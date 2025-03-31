ADAM SMITH, 45, of East Fairholme Road, Bude pleaded guilty to five charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with five girls in 2022. He expressed his desire to kiss and cuddle, to meet up and make love and asked for indecent images. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to have mental health treatment for 12 months. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with girls under the age of 16 and his internet use. He must pay a £187 victim surcharge and £135 costs.