SEX OFFENCES
PETER KOVACS, 44, of Tolcarne Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a person under 16 as well as, on 29 May at Newquay, for the purpose of sexual gratification attempting to cause a 12-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 2 January on conditional bail. He is to have no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18 with anyone supervising contact having knowledge of the nature of the investigation.
NORMAN SIMPSON, 71, of White Cross, Newquay pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order. On various dates between October 2020 and August 2025 he had contact with a child under 18 at addresses in St Columb and White Cross. He was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years.
DARREN KNOWLES, 47, of Sea View Terrace, Penwithick was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting a woman at Carne Cross on 26 February 2024.
JAY CAPEWELL, 19, of Melrose Avenue, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman in Foxhole on 11 November; assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm on 15 October; sexually assaulting and suffocating her on 11 and 22 November and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm on 22 November 2025 and 23 November 2024. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 6 January.
PHILIP MATTHEWS, 50, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a sexual harm prevention order on 24 October by using an application which deletes internet history and allows access to the dark web namely Proton VPN, Red Onion Tor browser and DuckDuckGo. He was given a 21-month prison sentence.
DAVID PENGELLY, 65 of East Moorings, The Warren, Polperro has been sent to prison for five years at Truro Crown Court after being found guilty of numerous charges of sexually assaulting a man in Polperro between August 2021 and January 2022 and, at Polperro in November 2021, he recorded another person doing a private act, namely sleeping, without their consent for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification – which was a charge of voyeurism. He will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.
MATTHEW GOULD, 52, of St Marys, Higher Chapel Street, Looe pleaded guilty to possessing extreme photographic images of a person performing oral sex with a horse, making 16 category A indecent images of a child, nine category B images and 2587 category C images. He will be sentenced on 20 February.
GARY FRISE, 53, of Castle Street, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in sexual activity with 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls. His trial was fixed for 23 October and he was released on conditional bail not to contact two females, have any contact with any person under the age of 16 or any unsupervised contact with two named girls and with the agreement of Cornwall Social Care.
KEITH SIMMONS, 68, of Craigie Drive, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Furzedown Terrace, Downs Road, Looe, between 23 January and 14 February 2024, making 64 category A and 105 category B indecent images of a child and between July 2020 and February 2024 making 119 category C indecent images of a child. He was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, put on a 7pm to 7am curfew until 27 February, will have to register with the police for ten years and was made subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet.
LEWIS HANLEY, 21, c/o Plymouth Defence Solicitors, has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 2022 and 2024 at Saltash, making 59 still and 49 moving category A indecent images of a child as well as 392 still and 21 moving category B images and ten category C moving images. His case is listed for 19 December and he was released on conditional bail not to have any supervised contact with a child under 17 years.
ASSAULT
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Treviddy Crescent, Quintrell Downs was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court, when the prosecution offered no evidence on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman at a home in Newquay on 15 October.
ERIC ALEXANDER, 36, of Leybourne Road, Hillingdon pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and strangling a woman and assaulting a man in Newquay on 25 June and to assaulting and inflicting grievous bodily harm on the man and strangling the woman at an address in Robartes Road, Newquay on 30 July. His case was adjourned until 11 December and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall or contact his alleged victims and was put on a 7pm to 7am curfew.
LIAM SCRIVENER, 30, of The Queens Head, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a nurse at Treliske Hospital on 3 October. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
JOSHUA TURNER, 32, of Willow Close, Callington pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Callington on 24 April. He will stand trial on 22 April.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 35, of Apple Tree Close, Chudleigh Knighton changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in Callington on 9 September 2024 and on 22 February occasioning her actual bodily harm and stalking her between 28 March and 18 June when he breached his bail conditions by making multiple unwanted calls to her, used third parties to make contact, sent unwanted emails and an unwanted bank transfer, made unwanted contact on online games platforms and sent an unwanted parcel. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned for pre-sentence reports until 19 December.
CEDRIC GRATTAN, 36, of NFA, Tintagel pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Bodmin Hospital on 2 November and, at Talvenydh Court, Bodmin the same day, sending a message which was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He was sent to prison for nine weeks because he used a potentially dangerous weapon against a public servant and caused substantial distress to the person he threatened. He has to pay his assault victim £200 compensation and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman.
