David Pengelly, 64, of the Warren, Polperro, pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to charges of, in November 2021 at Polperro, voyeurism when he is alleged to have recorded another person doing a private act, namely sleeping, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and between August 2021 and January 2022 sexually assaulting a man in Polperro on numerous occasions. The next hearing is listed for 25 July. The report in the Cornish Times on December 18, 2024, omitted to mention that the private act was "sleeping" and we are happy to clarify this.