SEX OFFENCES
DESMOND ROGERS, 79, of Park House, Bridge Road, St Austell has been sent to prison for 20 years after he was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of a number of sexual offences against a child. They include sexual activity with a seven-year-old girl, raping a girl aged under 13, sexually touching a five-year-old girl and inciting a seven-year-old girl to masturbate his penis.
NORBERT IVAN, 58, of Sandy Hill, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making 633 Category A indecent images of a child, 524 Category B images and 2027 Category C images and possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing intercourse with a dog between 2020 and 2022. He will be sentenced on 28 November.
COLIN WHEELER, 30, of Chi Winder, Dundance Lane, Pool pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at McDonald’s on Pentewan Road, St Austell on 2 April. He denied sexually assaulting her. He will stand trial on 5 June and was released on conditional bail not to enter St Austell.
MARTIN THOMAS, 25, of Carlyon Close, Meadow Road, Lanreath pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, in August 2023, attempting to communicate in a sexual way with a person aged under 16. He will stand trial on 21 May.
DAVID PENGELLY, 65, of The Warren, Polperro was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting a man in Polperro in August 2021 and between September 2021 and January 2022 and of voyeurism by recording a private act without the person’s consent for the purpose of sexual gratification. He will be sentenced on 27 November.
JOSEPH SULLIVAN, 41, of Alexandra Terrace, Drakewalls pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing an extreme pornographic moving image of a person performing intercourse with a pony and making 1020 Category C, 100 Category B and 305 of the most serious Category A indecent photographs of children in 2024 and possessing a paedophile manual entitled ‘How to practice child love’. He was given a 15-month prison sentence and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children and limiting his use of the internet.
ANTHONY COX, 62, of Mayna Parc, North Petherwin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a sexual harm prevention order on 30 September when he is alleged to have refused to give police the PIN number for his phone and on 16 April, he failed to tell police he had a phone in his possession. His case was adjourned until 10 December.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of NFA, St Austell failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer a charge of aggravated burglary when he is alleged to have entered a home at Penrice Park, St Austell in April 2024 armed with a knife and stolen jewellery and bank cards. A warrant was issued for his arrest and his case adjourned until 14 November.
ASSAULT
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Treviddy Crescent, Quintrell Downs has been remanded in custody after he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman in Newquay on 15 October.
KATE MESLEY, 38, of NFA, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Penzance on 4 November but guilty to assaulting two police officers the same day. She is also charged with burgling the Presbytery in Rosevean Road, Penzance on 4 November and stealing wine, IT equipment, tea towels, a silver chalice and plate communion set and cash and stealing a bag containing an iPad and iPhone from a woman at East Street Post Office, Newquay on 19 February and assaulting a police officer at Treliske Hospital on 14 August. Her case was adjourned and she was released on conditional bail to live at an address in Poole.
MATTHEW CUNNINGHAM, 41, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Hilgrove Road, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with wounding a woman with intent at Penryn on 15 July. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 5 December.
HAYDEN STONE, 33, of Bryanick Vale, Foxhole pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Foxhole between 22 and 25 May occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was found not guilty, when the prosecution offered no evidence, on a charge of falsely imprisoning her against her will. He was given a 17-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He must have six months treatment for his alcohol use and was put on a curfew until 6 March to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am and was given a restraining order not to contact his victim or enter a road in Foxhole until 6 November 2030.
SIMON LUCAS, 37, of Moorland Road, St Austell was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a woman in St Austell on 29 December 2023 but not guilty to assault and strangling her in September 2023. He was fined £750 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact her until 31 October 2030. He has to pay a £300 surcharge.
KIERAN MCKEOWAN, 27, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill a woman, strangling and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm and criminal damage to her handbag in September 2024 and, between March 2023 and September 2024, engaging in coercive behaviour by repeatedly assaulting her, threatening her with knives, isolating her from friends and family and making her take photos to prove her location. His case was listed for 5 December and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim, go to an address in Plympton and he must live and sleep at an address in Bodwannick View, Bodmin.
LAUREL STAFFORD, 35, of NFA, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on two men and possessing a knife with a cutting edge exceeding three inches in a public place at Launceston in October 2023. She was sent to prison for 24 months.
