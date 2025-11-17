MURDER
DAVID BOTHAM, 65, of Cherril Gardens, Flexbury appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with murdering his 93-year-old mother Angela Botham in Bude on 29 June. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 8 December.
FRAUD
YVONNE LANGAN, 59, of Trewint Crescent, Looe has been sent to prison for 37 months by a judge at Truro Crown Court after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position between April 2020 and January 2022. Whilst occupying a position of trustee with access to bank accounts she was expected to safeguard in the financial interests of Elizabeth Thomas she abused that position to make £184,508.83 gain. Her husband, PAUL LANGAN, 56, who had denied being in possession of criminal property was found guilty of the offence and given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years. He must do 220 hours unpaid work.
PAUL WEST, 52, of Burdenwell Manor, Week St Mary pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when, between 30 August and 24 October 2024 at Bude, he misrepresented the circumstances of the sale of a caravan, including the buyer’s identity, and failed to pass on the proceeds of the sale intending to gain £12,000 for himself. He will be sentenced on 30 January.
SEX OFFENCES
ZACHARY BURROUGH, 29, of Morrab Court, Pargolla Road, Newquay has been made subject to an interim sexual risk order pending determination of the main application. He is prohibited from disposing of any device (by selling, pawning, giving away or destroying) without having first produced it to his police offender manager for inspection. The order also limits his contact with any child aged under 16 and his use of the internet.
PETER GILBERT, 53, of Laira Park Road, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman in Newquay and Truro between December 2019 and January 2022 and engaging in controlling behaviour and unlawful sexual activity at Truro between September 2019 and May 2022. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 12 December.
CHAMPION SADIQ, 37, of Sandy Lodge Corner, Hilgrove Road, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman and sexually assaulting a girl aged 13 or over on Kinsman Estate, Bodmin on 12 October. His trial was fixed for 27 April and he was remanded in custody.
KEVIN ESSERY, 64, of Carnsmerry, Bugle has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and making 19 category A, 12 category B and 17 category C indecent images of a child on 4 March as well as distributing 11 category A and one category B indecent image of a child between December 2023 and August 2024. His case is listed for 5 December.
ROBERT ODAMS, 47, of Beane Avenue, Stevenage pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to ten sexual offences against a child including inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity by penetrating her mouth and vagina with his penis and her vagina with a wine bottle, his fist and a hairbrush at St Blazey between 2013 and 2015. His trial was fixed for 19 October and he was released on unconditional bail.
MICHAEL DREW, 36, of Blandford Road, Reading has had a warrant issued for his arrest on a charge of, between May 2022 and August 2023 at Launceston, making 61 moving and two still category C indecent images of a child.
STEVEN TINDAL, 53, of Rockhead Street, Delabole has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a man in Delabole between 6 and 11 November and wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on 9 September. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 16 December.
ASSAULT
BRIANNA DE LUCA BOSSA, 25, of Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Newquay on 25 October. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation.
KATE MESLEY, 38, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Penzance but not guilty to assaulting a man on 4 November. Her case was adjourned to 10 December and she was given conditional bail to live in a bail hostel in Poole, Dorset.
OLIVER DITCHBURN, 21, of NFA, St Columb pleaded guilty to strangling and assaulting a woman at an address in Trekenning Road, St Columb on 1 October. He was given a community order and must have treatment for his alcohol use, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CALLUM MCGILL-LOMOND, 33, of Tregonissey Road, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on charges of harassing a woman between May and October this year by continued unwanted contact and attending her address putting her in fear of violence, assaulting her at an address on Tremayne Road, St Austell on 24 May, using violence to secure entry to a home on 18 October and assaulting a man and a woman and criminal damage on 22 October. He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months due to prolonged harassment and the continued impact on the victim. He was made ordered to pay £100 compensation and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man or a woman or enter Tremayne Road until 10 November 2028.
HARRY GREER, 25, of NFA, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting two women, threatening a woman with a taser, threatening violence and criminal damage to curtains, a window and television at a home in St Austell on 9 November. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 9 December.
