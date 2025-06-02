THOMAS JENNINGS, 27, of Fore Street, Liskeard has been given an eight-year, eight-month custodial sentence by a judge at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 14-year-old girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity in Liskeard and attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child on 12 April. The extended sentence was given because the judge deemed the defendant ‘dangerous’ and that he posed a ‘significant risk to public of serious harm’. On his release he has to register with the police indefinitely.