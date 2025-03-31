THREATENED TO BURN HOUSE DOWN
SHAUN HENDERSON, 39, of Dunmere Road, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to burn a woman’s house down in Bodmin on 17 July and slash another woman’s car tyres on 21 July. His case is listed for 25 April.
ASSAULT
REBECCA BOOTH, 35, of Melbourne Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in Cardinham Woods in May 2023. She was made subject to a community order, ordered to pay £250 compensation, a £200 fine and £135 costs.
KIRAN WARNER, 23, of Belmont Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting two men in Newquay on 3 November. He was made subject to a community order to have mental health treatment and must do 120 hours unpaid work, pay one victim £250 compensation, the other victim £200 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
AARON CROWHURST, 32, of Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford has been remanded in custody after he failed to turn up to court to answer three charges of assaulting a man and a woman and one of strangling a woman in Bodmin. He has been sent to Truro Crown Court and will appear on 25 July.
SEX OFFENCES
WILLIAM SCHOFIELD, 32, of Newport, Callington has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in Launceston. His case is listed for 25 April.
ADAM SMITH, 45, of East Fairholme Road, Bude pleaded guilty to five charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with five girls in 2022. He expressed his desire to kiss and cuddle, to meet up and make love and asked for indecent images. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to have mental health treatment for 12 months. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with girls under the age of 16 and his internet use. He must pay a £187 victim surcharge and £135 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KANE MITCHELL, 27, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 22 March not to contact or threaten a woman or go to Par and St Blazey.
NATHAN NURTON, 36, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 21 March not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Bude.
BURGLARY
TAMIKA STEWART, 35, of The Cardinals Hatt, Hatt pleaded guilty to, jointly with others, having entered as a trespasser Fone Case in King Street, Truro stealing mobile phones, accessories and vapes. She will be sentenced on 6 May.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
GERSON LOURENCO, 27, of Callington pleaded guilty to damaging the window of a home and causing £4000 worth of damage to a van and to dangerous driving in a BMW in St Austell on 22 July 2022. He was made subject to a community order and banned from driving for 12 months when he will have to pass an extended driving test. He also has to pay £446.39 compensation, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
ELVIS MARIN, 27, of Wheal Rose, Bilberry pleaded guilty to driving in Bodmin last October whilst disqualified. He will be sentenced on 2 May.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
RAMONE GRIFFITHS, 36, of My Lords Road, Fraddon pleaded guilty to driving in Newquay last November with 3.1 micrograms of cannabis in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of two and driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
FRANCOIS GARBADE, 48, of Hendra Garth, Tresmeer pleaded not guilty to driving through Coads Green last July with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 335 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. The case was adjourned until 10 April.
FEDERICO UVA,34, of Windmill House, Heyl View, Fowey pleaded not guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of urine when suspected of a driving offence last October. His case was adjourned until 1 August.
ALEXANDER BRYANT, 36, of Lanxon Crescent, Lanivery pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of blood for analysis at Treliske Hospital on 22 February when suspected of committing a traffic offence. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 23 May.
CRAIG PARNELL, 37, of Merrymeet pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover at the Esso service station on Callington Road, Saltash on 2 March with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 40 months, which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KENNETH MACLEAY, 56, of Sandy Close, St Keyne pleaded guilty to driving between Trussel Bridge and Valley View on the B3254 on 4 October with 81 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £650 and ordered to pay a £260 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL HOUGHTON, 39, of Luxulyan pleaded guilty to driving in St Austell last December with 12 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 2.1 micrograms of cannabis exceeding the limit of two. He was made subject to a community order to have drug rehabilitation and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BREACHED FIRE REGULATIONS
SIMON FLOYD, 57, of The Tree Inn, Stratton pleaded guilty to failing to comply with fire safety regulations putting people at risk of death or serious injury between May and September 2023. The court heard the premises were not appropriately equipped with fire detectors and alarms and there was inadequate means of escape. He was fined £8000 and ordered to pay a £2000 victim surcharge and £2755.60 costs – a court bill of £12,755.60.
FOOD HYGIENE BREACHES
DAVID HEWITT, 52, of Rosedown, St Wenn, Bodmin who had pleaded guilty to four charges under EU Hygiene regulations concerning the production of eggs in dirty conditions has been fined £5672 and ordered to pay a £2000 victim surcharge and £7226.90 costs totalling £14,898.90.