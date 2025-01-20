KIDNAP
BARRY MCLEAN, 30, of Maple Close, Callington pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to charges of kidnapping a man on 14 December, robbing him of his mobile phone and possessing a knuckle duster at Castle Dyke, Launceston. He pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and the next hearing will be on 16 May.
SIMON HENDRA, 36, of St Marys Road, Lanstephan pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to charges of kidnapping a man on 14 December, robbing him of his mobile phone and possessing a knuckle duster and a metal pole at Castle Dyke, Launceston. He pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and the next hearing will be on 16 May.
ASSAULT
KWADWO OKOFO-BOAMPONG, 34, of Carpenter Court, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Carpenter Court on 2 January, assaulting and strangling a woman. His case was listed for 18 February and he was remanded in custody.
TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 51, of Tanyas at Fourwinds, Bodmin was arrested for breaching her bail conditions prohibiting her from entering a flat at Penlan Garage on the A30. She is only allowed to enter Penlan Garage for work purposes. She is facing charges of assaulting a man at Penlan Garage last July. The case was adjourned until 23 January.
GLENN BENNETT, 46, of Market Place, Camelford pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man causing him grievous bodily harm with intent at Market Place, Camelford on New Year’ Day 2022 and to possessing a pocket knife with a three inch blade. The case was adjourned until 13 February
SEX OFFENCES
CHRIS YOUNG, 42, of Poole Street, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a girl under the age of 13, sexually assaulting her and inciting her to engage in sexual activity at Liskeard between 2016 and 2017. He was released on conditional bail and the case adjourned until 30 May.
FRANCIS WELLS, 80, of Back Commercial Street, Barnoldswick has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with 13 sex offences including raping two girls under 16 in Torpoint and indecently assaulting girls under 14. His case is listed for 14 February.
JAKE ORMEROD, 33, of The Cardinal’s Hatt, Saltash pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders’ Register and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs. He is also charged with breaching a sexual offences prevention order made by Exeter Crown Court in 2011 by communicating with a child under 16 years without the supervising parent being aware of his sexual offending history. This case was adjourned until 16 June.
RICHARD MILNE, 21, of Trecarrell, Launceston was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a woman at Launceston on New Year’s Day 2022.
SIMON STOCKWELL, 46, of Iron Mill Lane, Crayford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at Camelford between November 2022 and November 2023 and to assaulting her and damaging property in her home in November 2023. The case was adjourned until 3 March and he was released on conditional bail not to contact her.
ANTHONY ROGERS, 54, of Bridge Street, Weedon pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Bude in June 2021, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification communicating with a girl aged under 16 asking her preferences on oral sexual activity but not guilty to travelling to Bude and meeting a 15-year-old girl in June 2021 following grooming and inciting her to engage in sexual activity. His trial is fixed for 4 August.
KNIFE CRIME
JEMMA THOMAS, 40, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and now has to serve the 12-week prison sentence imposed for possessing a lockable knife and diamorphine on Love Lane, Bodmin on 13 October 2023.
FIREARMS OFFENCE
GLYNN HATCHER, 59, of East Taphouse pleaded guilty to making a false statement to procure a shotgun certificate at Lewannick in January 2022. He failed to disclose he had been cautioned by police in 2006 and 2007. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
GLENN BENNETT, 46, of Market Place, Camelford pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing an imitation firearm, a spring-powered air soft pistol, at Market Place, Camelford in June 2023 intending that three women would believe unlawful violence would be used against them. He was released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on 13 February.
BURGLARY
CARL THORPE, 40, of Tollox Place, Laira has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, on 13 January, entering a house in Lamorna Park, Torpoint with intent to steal, entering the garage of another property in Lamorna Park and stealing keys and alcohol and stealing a remote control and car keys from a vehicle at Trevol Business Park, Torpoint. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 18 February.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MATTHEW VINCENT, 45, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 14 January not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Camelford.
RESTRAINING ORDER
STEVEN EDMOND, 37, of Meadowsweet Close, Liskeard was successful in his application to have a restraining order made on 4 October 2024 discharged on the grounds his victim wishes to make contact with him.
DRUG DEALING
JACK ROWE, 21, of Old Roselyon Road, Par pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing Ketamine at St Austell in February 2024. He is due to be sentenced on 14 February.
WILLIAM COUNTER, 27, of Rock Lane, Bodmin pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis in Bodmin between January and October 2024 and cocaine between July and October 2024 as well as possessing 41.2 grams of crack cocaine on 8 October, 2.44 grams of cannabis on 4 September at an address in Wallace Road and 11.7 grams of cannabis in October. He was sent to prison for two years, had £2900 cash forfeited and has to pay a £187 victim surcharge.
FRAUD
JOSIE TRESCOWTHICK, 32, of Barras Street, Liskeard was found not guilty of four cases of fraud and two of handling stolen goods. The cases concerned the alleged misuse of a debit card.
ARREST WARRANT
DANIEL BLAKE, 44, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed on his release from prison and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
STUART REARDON, 54, of Huntfield Gardens, Stratton had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a Peugeot Boxer at Bittaford in August 2023 and a Renault Master through St Ann’s Chapel in September 2023 which were alleged to have been speeding. He was fined £1320 and ordered to pay a £528 victim surcharge and £180 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
NO INSURANCE
LIYAH SCANTLEBURY, 21, of Boundary Walk, Bodmin had the case proved she had no insurance for a vehicle she was using in Bodmin in October 2023. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs. She was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
CHARLES WAINWRIGHT, 59, of Heale Farm, Liftondown has been spared a totting disqualification for having no insurance or MOT and a faulty trailer. Magistrates acknowledged a driving ban would cause exceptional hardship because he needs to drive to collect feed for the animals on the farm and to cut hay and he needs to take his children to school half of the week. He has to pay a £185 victim surcharge and £90 costs and eight points were put on his licence.
SPEEDING
TARA SUTTON, 49, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey had the case proved she failed to tell police who was driving a Ford Galaxy on Tregolls Road, Truro on Boxing Day 2023 who was alleged to have been speeding. She will be sentenced on 16 July when magistrates will consider disqualification.
JORDAN RYAN, 30, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 in July 2023. He will be sentenced on 16 July when magistrates will consider a driving ban.
ROSS CHAPMAN, 37, of The Nurseries, Stoke Climsland had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a Peugeot who was allegedly speeding through St Ann’s Chapel in July 2023. He will be sentenced on 16 July when magistrates will consider a driving ban.
JENNIFER MALLINSON, 47, of Treleven Road, Bude was spared a totting disqualification after she pleaded guilty to speeding in Barnstaple last April. Magistrates accepted she needed to drive to look after her horses. She was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £90 costs.