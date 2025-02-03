DYLAN CATHRAE, 19, of Moor Cross, Northcott Mouth Road, Poughill and Swallow Close, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to 10 offences including raping and suffocating a woman, engaging in coercive behaviour which included assaulting and threatening a woman and making her sleep on the floor, intimidating a witness/juror between March and April 2023 and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm and threatening unlawful violence at Camelford in July 2023. He is also charged with sending messages threatening death or serious harm in December 2024 namely threatening to put persons in hospital and damaging the door of a property at Moor Cross, Poughill on 28 December. He was remanded in custody and his case will next be heard on 7 February.