ALEXANDER HEAD, 32, of Polkyth Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in Charlestown on 13 May and possessing 1.8g of cannabis. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, fined £583 and must pay a £233 surcharge and £135 costs.
LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a woman at an address in Culverland Park, Liskeard in July 2023 – a charge of wounding with intent, which he had denied, was discharged. He also changed his plea to guilty on a charge of, between November 2022 and May 2024 at Liskeard, engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman by making her watch him abusing a kitten, using violence towards her, controlling what she wore and not allowing her to see her family. He was sent to prison for 15 months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Henwood until 12 November 2030.
BRENDON SELF, 28, of Jago Close, Liskeard/Trecarn View, St Cleer pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and racially aggravated harassment in Liskeard on 10 June and assaulting a woman at Pengover Road, Liskeard on 18 June. He has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman in Liskeard on 30 April. His case was adjourned until 6 February and he was released on conditional bail not to contact three women and two men.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 35, of Apple Tree Close, Chudleigh Knighton pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Callington occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her on 9 September 2024, to assaulting her on 7 November, to assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm on 22 February and to stalking her at Callington between 28 March and 18 June this year by sending unwanted messages and emails, making unwanted calls, using online games to make unwanted contact and sending an unwanted bank transfer with messages in the reference.. He was remanded in custody because he had broken his bail conditions.
CHRISTINE MATHER, 33, of Swallow Close, Bencoolen Road, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to wounding a man on High Street, Camelford on 21 April last year with intent to do him grievous bodily harm. Her trial was fixed for 20 July and she was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in High Street, Camelford or contact her alleged victim.
MICHELLE WYETH, 41, of Southern Way, Wadebridge pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and an emergency care assistant at Bude on 30 March last year and assaulting a man at Liskeard on 10 June last year. She was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 4 December.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
ERIC CLEMENTS, 29, of Trenance Place, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in controlling behaviour between 2023 and 2025 at an address in St Austell by monitoring his victim’s movements and financially abusing her. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 9 March.
JAMIE WALKER, 37, of Baker Street, Exeter changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between 2023 and 2025 at Holmbush Road, St Austell and at Redmoor, Bodmin by multiple instances of threatening and actual violence including putting a bin bag over his victim’s head and stalking her at Redmoor, Bodmin between February and April this year when he sent her a multitude of messages, voicemails and phone calls. He was sent to prison for 30 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 13 November 2035.
KNIFE CRIME
HARRISON BIGNELL, 20, of Middle Gillies, Conce, Bugle pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a machete in a public place in Middle Gillies on 17 June and threatening violence on 14 and 17 June. He admitted possessing a BB gun in a public place but denied assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on 14 June, threatening a woman with the machete, threatening to kill her and possession of an imitation firearm, a BB gun, with intent to cause fear of violence - these counts will remain on file. He was given a six-month prison sentence.
NATHAN HEENAN, 38, of NFA, has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a lock knife on Fore Street, Bodmin on 11 November. His case was listed for 12 December and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall and to live at an address in Worcester.
RYAN BARTLETT, 37, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and possessing a kitchen knife on the public balcony in front of 14, Harvey Street, Torpoint on 7 June. He also pleaded guilty to firing an air weapon on Harvey Street the same day. He was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Magistrates noted the reason for the custodial sentence was that the knife was being held in a public place during a heated altercation and an assault on a woman was committed due to a weapon being used to intimidate and assault her. He was ordered to have treatment for his mental health and pay £800 compensation and £85 costs.
STALKING
EDWARD CROOK, 33, of Springfield Close, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of stalking a woman involving serious alarm between 2023 and 2025 at Springfield Close, St Austell. He pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order made by Truro Family Court by, between 13 March and 12 April, going to an address in Springfield Close, St Austell. He was given a 30-month custodial sentence and will have to spend six months in prison and was made subject to a restraining order not to enter Newquay, Mawgan Porth or St Mawgan, contact his victim or make reference to her on social media until further notice.
