CHRISTOPHER EMMINS, 37, of St Nicholas Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Treffry Lane, Bodmin on 6 April without due care and attention, driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, failing to stop on Lostwithiel Road when required to by a police officer and using a vehicle without insurance. He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Beacon Road, Bodmin on 11 April while disqualified and with 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was sent to prison for 12 months and banned from driving for five years, five months and 28 days because of the manner of his driving which was aggravated through excess alcohol just five days after he had been banned from driving. The court heard he has an extensive record of previous convictions for similar offending and failure to stop which increased the risk to the public and road users. He will have to pass an extended test to get his licence back.