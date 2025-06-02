FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AARON JACKA, 29, of Trenoweth Estate, North Country has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with falsely imprisoning a woman at Crantock and causing her to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity at Roadford Lake near Launceston on 21 May. He was remanded in custody and his case was listed for 24 June.
THREAT TO KILL
RYAN GALE, 32, of Lambourne Walk, Canterbury has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill a man and threatening him with a knife at a property in Callington on 18 October. His case is listed for 27 June. He was released on conditional bail not to go to Callington or contact his alleged victim.
ASSAULT
KYLE DEL-MONICO, 32, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to assaulting a young woman at St Austell Railway Station on 30 September and damaging her handbag. He will be sentenced on 11 July.
OLIVER JONAS, 19, of Lower Glen Park, Pensilva pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on the A38 at Liskeard on 17 October and causing £175 worth of damage to an ambulance. He was given a community order and put on a four-month curfew to remain at his address between 6pm and 8am daily. He has to pay £250 compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
TRAVIS BUTTON, 25, of Carlton Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a PCSO at Woodstock in Oxfordshire in July 2024 and to possessing a tablet of Bromazolam, a controlled Class C drug. He was made subject to a community order, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
GEORGINA JOHNSON, 32, of Phoebe Close, St Anns Chapel pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Duchy Agricultural College on 21 September. Her case was adjourned until 15 December for a trial.
PHILIP JACKSON, 39, of Blythes Farm, North Hill pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Launceston on 1 November. His case was adjourned until 17 July.
SEX OFFENCES
CALLUM PICKERING, 20, of Harmer Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to six sexual offences including, in 2022, possessing three extreme pornographic images which portrayed a person performing oral sex on a horse and making and possessing indecent images of children including the most serious Category A. He will be sentenced on 4 July.
THOMAS JENNINGS, 27, of Fore Street, Liskeard has been given an eight-year, eight-month custodial sentence by a judge at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 14-year-old girl to engage in penetrative sexual activity in Liskeard and attempted to engage in sexual communication with a child on 12 April. The extended sentence was given because the judge deemed the defendant ‘dangerous’ and that he posed a ‘significant risk to public of serious harm’. On his release he has to register with the police indefinitely.
JOHN MCGOWAN, 64, of Park View, Liskeard was found not guilty of raping a woman in 1988 at Truro Crown Court when the prosecution offered no evidence.
CHRISTOPHER BROWN, 55, of Corner Park, Five Lanes, Launceston pleaded guilty to three charges of making over 1,000 indecent images of children, still and moving, including the most serious Category A. His case was adjourned until 1 August and he is required to register with the police.
KNIFE CRIME
GRZEGORZ GODZINA, 33, of Westgate Street, Launceston pleaded guilty to possessing two kitchen knives, one with a 12.5cm blade and the other with a 11cm blade, at Castle Dyke, Launceston on 11 January. He was made subject to a community order and put on a curfew requiring him to remain at home between 8pm and 6am until 21 August. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CAR CRIME
ANDREW BURDETT, 42, of Gotch Gardens, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to taking a BMW from Polperro without the owner’s consent on 22 November and to driving without insurance. He will be sentenced on 25 July.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
MICHAEL BARBER, 38, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to damaging a parasol and plant pot at Hillside Park on 10 May. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
PUT POLICE HELICOPTER AT RISK
KIM UPTON, 54, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to shining a laser beam towards a police helicopter which was likely to distract the pilot at Bodmin on 31 August. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and has to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
DYLAN SQUIRES, 20, of Biscovey Road, Par pleaded guilty to driving on Trinity Street, St Austell on 21 January with 5.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
RICHARD WILLIAMS, 51, of Bartholomews Meadow, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to driving on Carclaze Road, St Austell on 30 March with 87 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 36 months, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course and was ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use and his mental health. He was fined £120 and must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ADRIAN BURTON, 39, of Hilbre, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to driving on Turfdown Road, Bodmin with 5.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two on 8 January. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £423 and ordered to pay a £169 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BETHANY WAKEFIELD, 24, of Higher Trehane, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving on the A39 at Wainhouse Corner last October with 144 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if she completes a course, fined £576 and ordered to pay a £230 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
SPEEDING
MAX CALEY, 53, of Frogwell Road, Callington pleaded guilty to speeding through Drakewalls in September and was banned from driving for six months as a totting disqualification, fined £67 and ordered to pay a £27 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
ELIZABETH RIDOUT, 52, of St Keyne has been spared a totting disqualification after she pleaded guilty to driving at over 50mph in a van on the A30 at Camborne in February 2024. Magistrates accepted her mitigating circumstances that she had elderly parents in Dorset who needed her support, there were childcare issues with her grandchildren and her husband’s heart condition meant he has limited capacity. She was fined £146 and ordered to pay a £58 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
JOSHUA JONES, 26, of Westdown Road, Delabole pleaded guilty to speeding through Saltash Tunnel last August. He was given a six-month points disqualification, fined £94 and ordered to pay a £38 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
NO INSURANCE
THOMAS SIMMS-BROWN, 28, of Eastcliffe Road, Par has been spared a totting disqualification for having no insurance for a BMW because he needs to care for his grandmother who has a heart condition. He told magistrates his non-attendance when she has a mini heart attack ‘may be the difference between life or death’. He also told the court has to take his son to school on occasions. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay a £180 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
ANIMAL WELFARE
DAVID RILLIE, 79, of Eastcott, Morwenstow pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the needs of cows and calves at Eastcott were met by, on or before 14 January, he failed to get treatment for two cows who had cloudy eyes and one cow who was lame, he failed to provide his animals with sufficient food leaving them in poor body condition and allowed them access to hazards which had potential to cause them harm such as rubbish, plastic, old machinery, scrap, sharp projections and broken fencing . Although he was given a three-year conditional discharge, he has to pay £6688 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.
HYGIENE ORDER
MOHAMMAD FARUK of Indian Heights Kitchen at 3B Brunel Heights, Saltash has been served with a hygiene emergency prohibition order which forbids him from using the premises for the purpose of any food business. G6 PVT LIMITED has also been served with a prohibition order for the same address relating to a business known as Asian Bowls.
