MAX TILLER, 37, of Moorland Road, St Austell changed his pleas to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of breaching a restraining order by going to the home of a woman in Lanner in December 2023 and, between November 2023 and April 2024, contacting her by being in her company, telephoning her and leaving messages, emailing her and posting on Facebook and the Buy and Sell St Austell area Facebook page which he was prohibited from doing. He was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work and pay a £154 victim surcharge.