SEX OFFENCES
THOMAS EVANS, 38, of Finn VC Estate, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing in an explicit way a person performing oral and vaginal intercourse with a Pitbull dog and making indecent images of children including the most serious category A. His case was listed for 7 March.
PAUL BENDELOW, 39, of Sheviock, Torpoint has pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to eleven sex charges including five rapes. The case was adjourned and he was given conditional bail.
ASSAULT
WAYNE KIDMAN, 42, of Higher Downgate, Callington has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man causing grievous bodily harm at Higher Downgate on 1 February. His case is listed for 7 March.
JOHN STYLES, 39, of Dorset Close, Weymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Pound Dean, Liskeard on 30 January. His case was listed for 28 February. He was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim and witnesses or enter Cornwall except to attend court.
LIAM SMITH, 21, of Park View, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing a woman grievous bodily harm at a property in Liskeard on 30 July 2023 and engaging in coercive behaviour which included making his victim watch him abuse a kitten. He is also charged with entering a property on Coldstyle Road, Liskeard in May 2021 and stealing car keys and being carried in a Skoda Octavia taken from that property without the consent of the owner. His case was listed for 7 March. In a separate case he pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Liskeard in November 2022 – this will be dealt with by Bodmin magistrates on 21 March. Smith also had the case proved in his absence that he failed to attend probation appointments ordered by magistrates in 2021. He was given a daily curfew to remain at his home between 3pm and 7am daily and is banned from contacting a man and a woman or going to Coldstyle Road or Everly Court, Liskeard.
JASON SILVER, 49, of NFA, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening to kill a woman at Torpoint on 23 April last year and assaulting her on 24 April; not guilty to breaching a restraining order made by Truro Crown Court on conviction in February last year by contacting the woman between February and April but guilty to breaching the order by contacting her on 23 April. He was remanded in custody because he had failed to surrender to court bail last August.
AIDAN CASHLEY, 23, of Budshead Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm and possessing an imitation firearm, a pellet/BB gun, intending a member of the public to believe that unlawful violence would be used, at Race Hill, Launceston on 28 December. He will be sentenced on 4 March.
JOHN CAIN, 50, of Castle Dyke, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at his Castle Dyke home on New Year’s Day and to possessing cocaine in May 2023. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an officer £50 compensation and £170 costs.
SARAH NEALE, 28, of Drinnick, South Petherwin pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer at Mannamead Road, Plymouth and assaulting a man and a woman at The Swingle Tree public house in Kelly Bray last June. She was made subject to a community order to abstain from alcohol until 30 May and have mental health treatment, has to do 140 hours unpaid work and pay the police officer £50 compensation and £100 compensation to each of the assault victims.
CHARLOTTE CRANE, 26, of Tavistock Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a man in Launceston and a police officer at Charles Cross police station in Plymouth on 2 February. She pleaded not guilty to assaulting a second woman in Launceston. She also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer on Tavistock Road, Launceston and assaulting a police officer at Newquay police station on 27 December. Her case was adjourned until 14 March.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
MICHAEL BURTON, 42, of St Thomas Road, Launceston has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of possessing a knuckle duster in a public place in Exeter in August 2023.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
HAYDEN NORTON, 53, of Leighton Buzzard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman on Christmas Day and engaging in coercive behaviour at St Mabyn between 2020 and 2024. His case was adjourned until 9 May.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ELIOT SMYTH, 32, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on 1 February by going to an address in Tywardreath and threatening violence against a woman. He was fined £100.
THOMAS HEARN, 21, of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 3 February not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Millbrook.
GAVIN HALL, 40, of The Cardinals Hat, Hatt was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 1 February not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Pool.
HARASSMENT
ANDREW ARCHER, 37, of Treluggan Boatyard, Landrake has been given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after he breached a restraining order imposed by Plymouth Crown Court in December 2023 by being found in the company of a woman he was prohibited from seeing at the boatyard on 22 December. He has to do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £85 costs.
STEVEN HENDRY, 39, of Heathlands Road, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with harassing a man in Liskeard in 2022 by sending him messages threatening him physical harm and entering his home and snatching a mobile phone from his hand and burgling a home in Rapson Road, Liskeard. He has pleaded guilty to sending threatening messages to two women and two men in August and September 2022. His case is listed for 7 March.