PAUL SABIN, 52, of Berries Avenue, Bude pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man in Bude on 1 February and not guilty to assaulting a woman on 24 October. He will stand trial on 27 April and he was released on conditional bail not to contact a man or a woman or go to an address at Hersham, Bude.
HARVEY GIFFORD, 20, of Hartland, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Bude on 28 January 2024 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay his victim £8000 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
O EMPATHY, 57, of City Road, Truro appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with threatening a woman with a billhook and metal spike in such a way there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to her at a home in Jacobstow, Bude, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on the road from Edgar Road to Eden Road, Jacobstow and inflicting grievous bodily harm on her on 12 October. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 20 February.
ROBBERY
RYAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Tremodrett Road, Roche and JAY CUNNINGHAM, 26, of Fresh Start, St Austell have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man of his wallet at High Cross Street, St Austell on 21 November. They were remanded in custody and the case listed for 23 December.
STALKING
MARK BENNEY, 53, of Blowing House Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to stalking a woman involving fear of violence at St Austell between March 2024 and June 2025. He made threats to harm her and track her down via the electoral register, sent emails calling her an ‘evil woman’, saying she was ‘disgusting’ and he demonstrated obsessive behaviour towards her including saying ‘never have I felt like killing more than this (her name).’ He will be sentenced on 5 December and was released on conditional bail not to contact two women or any member of social services.
SIMON THOMPSON, 60, of Ranelagh Road, St Austell has been remanded in custody after it is alleged he breached a restraining order on conviction. He is charged with sending four online bank transfers to a woman which he was prohibited from doing and pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to stalking by speaking and shouting at her from his car.
LUKE GILL, 22, of Landrew Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to stalking a woman between October 2024 and July 2025 when he sent her unwanted texts, phone calls, emails and social media messages. He was given a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim, go to an address in Falmouth or post information about her online until 20 November 2027. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
HARASSMENT
JEREMY WILKINS, 41, of Hartmeade, Menheniot pleaded not guilty to harassing a woman between April and June by threatening to attend her address and remove her children from school. He will stand trial on 11 May and was released on conditional bail not to enter Cullompton or contact a woman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
OLIVER DITCHBURN, 21, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 24 November not to contact or threaten a man or go to an address in Trekenning Road, St Columb.
LEIGH BELL, 40, of Hawkins Lea, Saltash was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 20 November not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Carkeel.
BURGLARY
THOMAS GUEST, 35, of Park House, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with burgling the Church of the Holy Spirit and Enlightenment Centre in St Austell between 28 September and 2 October and stealing wine, biscuits and a hymn playing machine as well as stealing a VW Beetle from Trevanion Road, St Austell on 18 November and burgling a home in Trevanion Road on 23 November stealing driving licences, wine, handbags, a pair of scissors and an axe. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 23 December.
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of NFA, St Austell failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to face charges of aggravated burglary at a home in Penrice Park, St Austell on 28 April 2024 when he is alleged to have had a knife with him. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
IAN PICKFORD, 39, of Milliman Close, Hartcliffe, Bristol; ZAK CARROLL, 24, of Whitland Road, Hartcliffe and JAKE DAMSELL, 36, of Highbridge Road, Bristol pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a storage container at St Austell Bay Business Park in May 2024 and stealing a set of van keys, nail and dry wall guns, a breaker pack, petrol cutter, pressure washer and compactor plates and stealing a Ford Transit. RICHARD ISSACS, 40, of Tregarth Road, Ashton pleaded guilty to the burglary charge.
PICKFORD was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and put on a four-month curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily. CARROLL was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months. DAMSELL was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and must do 300 hours unpaid work. ISSACS was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and must have treatment for his mental health and do 100 hours unpaid work.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of NFA, Bodmin appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with stealing ashes, headphones, ID badges, gym clothes and a bag from a vehicle in Cabot Close, St Stephens; burgling a house at Churchill Walk, Saltash; stealing a digital tablet and a can of drink from a property at The Rivers, Saltash; causing £710 worth of damage to the interior of a Mercedes flatbed truck including items in it on Lynher Drive, St Stephens; stealing a digital tablet and keys from a vehicle on Lynher Drive and stealing cash and air fresheners from a vehicle on Leanway, Saltash. He pleaded not guilty to all the offences which are alleged to have taken place on 18 October. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 18 April.
