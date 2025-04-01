ARSON
MATTHEW BRYANT, 33, of St Michaels Road, Stratton pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to arson with intent to endanger life. He set fire to a house on New Road, Stratton on 28 December with intent to destroy or damage property and to endanger the life of a man. He was given a seven-year prison sentence and made subject to a restraining order never to contact his victim
ASSAULT
JAKE MCDOUGALL, 35, of Gwel An Nans, Probus pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman in Newquay on 14 February. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 21 July.
ETHAN EDWARDS, 20, of Trevithick Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to a woman at the White Hart Hotel in St Austell on1 November, of assaulting a man and damaging a police vehicle. He was committed to a young offenders’ institute for four years and six months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his female victim until March 2035.
TRACEY FALVEY, 57, of Polgrean Place, St Blazey pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman and a police officer at Polgrean Place on Christmas Day. Her trial has been fixed for 11 November.
MARTIN TREBILOCK, 47, of Hodge Close, Saltash changed a not guilty plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a paramedic at Hodge Close last June. He will be sentenced on 29 April.
KEANU WEBB, 20, of Sycamore Road, Torpoint pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Torpoint in November 2023 occasioning him actual bodily harm. The trial was fixed for 14 October.
JOHN CHAPMAN, 41, of Church View, North Petherwin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her on 23 February and to engaging in coercive behaviour. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 30 July.
SEX OFFENCE
MARK MCILWAINE, 48, of Elizabeth Court, Bugle pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin in 2022 and causing her to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity. He will stand trial at Truro Crown Court on 25 February.
DRUG DEALER
MYLES HARRISON, 37, of Beech Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cocaine and cannabis in St Austell between 2022 and 2023 but not guilty to supplying LSD. He pleaded not guilty to possessing a knife with a locking blade on Polgover Way, Par in April 2023. His case was adjourned until 2 May.
JADE MURPHY, 30, of Polgover Way, Par pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cocaine and cannabis in St Austell between 2022 and 2023 but not guilty to supplying LSD. Her case was adjourned until 2 May.
GORDON ASTBURY, 57, of Trelawny Avenue, St Ives pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying heroin in Launceston in March 2020 and possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He will be sentenced on 25 April.
KNIFE CRIME
RICKY SUTTON, 35, of Doubletrees, St Blazey has appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a knife on Penarwyn Road, St Blazey on 7 March – he has pleaded not guilty. He pleaded guilty to damaging a phone at Camborne police station on 7 March. His case was adjourned until 8 April.
HARASSMENT
MAX TILLER, 37, of Moorland Road, St Austell changed his pleas to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of breaching a restraining order by going to the home of a woman in Lanner in December 2023 and, between November 2023 and April 2024, contacting her by being in her company, telephoning her and leaving messages, emailing her and posting on Facebook and the Buy and Sell St Austell area Facebook page which he was prohibited from doing. He was given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work and pay a £154 victim surcharge.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
DYLAN CATHRAE, 19, of Swallow Close, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to damaging the door of a property at Poughhill on 28 December. The prosecution offered no evidence on a charge of sending a communication which threatened serious harm. Cathrae was remanded in custody to await trial on a number of other charges he has denied including rape, assault and intimidation.
DRINK DRIVE
DANIEL ROWLING, 43, of Well Lane, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to failing to provide a specimen of urine at Newquay police station on 4 January whilst under investigation for an offence and failing to surrender to bail at Newquay police station on 31 January. He was given a one-month custodial sentence and banned from driving for 12 months.