoked on account of disability. He was fined £461.
FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION
PATRICK WARD, 29, of Molinnis Road, Bugle has been banned from driving under a points disqualification after he failed to tell police who was driving a VW Transporter who was alleged to have committed a traffic offence. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £90 costs.
ROXANNE BAVERSTOCK, 37, of Roydon Lane, St Stephens, Launceston has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after she changed her plea to guilty on a charge of failing to tell police who was driving a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was fined £180 and has to pay £620 costs.
USED HANDHELD PHONE WHEN DRIVING
GRAHAM DAVIES, 76, of Piran Place, Trinity Street, St Austell pleaded guilty to using a handheld phone while driving on the M5 at Worcestershire on 29 May. He will be sentenced on 16 June when magistrates will consider if there are mitigating circumstances for not ordering a disqualification.
SPEEDING
THOMAS CATCHPOLE, 42, of Fettling Lane, Charlestown has been given a reduced totting ban for family reasons after he pleaded guilty to speeding in Torpoint on 23 November. Magistrates banned him for 55 days because of mitigating circumstances which were given as ‘the effect on family, possible loss of job and risk to home of wife, daughter and son especially when mortgage rate increases as well as the effect on the care of his daughter when out of term time and the extracurricular activities of his son’. He was fined £192 and ordered to pay a £77 surcharge and £120 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.