ALISTAIR HARPER, 49, of Hoe Court, Lancing pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to harassing a woman at Bude between April and July 2023 but not guilty to stalking her which included sending a large number of messages and emails, sending unwanted letters to her husband and mother, using his wife’s Instagram account to contact his victim and walking into her home uninvited. His case was adjourned until 6 March.
USED VIOLENCE
THOMAS WILLIAMSON, 36, of Cardinals Hatt, Saltash pleaded guilty to using violence to enter a property in Commercial Street, Camborne last July knowing there was someone present who opposed his entry. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £200 compensation and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Commercial Street, Camborne until 2 August. He has to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £200 costs.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
LOREN GLEN, 60, of Lerryn View, Lerryn pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour at Lostwithiel on 20 August and driving on Lerryn View with seven micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. The case was adjourned until 27 February.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
JOSHUA KEMP, 21, of Petherwin Gate, Launceston has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to face charges of criminal damage and possessing cannabis at Launceston in May 2024.
THEFT
MICHAEL BURTON, 42, of St Thomas Road, Launceston has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer five charges of theft from shops.
BREACH OF ORDER
STEVEN HENDRY, 39, of Heathlands Road, Liskeard admitted breaching a community order made for using threatening behaviour at Liskeard railway station on 21 November. He was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months because of his wilful and consistent breach of the order. He also has to do 80 hours unpaid work and attend rehabilitation activities.
BENEFIT FRAUD
AMY CAWLEY, 33, of Dunstan Close, St Dennis pleaded guilty to failing to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she was engaged in paid employment and had savings in excess of the maximum level permitted to claim Carers Allowance at Launceston between April 2022 and March 2023 and to, between December 2020 and March 2023 at Launceston, she failed to tell the DWP of a change in circumstances which affected her entitlement to Universal Credit. She will be sentenced on 6 March.
CAUSED DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING
CARL ALLAN, 22, of Old Laira Road, Plymouth who has pleaded not guilty to causing one man to die and two men to be seriously injured by driving a Renault Clio dangerously on the A374 at Torpoint in October 2022 has had his trial fixed for 14 August at Truro Crown Court.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
TABITHA STAFFORD, 47, of Cott Road, Lostwithiel pleaded not guilty to driving a Volvo without due care and attention on the A390 at Lostwithiel on 4 January last year. She will stand trial on 21 July.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ADRIAN BEATSON, 55, of Par Lane, Par pleaded not guilty to driving a Range Rover on Bridge Street, St Blazey on 25 November with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. His case was adjourned to 14 July.
JASON SQUIRES, 49, of Pontsmill Road, Par pleaded guilty to driving on Rosevear Road, Bugle last April with 39 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, 240 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and using a Range Rover with a faulty tyre. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, has to do 180 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DANIEL ROWLING, 42, of Well Lane, Liskeard has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis at Newquay police station on 4 January.
JASON MORRIS, 39, of Liscawn Terrace, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving on Military Road, Torpoint on 5 February with 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 26 months which will be reduced by 26 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1600 and ordered to pay a £640 victim surcharge and £80 costs.
CHARLOTTE MILNE, 23, of Crackington Haven pleaded guilty to driving in Boscastle on New Year’s Day with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence. She was banned from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced by 16 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 an ordered to pay £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ANDREW LOVESTOCK, 57, of East Balsdon Cottages, Whitstone failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis – a warrant was issued for his arrest.
NO INSURANCE
CARL PACKHAM, 47, of Periwinkle Grove, Liskeard pleaded guilty to having no insurance for a car he was using on Greenbank Road, Liskeard in September 2023. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
SPEEDING
CLIVE HARRISON, 66, of Tremar Coombe, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving through St Ann’s Chapel at 39 mph on 15 April. He was given a six-month driving ban for repeat offending, fined £92 and ordered to pay a £37 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
TERESA GREGORY, 53, of Postbox Corner, Calstock has been spared a driving ban for speeding through St Ann’s Chapel in a Suzuki Grand Vitara and in a Mercedes Sprinter on 25 June 2023 so she can care for her sheep and cows, her mother and support care service users. She was fined £120, had five points put on her licence and pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.