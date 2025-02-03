SEX OFFENCES
SAM BOWDREY, 32, of St Dominic Close, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to falsely imprisoning a woman, raping, assaulting and strangling her. His trial was fixed for 26 November and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
DAVID SMITH, 71, of Windsor House, Castle Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing and making over 250 indecent images of children – stills and moving – including the most serious category A. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for ten years limiting his use of the internet.
ANDREW JOHNSON, 55, of Penhale Meadow, St Cleer has been sent to Truro Crown Court on three charges of inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and intentionally touching a 13-year-old girl in a sexual way. The next hearing will be on 28 February.
DYLAN CATHRAE, 19, of Moor Cross, Northcott Mouth Road, Poughill and Swallow Close, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to 10 offences including raping and suffocating a woman, engaging in coercive behaviour which included assaulting and threatening a woman and making her sleep on the floor, intimidating a witness/juror between March and April 2023 and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm and threatening unlawful violence at Camelford in July 2023. He is also charged with sending messages threatening death or serious harm in December 2024 namely threatening to put persons in hospital and damaging the door of a property at Moor Cross, Poughill on 28 December. He was remanded in custody and his case will next be heard on 7 February.
ASSAULT
JOSH COOPER, 32, of Trevarthian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on High Cross Street, St Austell on 23 January and to using threatening behaviour towards two men at Boscawen Street, Truro on 11 January. He will be sentenced on 28 February and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or go to Launceston or Truro.
TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 51, of Tanyas at Fourwinds, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Penlan Garage, Bodmin on 5 July. She had the case proved that she broke her bail conditions by entering the petrol station on 26 January – a charge she had denied.
ELISHA HART, 28, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Camborne on 28 January and breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place, engaging in behaviour which may cause people to fear for their safety and remained in a commercial premises after being asked to leave. She was sent to prison for 12 weeks because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and she has a flagrant disregard for court orders. She has to pay her victim £60 compensation
SAM COOK, 44, of Eastern Avenue, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm at Pensilva on 28 January. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 4 March.
PETER WOOTTON, 54, of Fairfield, St Germans pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Fairfield, St Germans on 18 December. He will be sentenced on 14 March.
ROBERT JONES, 38, of NFA, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Lynstone Road, Bude on 9 June occasioning him actual bodily harm and assaulting a woman at Bude on 12 June occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and made subject to a restraining order not to enter Lynstone Road until 21 January 2028.
ROWAN WENDEN, 31, of Ferndale Terrace, Western Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Pathfields, Bude and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on 4 August. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 28 February.
AARON CROWHURST, 32, of Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman and a man at Kings Court, Bodmin on 11 January occasioning the man actual bodily harm, assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Kings Court on New Year’s Day and strangling a woman at Kings Court, Bodmin on 26 December. His case was adjourned until 25 February.
HARASSMENT
ROBERT TAMBLYN, 65, of Gotch Gardens, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order on 16 December by posting a comment naming a woman and sharing her personal details which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order made by Truro Crown Court on 22 March. He will be sentenced on 20 February.
ROBERT JONES, 38, of NFA, Bude pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order at Lynstone Road, Bude on 21 January by entering a property and staying the night which he was prohibited from doing by a Truro Crown Court order made that same day. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ARSON
KIRSTIE PRICE, 35, of Woodlands View, Looe pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Woodlands View on 14 September. She was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to have mental health treatment and made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim or go to Woodlands View until 24 January 2035.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHEYENNE CURGENVEN, 21, of Moorland Road, Launceston admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 10 October by being in the company of someone who she was prohibited from seeing. She was fined £50.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
GARRY WHITTINGTON, 56, of Queen Elizabeth Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Rottweiler dog called ‘Nine Volt’ between 29 February and 31 May last year by failing to provide him with adequate food and treatment for fleas and his skin condition. He was disqualified from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to do 150 hours community service and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUGS OFFENCES
JOSIE TRESCOWTHICK, 32, of Barras Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to possessing 1.05 grammes of crack cocaine in Camborne on 27 January. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
THEFT
BARTOSZ BARTLOMIEJCZYK, 35, of North Road West, Plymouth pleaded guilty to stealing a Transit van from ACF Cleaning in Torpoint in May 2023. He was fined £833 and ordered to pay a £333 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JONATHAN TILLEY, 30, of NFA, pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour at Morrisons in Liskeard on 19 December and not guilty to breaching a community protection notice by engaging in behaviour that may cause the public serious nuisance or distress. His case was adjourned until 18 February.
