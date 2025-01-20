WILLIAM COUNTER, 27, of Rock Lane, Bodmin pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis in Bodmin between January and October 2024 and cocaine between July and October 2024 as well as possessing 41.2 grams of crack cocaine on 8 October, 2.44 grams of cannabis on 4 September at an address in Wallace Road and 11.7 grams of cannabis in October. He was sent to prison for two years, had £2900 cash forfeited and has to pay a £187 victim surcharge.