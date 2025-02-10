LIAM SMITH, 21, of Park View, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing a woman grievous bodily harm at a property in Liskeard on 30 July 2023 and engaging in coercive behaviour which included making his victim watch him abuse a kitten. He is also charged with entering a property on Coldstyle Road, Liskeard in May 2021 and stealing car keys and being carried in a Skoda Octavia taken from that property without the consent of the owner. His case was listed for 7 March. In a separate case he pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Liskeard in November 2022 – this will be dealt with by Bodmin magistrates on 21 March. Smith also had the case proved in his absence that he failed to attend probation appointments ordered by magistrates in 2021. He was given a daily curfew to remain at his home between 3pm and 7am daily and is banned from contacting a man and a woman or going to Coldstyle Road or Everly Court, Liskeard.