DRUG DEALING
ABBEY-LOUISE CURTIS, 24, and MILO BUNYARD, 29, of Ferndale Terrace, Western Road, Launceston have been sent to Truro Crown Court jointly charged with supplying cannabis and transferring criminal property namely money. They were remanded in custody and their case was listed for 6 January.
THEFT
CHRISTOPHER GERMAN, 42, of The Old Police Station, East Street, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing three pack of nappies from the Co-op in Truro on 20 November and to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to the shop which he was prohibited from going to. He was given a 40-week custodial sentence with 12 weeks in prison because of his prolific record. breaching criminal behaviour orders and not attending probation appointments.
DANNEKA ANNETTS, 38, of Slades Road, St Austell has been sent to prison for 12 weeks after she committed a crime whilst on a suspended sentence for stealing a bag containing cash and cards from St Austell Bus and Railway Station and using a stolen bank card at Spar in Liskeard in August 2024. She pleaded guilty to stealing food and drink from the Co-op in St Austell on 18 October and 10 and 11 November.
JOSEPH LE CARPENTIER, 36, of Fresh Start, Truro Road, St Austell changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with stealing alcohol worth £182 from the Co-op in Launceston in October 2024. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.
KALLI HEWINGS POLLARD, 27, of Landreath Place, St Blazey pleaded guilty to stealing an air fryer worth £69.99 from Farmfoods in St Austell on 28 January and over £99 worth of groceries from the Co-op on Par Green on 16 February and £58 worth of groceries from the Co-op on Par Green on 11 April. She was made subject to a community order and must do 80 hours unpaid work and pay compensation to the shops.
DAVID KNIGHT, 44, of Church Street, Callington pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £35 from Asda Express at Drakewalls on 8 August and meat and cheese on 27 July. He was ordered to pay £135.76 compensation, fined £120 and has to pay £85 costs.
BREACH OF ORDERS
AARON STEPHENS, 27, of Belle Vue Road, Saltash was sent back to prison for ten days after he failed to attend drug tests which were supervision requirements on his release from prison.
SCOTT MONSOON, 44, of Valley Truckle, Camelford pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by, between 15 and 17 November at Liskeard, he live streamed a video on Facebook which referenced a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order made on 7 October and he sent a video that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He was sent to prison for 20 weeks because the offence was against the same victim and it was a deliberate breach of a recently imposed court order.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ANTONY BLIGHT, 44, of Tor View, Tregadillett, Launceston pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man on Chapel Road, Truscott on 14 July by driving a Mercedes Sprinter without due care and attention. He will be sentenced on 27 February
DANGEROUS DRIVING
SAUL CLAYTON, 43, of Courtney Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo dangerously on the B3253 between No Man’s Land and Hessenford on 3 March. He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, must have treatment for his mental health, do 200 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for ten years when he will have to pass an extended test. He has to pay a £187 surcharge and £135 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
RICHARD HILL, 48, of Hendra Road, St Dennis changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving a Land Rover Discovery whilst unfit through drugs on Penwinnick Parc, St Agnes on 21 March. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 10 February.
BRYONIE STEPHENS, 28, of Middle Gillies, Conce, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Terras An Dowr on 9 November with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
MARIO FONTES, 42, c/o Bodmin Job Centre, pleaded guilty to driving on Carland Cross roundabout on 30 April with 408 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
BENJAMIN KINVER, 44, of Golitha Rise, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving in Liskeard on 15 July with 23 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 800 micrograms of BZE exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
PAUL TURNER, 44, of Elliot House Hotel, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Berries Avenue, Bude on 2 May with 80 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20 and 3.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and driving on Pengover Road, Liskeard on 5 August with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was given an eight week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for five years.
TRAVIS WOOD, 27, of Hodge Close, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving in Saltash on 3 June with six micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and was ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCE
SAMANTHA ROSEVEAR, 39, of Warren Court, Treverbyn Road, Stenalees pleaded guilty to, between 9 and 12 March 2024 at Warren Court, Stenalees failing to take all measures available to her to secure that a transfer of her household waste was to a person for authorised transport purposes and, on 30 July 2024, she failed to assist council officers with their investigation. She was fined £240, has to pay £126.24 compensation, a £96 surcharge and £250 costs.
