PETER KOVACS, 44, of Tolcarne Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a person under 16 as well as, on 29 May at Newquay, for the purpose of sexual gratification attempting to cause a 12-year-old child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 2 January on conditional bail. He is to have no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18 with anyone supervising contact having knowledge of the nature of the investigation.