CAUSED ANNOYANCE
SHEILA HONEY, 69, of Treclago View, Camelford failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for an offence of, between 21 July and 18 August, persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance to another. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
BREACH OF ORDER
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 47, of Treningle View, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order at Bodmin on 24 January making someone fear for their safety when he refused to leave an establishment and loitered outside the establishment. His case is listed for 28 February.
ZEETA WALKER, 81, of Rame pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order on 28 and 31 October by posting an unwanted handwritten letter through a letterbox in Millbrook and, on the road from Radford Lane to Millbrook on 26 and 27 December, making a further abusive gesture towards the security camera which she was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made on 15 July. She was given a three-year conditional discharge.
DARREN CHURCH, 50, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice by attending an address in Pool Street, Bodmin on 23 January. He was made subject to a two-year criminal behaviour order not to enter addresses in Pool Street, An Gof Gardens, Gilbert Road and Rock Lane, Bodmin and fined £40.
KYLE DELMONICO, 32, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel who was convicted of stealing money from St Bartholomew Church in Lostwithiel last March and damaging a CCTV camera admitted failing to comply with his community order by not turning up to do unpaid work. The original order was revoked and he was given a new order with a curfew requirement to remain at his home from 7pm to 5am daily for four weeks.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
MARTIN DAVIS, 54, of Dominics Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Temple, Bodmin on 8 June with 22 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, using a Mercedes A150 with a dangerous tyre, showing a light other than red to the rear and driving without insurance. Davis also pleaded guilty to stealing £179.50 of items from Boots in Bodmin on 10 December and £282 worth of items on 16 November as well as possessing 0.415 grams of cannabis on Higher Bore Street, Bodmin on 25 January. He will be sentenced on 20 February and was given an interim driving ban.
HUGO SANTA, 42, of White Horse Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife at Newquay police station and failing to provide a specimen of breath last October, driving on Castle Street, Bodmin last June with 4.2 micrograms of cannabis exceeding the limit of two last June and to driving without a licence, insurance or MOT. He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.
CHRISTOPHER PIPER, 30, of Trethevy Close, St Cleer pleaded guilty to driving a Transit van on the A38 at Carminow on 8 March with 5.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £135 costs.
BRADLEY HOSKING, 26, of Culverland Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Pengover Road, Liskeard on 22 December with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
KERRIE MADDY, 40, of Bridgerule, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at The Strand, Bude on 12 December. She was banned from driving for 22 months and fined £200.
TIMOTHY COLLINS, 52, of Tresmeer, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving in Tresmeer on 28 December with 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS VEHICLE
CHRISTOPHER BARKER, 47, of Woodfield Road, Bude had the case proved in his absence that he was using a vehicle on Tollgate Road, Bodmin on 9 May which had a corroded brake pipe, worn anti-roll bar linkage pin, an incorrect beam on a headlight and a worn tyre involving a danger of injury to a person and no MOT. He was fined £660, had three points put on his licence and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £620 costs.
SPEEDING
DANIEL WILSON, 52, of Lynher Close, North Hill was spared a totting disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding through St Ann’s Chapel in January 2024. Magistrates acknowledged that family members were reliant on him both financially and for their care. He was fined £40, ordered to pay a £14 victim surcharge and £90 costs and had three points put on his licence.