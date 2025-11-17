LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a woman at an address in Culverland Park, Liskeard in July 2023 – a charge of wounding with intent, which he had denied, was discharged. He also changed his plea to guilty on a charge of, between November 2022 and May 2024 at Liskeard, engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman by making her watch him abusing a kitten, using violence towards her, controlling what she wore and not allowing her to see her family. He was sent to prison for 15 months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Henwood until 12 November 2030.