DYLAN CLEAVE, 18, of Mount Wise, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Newquay on 19 March and engaging in coercive behaviour between September 2025 and April 2026 when he is alleged to have used violence on two or more occasions. His case was listed for 29 May and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an area west of a line between Padstow and Fowey or contact his alleged victim. He must live and sleep at Pleasant View Farm, St Ive and was put on a curfew to present to a police officer who asks to see him between 4pm and 8am daily.