HARASSMENT
ALLAN WHITTON, 49, of Gilliflower Place, Liskeard pleaded guilty to, between 6 October and 5 November at Callington, pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a woman by calling her multiple times, sending her messages, contacting her at work, attending her home and entering it without permission. He will be sentenced on 30 January and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or go to Callington.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARIO FONTES, 41, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 8 November not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address at Furze Hill, Bodmin.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
MATTHEW POWELL-THOMAS, 25, of NFA, Saltash pleaded guilty to harassing a woman at Saltash between 10 and 16 October by repeatedly attending her address in breach of bail to demand money, to criminal damage to a window and using threatening behaviour in Saltash on 18 September. He was made subject to a community order, must have treatment for his drug use and do 150 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man and a woman or go to Brainsway, Saltash or Warraton Road, Saltash until 10 November 2027.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
RAFAEL HALLIDAY MIRANDA, 22, of Landreath Place, St Blazey pleaded guilty to causing £3,777 worth of damage to a VW Golf on Stennack Road, St Austell in September last year. He was fined £675 and ordered to pay £1000 compensation, a £270 surcharge and £400 costs and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man until 11 May 2026.
BURGLARY
JAMES WILSON, 32, of Timber Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering Ozzell Bowl, St Austell as a trespasser on 4 February 2024 and stealing charity tins. His case was listed for 5 December.
THEFT
DANIEL GREGORY, 25, of Dobell Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing an electric bike worth £500 from the Queens Head Hotel on 14 August; from Tesco in St Austell £24.75 worth of meat on 26 July, £53 worth of meat on 7 August, £57.75 worth of meat on 20 August, £102 worth of meat on 20 September, £94 worth of meat on 23 September, £76.25 worth of meat on 25 September and £92.75 worth of meat on 3 October as well as from B&M in St Austell £144 worth of washing pods on 27 June, food and health items worth £100 on 3 October and £129.96 worth of toys and games on 22 October from the same shop. He was given a community order to have treatment for his drug use and must do 100 hours unpaid work. He has to pay £500 compensation, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
AARON HEDGER, 47, of Park Road, Camborne pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man by carelessly driving a Ford Transit on Victoria Road, St Austell on 16 September last year. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £1230 and ordered to pay a £492 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
JEAN-LUC COOMBE, 29, of Forth An Venegh, Bodmin has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after pleading guilty to driving dangerously on the A389 on 6 November and whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 11 December.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
ARTHUR GREEN, 20, of Crantock Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Truro Road, Lanivet on 10 June, on Newquay Road, Indian Queens on 19 August, on Highgate Hill, Indian Queens on 5 September and on Trevemper Road, Newquay on 6 October. He was given a community order to do 150 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 15 months and has to pay £85 costs.
DRUG/DRINKDRIVE
TOM POWELL, 33, of Southleigh Manor Holiday Park, St Columb Major pleaded guilty to driving on the A39 at St Columb on 23 July with nine micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 28 months, fined £320 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
MICHAEL LYNCH, 42, of Gnome World Caravan Park, Indian Queens pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police for analysis whilst being investigated for a traffic offence on 18 October. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 27 January.
JOSHUA TUCKER, 30, of Pimpernel Way, St Austell has been given a community order to have treatment for his drug use after being convicted of driving on East Hill, St Austell on 28 June with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and on Lamellyn Road, Par on 18 July with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
CALLUM HARRIS, 25, of Mountside Road, Par pleaded guilty to driving on Daniels Lane, St Austell on 25 July with 9.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
DARREN BLAKE, 37, of St Mary’s Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving from St Mary’s Road to Monument Way, Bodmin on 21 October with 65 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 40 months which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he completes a course, fined £430 and ordered to pay a £172 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES BOUND, 50, of Tamar Close, Callington pleaded not guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Launceston Road, Kelly Bray on 7 July with 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. His case was adjourned until 9 January.
HELMUT SOSSI, 48, of Helstone, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving in Camelford on 21 October with 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 28 months which will be reduced by 28 weeks if he completes a course, fined £553, has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs and was made subject to a community order to have alcohol treatment.
DANGEROUS DOG
MARTIN BLANEY, 51, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with being in charge of an Old English Bulldog called Sansa which was dangerously out of control on Penarwyn Road when it injured a man on 26 September last year. His case is listed for 5 December.
