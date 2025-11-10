KIERAN MCKEOWAN, 27, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill a woman, strangling and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm and criminal damage to her handbag in September 2024 and, between March 2023 and September 2024, engaging in coercive behaviour by repeatedly assaulting her, threatening her with knives, isolating her from friends and family and making her take photos to prove her location. His case was listed for 5 December and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim, go to an address in Plympton and he must live and sleep at an address in Bodwannick View, Bodmin.