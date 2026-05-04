SEXUAL OFFENCES
BENJAMIN LORD, 37, of Carvynick Holiday Park, Summercourt who had been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a person aged under 16 at St Columb Major in October 2024 has died.
CHRISTOPHER MAYBANK, 39, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded guilty to threatening to share a combination of photographs and films which showed, or appeared to show, a woman in an intimate state, and guilty to breaching a restraining order made on conviction on 28 January when, between 1 February and 23 April, he contacted a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was remanded in custody because magistrates feared he was likely to offend by causing injury or fear of injury to an associated person and there is a real prospect of a custodial sentence - possibly in excess of 12 months. His case was due back in magistrates’ court on 5 May when he will appear by video link from prison.
MICHAEL PICKARD, 59, of Candelford, Dabryn Way, St Stephen pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at St Austell in 2023. His case was adjourned.
JOSHUA HOBSON, 35, of NFA, pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at St Austell between 2021 and 2024, making 145 Category A, 87 Category B and 59 Category C indecent images of children. He was sent to prison for 11 months and must register with the police for ten years.
NICHOLA GOLDSWORTHY, 30, of Kenwyn Street, Truro pleaded guilty to, between 2021 and 2024 at St Blazey, sharing a film which showed, or appeared to show, a man in an intimate state intending to cause him alarm, distress or humiliation. She will be sentenced on 18 August.
ROBERT MCVALE, 56, of Rew Karrji, Meadow Place, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 25 August. His case was adjourned until 8 May.
ANDREW JOHNSON, 57, of Penhale Meadow, St Cleer pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inciting a girl, aged 13 to 15, to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity by exposing her breasts between 2022 and 2023. He was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and will have to do 300 hours unpaid work. He is required to register with the police for ten years and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 22 April 2036.
GARRY WILLS, 57, of Valley View, St Keyne has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman and, on at least five occasions, engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 14 or 15. His case was listed for 29 May.
ARSON
MARK BARROW, 36, of Battalion Close, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered when he is alleged to, on 28 April at his address in Bodmin, committed arson to the value of £50,000 to the property belonging to Ocean Housing. He is also charged with assaulting a woman at Priory Road, Bodmin the same day and assaulting a police officer at Newquay Police Station on 29 April. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 25 June.
ASSAULT
JAMIE FIELD, 33, of Pendarves Road, Penzance has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man and a woman and stealing a mobile phone from a property at Kittiwake Road, Newquay on 14 April and, at Kittiwake Road, sending communications which were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He admitted breaking a bail condition on 24 April namely not to enter Newquay except on a pre-arranged occasion accompanied by a police officer to collect his personal property. His case was listed for 15 May and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victims or enter Newquay – he has to live and sleep at his address in Penzance.
DYLAN CLEAVE, 18, of Mount Wise, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Newquay on 19 March and engaging in coercive behaviour between September 2025 and April 2026 when he is alleged to have used violence on two or more occasions. His case was listed for 29 May and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an area west of a line between Padstow and Fowey or contact his alleged victim. He must live and sleep at Pleasant View Farm, St Ive and was put on a curfew to present to a police officer who asks to see him between 4pm and 8am daily.
CALLUM RUFF, 33, of Cosgarne Hall, Truro Road, St Austell was found guilty in his absence of assaulting a police officer by beating her at Eastbourne Road Cemetery, St Austell in April last year and assaulting a police officer at Indian Queens on 28 October. His case was adjourned until 7 July.
DESIRE CASSAMBO, 58, of Sutherland Hotel, Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Junction Store, Newquay on 15 April by beating him in the ribs with a bottle of alcohol. He pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from the premises. He is also charged with damaging a door keypad at Asda in Newquay on 17 March and smashing a window at Fat Face in Truro on 11 April. He will stand trial on 18 November and was released on conditional bail not to go to Junction Store, Cliff Road, Newquay; Fat Face in Truro or Asda in Newquay.
JAYD CLOUGHTON-KEHOE, 29, of Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and damaging a police car at St Austell and assaulting a police officer at Truro on 19 November. She will be sentenced on 11 September.
MARGARET PARSONS, 60, of Gwindra Road, St Stephen pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Newquay on 11 January and to using threatening behaviour at St Stephen the same day. She was given a community order to have 12 months treatment for her mental health, fined £120, made subject to a restraining order not to enter a neighbours’ property on Gwindra Road including the garden or contact a man until 30 April 2028. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer and £85 costs.
RYAN WILLIAMS, 21, of HMP Exeter, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating her at St Austell, using threatening behaviour, possessing cannabis and stealing items from Iceland on 15 November. He was sent to prison for 26 weeks because of his vile threatening behaviour to a bus driver who was left terrified, he spat in the face of a police officer risking the transmission of disease, and his prolific record with the offences committed whilst on post-sentence supervision when he had only just been released.
KONNAN PINCKSTON, 29, of Lower Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Lower Bore Street on 15 November. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
TONY COLLING EDWARDS, 53, of Carbeile Road, Torpoint has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Carbeile Road on 29 April, maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a man with intent. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 2 June.
HOWARD HART, 34, of Poplar Close, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Port Elliot Estate on 19 July, inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man with intent. His case was listed for 29 May.
ALASTAIR GILBERT, 39, of West Street, Kilkhampton has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Bude on Boxing Day 2010 and assaulting her again between 2017 and 2018. His case was listed for 29 May.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
TRISTAN EDGE, 45, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a replica air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence and a charge of affray, on or about 23 December at Newquay, when he used or threatened violence towards another. A charge of attempted robbery, which he had denied, will remain on file. He was remanded in custody for sentence on 29 May because he has a significant drug addiction and associated drug debt and there is a real prospect of a custodial sentence.