DYLAN CATHRAE, 20, formerly of Moor Cross, Northcott Mouth Road, Poughill was committed to prison for ten years, initially in a young offender institution, by a judge at Truro Crown Court after he was found guilty of a number of sex offences and assaults. They include raping, sexually assaulting and suffocating a woman at Camelford in 2022 and engaging in coercive behaviour by assaulting, threatening and humiliating her and making her sleep on the floor as well as intimidating a witness in 2023. He pleaded guilty to harassing a man putting him in fear of violence in Camelford between June 2022 and February 2023. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact two people indefinitely including via social media and a third party.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DEBORAH PETERS, 57, of Lower Lux Street, Liskeard was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 5 November not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Long Rock, Penzance.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
PETER DINGLE, 49, of Henbarrow Meadows, Foxhole and KIRSTY KNOWLES, 39 of Tremewan, Trewoon changed their pleas to guilty when they appeared at Truro Crown Court jointly charged with, in 2020 converting criminal property namely £4200 from cheques in the name of a woman in her 70s. Dingle was sentenced to a two-month curfew from 8pm to 7am and Knowles has to do 150 hours unpaid work.
OBSTRUCT POLICE
MAX THEIS, 32, of Victoria Farm Cottage, St Ann’s Chapel pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Redruth on 14 January and damaging the front door of a property in Dundance Lane, Pool. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer and £298 for the damage as well as £85 costs and fined £80.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
ELLIOTT WEBBER, 29, of Oakwood, St Columb has had a charge of using threatening behaviour in Truro on 18 April withdrawn by the court.
HARASSMENT
KRISTIAN BOTHWELL, 50, who was living in approved premises in Gloucester, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order at Torpoint on 2 November when he was located on a ferry which he was prohibited from doing by an order imposed by Truro Crown Court on 24 February. He was sent to prison for eight weeks because it was a deliberate breach of a court order, he had removed his electronic monitoring tag and absented himself from his approved premises.
MENACING MESSAGE
CEDRIC GRATTAN, 36, of Dolphins, Fore Street, Tintagel pleaded guilty to, on 2 November at Bodmin Hospital assaulting a man and at Talvendyh Court, Bodmin sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 25 November.
DRUG DEALER
LYUBOMIR GROZDANOV, 20, of Trelinda Hotel, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing 14.65g of cocaine and 20 amphetamine pills at Newquay on 8 October with intent to supply. He was sent to prison for 18 months.
THEFT
LEWIS BRADSHAW, 33, of Cheviot Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing 15 Lacoste T-shirts worth £450 from the Original Factory Shop in Newquay on 17 April, items to the value of £19.35 from Morrisons on Cliff Road, Newquay on 31 August, £194 worth of food and alcohol from Tesco in Newquay on 6 February and £251 worth of food from the store on 17 April. He was made subject to a community order to have treatment for his mental health for 12 months as well as treatment for his drug use and ordered to pay £1396 compensation and a £114 surcharge.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
JASON SQUIRES, 50, of Pontsmill Road, Pontsmill, Par pleaded guilty to causing £1885 worth of damage to a car at Par on 19 July. He was ordered to pay £485 compensation and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 4 November 2027. A charge of stalking was withdrawn.
BEN BURNAGE, 23, of Greenbank, Polruan pleaded guilty to damaging two windows at a property in Polruan on 30 October. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, fined £200 and must pay £85 costs.
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 48, of Hodge Close, Saltash changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with, on 22 June, assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and damaging a window, television and four doors at her home. A charge of strangling the woman which he denied will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 14 November.
ISSAC PAICE, 28, of Trevol Place, Torpoint pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone belonging to a woman at Torpoint in February 2024 He was given a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £600 compensation, a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ADAM MOSS, 36, of Trethellan Hill, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on McDonald’s car park and on Treloggan Road, Newquay on 22 October with 111 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 27 months which will be reduced by 27 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
NO LICENCE
CLAIR BASNET (aka CLAIR BARNET), 48, of New Perran Holiday Park, Hendra Croft had the case proved in her absence she was driving on Wharf Road, Penzance in July 2023 without a licence or insurance. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £90 costs and banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
NO INSURANCE
CONNER CACCHIONE, 27, of Gwelmeneth Park, St Cleer has been banned from driving for six months under a points disqualification after he was convicted of having no insurance for a vehicle he was driving in Plymouth in February. He was fined £700 and ordered to pay a £280 surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
TIMOTHY BULFORD, 38, of Parka Road, St Columb pleaded guilty to speeding on Perranwell Road, Goonhavern and was banned from driving for six months with a points disqualification, fined £138 and ordered to pay a £55 surcharge and £90 costs.
MICHAEL ROWLANDS, 59, of St Teath Road, Pendoggett, Bodmin has been banned for driving for six months under the totting procedure after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Stowford Cross in March 2024. He was fined £551 and ordered to pay a £220 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.