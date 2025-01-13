CARE WORKER NEGLECT
DANIELLE HANMER, 36, of Sunrising, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court for trial after she pleaded not guilty to being a care worker who ill-treated/wilfully neglected a woman on 5 June 2023 at Liskeard. Her trial is fixed for 7 July.
RAPE
HARRY HARRIS, 23, of Bobs Road, St Blazey has been sent to prison for three years and nine months after he pleaded guilty to raping a woman in St Blazey in 2021. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 2030.
ASSAULT
NICK ALEXANDER, 57, of Hall Barton Farm, Pelynt pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at a farm in Tregurrian, Newquay on 1 March occasioning her actual bodily harm. He will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 17 January.
STRANGULATION
CONNOR MCCONNELL, 32, of Royffe Way, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to intentionally strangling a woman in Bodmin on 18 November. He was remanded in custody and his case will be in Truro Crown Court on 15 May.
STALKING
CATHERINE FAHY, 58, of Cory Close, Wainhouse Corner pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman at Wainhouse Corner between August 2021 and November 2024 by repeatedly filming, swearing, staring, gesticulating, following and shouting obscenities at her. She was released on conditional bail and sent to Truro Crown Court for trial with the date fixed for 3 July.
DRUG OFFENCES
SIMON WILLIAMS, 39, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine in Quay Street, Lostwithiel last August. He will stand trial at Truro Crown Court on 9 June.
GORDON ASTBURY, 56, of Trelawny Avenue, St Ives pleaded not guilty to supplying heroin in Launceston in March 2020 and guilty to possessing cocaine. His trial at Truro Crown Court was fixed for 22 September.
ANDREW BIDMEAD, 49, of Trenoweth Estate, North Country pleaded guilty to supplying heroin in Launceston in March 2020. His case was adjourned until 23 September when he will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
AMELIA HATTON, 31, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified at Tregonetha last July. She was banned from driving for six months, fined £450 and ordered to pay £135 costs.
NO LICENCE
RAZVARU OANCEA, 40, of Peacock Avenue, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving in Bodmin with no licence or insurance in November 2023. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
BENJAMIN HOLTAM, 50, of Restormel Road, Looe has been spared a totting disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Indian Queens. Magistrates acknowledged a ban would have had an adverse effect on his children and his father. He was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
David Pengelly - correction
David Pengelly, 64, of the Warren, Polperro, pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to charges of, in November 2021 at Polperro, voyeurism when he is alleged to have recorded another person doing a private act, namely sleeping, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, and between August 2021 and January 2022 sexually assaulting a man in Polperro on numerous occasions. The next hearing is listed for 25 July. The report in the Cornish Times on December 18, 2024, omitted to mention that the private act was "sleeping" and we are happy to clarify this.