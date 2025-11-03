WILLIAM WOON, 50, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin was found guilty in his absence of using threatening behaviour towards a man at Bodmin on 31 July 2024. He was given a 28-week custodial period, with 12 weeks in prison, because the offence was committed when he was on a suspended sentence of 19 weeks for having a knife in Church Lane, Camborne in March 2024 and smashing a window of a property in Furze Hill, Bomin in July 2024. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle for police at Tollgate Road, Bodmin on 8 October and to driving without a licence and insurance. Six points were put on his driving licence.