MICHELLE PEARCE, 40, of Seascape Lodge, Tolcarne Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing a knife at Trevanion Road, St Austell on 17 June. She will be sentenced on 11 August and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Trevanion Road.
MATTHEW MELLOW, 36, of Middle Gillies, Conce, Bugle who had pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a circular saw and racially aggravated violence, at Minorca Lane, Bugle in July 2024 has been given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months. He must also have 12-months treatment for his mental health and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man until 24 April 2031.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ROBERT VINCENT, 35, of Atlantic Road, Newquay was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence notice on 25 April not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Exeter.
FRAUD
STUART DILLOWAY, 36, of Cleers Crescent, Whitemoor has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 28 May after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, namely providing his own bank details to customers and members of Retallick Resort and Spa to make payments for services between March and August 2024 intending to gain £14,152.80 for himself.
LUCY ANGOVE, 38, of West Street, St Columb has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with fraud by abuse of position. When she was manager of The Grove Care Home in Charlestown she was expected to safeguard, or not act against, the financial interests of a woman but she is alleged to have dishonestly abused that position intending to gain £117,228. She is also charged with between March 2024 and March 2025 she concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property namely £117,228 by means of bank transfer. Her case was listed for 29 May and she was released on conditional bail not to enter the Grove Care Home or contact a man or a woman.
CONCEALED CRIMINAL PROPERTY
ROBERT NEILSEN, 33, of St Johns Close, Stamford Bridge has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at St Austell between March 2024 and March 2025, he concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property namely money by means of bank transfer. His case was listed for 29 May and he was released on conditional bail not to contact Lucy Angove.
BURGLARY
CEDRIC GRATTAN, 36, of Pool Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to burgling Sainsbury’s in Dennison Road, Bodmin by entering as a trespasser on 23 April and stealing £800 from a till and stealing skin care products worth £233 from Boots in Bodmin on 21 April. He was sent to prison for 24 weeks because he has a history of lack of compliance with community orders and went equipped with a shovel whilst on police bail for shop theft. He also has to pay £800 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL BOOTH, 52, of West Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to aggravated burglary at an address in Centenary Street, Camborne in October 2024 when he inflicted grievous bodily harm on a man using a wooden chair spindle. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 19 May.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
DANIEL MONROSE, 39, of Chapel Field, St Austell who has been charged with damaging a lighting bollard at Wheal Northey Surgery on 15 April had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to answer bail.
BREACH OF ORDER
VICTORIA GAMBIE, 37, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice at Wadebridge on 25 April when she was intoxicated and in the middle of the road attempting to walk out in front of vehicles causing people alarm and distress. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ALEX DUKE, 28, of Taylor View, Boyton pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a woman on 12 July at Summerleaze Car Park exit road, Bude by driving a motorcycle without due care and attention. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £833 and ordered to pay a £333 surcharge and £85 costs.
CONNOR WYLIE, 22, of Woburn Road, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing serious injury to a woman on the Link Road in Launceston on 17 September by driving a VW Golf without due care and attention. His case was listed for 29 May.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
LUKE HAWKEN, 43, of Fore Street, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Lostwithiel Road, Bodmin and failing to stop for a police officer on Kirkland Road, Bodmin on 5 November, to stealing a CCTV camera from the Park Medical Centre in St Austell on 13 September and to stealing five packs of Cherry B and four packs of Babycham from Iceland in St Austell on 20 October. He will be sentenced on 11 September and was given an interim driving ban.
DROVE WHEN DISQUALIFIED
ADRIAN BEATSON, 56, of Par Lane, Par pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified at Par on 16 June. He will be sentenced on 17 July to tie up with other cases and was released on conditional bail not to sit in the front seat of any motor vehicle.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ROBERT WALLER, 50, of Lewarne Road, Porth pleaded guilty to driving in Beeston, Yorkshire on 23 September with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
ALISTAIR BLOUNT, 45, of Bejowan Place, Quintrell Downs pleaded guilty to driving on Willow Close, Quintrell Downs on 12 April with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 15 months which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £320 and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANIEL PALEA, 46, of Old Rectory Drive, St Columb changed his plea to guilty on a charge of failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 9 November. He was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
HARRY ASHTON, 31, of My Lords Road, Fraddon pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 12 February. He was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £1192 and ordered to pay a £477 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRAIG CHEESEMAN, 50, of Highertown Park, Landrake pleaded guilty to driving on the A374 at Polbathic on 15 April with 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 48 months which will be reduced by 48 weeks if he completes a course, fined £653 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
RICHARD LETHBRIDGE, 56, of Ranelagh Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Boundary Road, Bodmin on 15 April with 64 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £600 and ordered to pay a £240 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES GRAINGER, 30, of Bartholomew Meadow, Lostwithiel has been banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to driving on an unnamed road in Roche on 12 April with 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. The ban will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, he was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
DARREN POLKINGHORNE, 41, of Newport Close, Callington had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to court to answer a drink/drive charge.
JOHN HOLE, 30, of Winsor Lane, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 on the A3075 at Hendra Croft on 3 April. He had ten points put on his licence, was fined £533 and ordered to pay a £213 surcharge and £85 costs.
HOUSING HAZARD
HAYDN HAYNES of Trevelgue Road, Porth is facing charges under section 11 of the Housing Act alleging he failed to comply with an improvement notice relating to hazards identified at the property. His case was adjourned until 5 August when he is required to make a plea.
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