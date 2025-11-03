SEX OFFENCES
ZACHARY COOPER, 28, of Berry Road, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by deleting the internet history on his phone by factory resetting it, failing to notify police within three days of acquiring an internet enabled tablet and opening two online bank accounts and using Snapchat, an application that fails to retain an internet history, and a software cleaner. He was sent to prison for 12 months.
PHILIP MATTHEWS, 50, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using applications that delete internet history and allow access to the dark web which he was prohibited from doing. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 27 November.
ISAAC HALLIDAY, 20, of Goldfinch Close, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a woman at Liskeard in November 2023. His trial was fixed for 30 November 2026 and he was released on conditional bail.
ROBERT SQUIRES, 80, of Bossiney Lodge, Tintagel pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to 23 sexual offences against children. They include penetrating the vagina of a five-year-old girl, engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a 13-year-old boy, indecently assaulting a girl aged under 14, attempting to rape a boy aged under 13 and, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, observed another person doing a private act. Some of the offences were historic, others were committed this year. He was given a 16-year prison sentence with an extended licence period of a year and is required to register with the police indefinitely.
THREATENED POLICE COMMISSIONER
PAUL MARIE-HUGHES, 53, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer charges of threatening to burn the Police and Crime Commissioner alive in her office on 22 June 2024.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
MATTHEW ALDEN, 29, of Timber Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman between September 2024 and September 2025 which included intentionally burning food and putting cold water in her bath and to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging a hairdryer and phone at a property in Redruth on 5 September. He was sent to prison for four years.
ASSAULT
LOUISE MILLER, 28, of Hawkins Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on Tresawls Road, Truro on 16 March. She was fined £346 and ordered to pay £49 compensation, a £138 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANYA CURTIS, 35, of NFA, Par pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Par on 23 October. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation.
CALLUM MCGILL-LOMOND, 33, of NFA, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a woman at an address in St Austell on 24 May and assaulting a man and a woman at the same address on 18 October when he used violence to get into the property, assaulting a woman on 22 October when he damaged a television and harassment putting the woman in fear of violence between 24 May and 22 October when he carried out continued unwanted contact and attended her address.
DAVID MICHAEL, 35, of Polkyth Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at St Austell on 24 October and harassing her putting her in fear of violence by sending multiple offensive and threatening messages on 25 October. He will be sentenced on 16 December and was released on conditional bail not to go to Trinity Street, St Austell or contact his victim.
DAVID RIELLA, 61, of Russell Street, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and sexually penetrating her at Looe on 16 May 2023. He will stand trial on 21 September and he was released on conditional bail.
HARASSMENT
GERLAND VENNER, 39, of Albert Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman he was banned from contacting by a Truro Crown Court order made in May. He was made subject to a community order and must abstain from alcohol until 25 February
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
WILLIAM WOON, 50, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin was found guilty in his absence of using threatening behaviour towards a man at Bodmin on 31 July 2024. He was given a 28-week custodial period, with 12 weeks in prison, because the offence was committed when he was on a suspended sentence of 19 weeks for having a knife in Church Lane, Camborne in March 2024 and smashing a window of a property in Furze Hill, Bomin in July 2024. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle for police at Tollgate Road, Bodmin on 8 October and to driving without a licence and insurance. Six points were put on his driving licence.
STEVEN HENDRY, 40, of Marthus Court, Heathlands Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to 13 offences including making threatening telephone calls and sending threatening text messages to a number of people. He was sent to prison for eight months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact four people, with some exceptions, until October 2030.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOSHUA COOPER, 33, of Moorland Road, Launceston was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 28 October not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Launceston.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
LAWRY ALISON, 24, of Polstain Road, Threemilestone pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing a public nuisance by climbing on the roof and damaging electrical and telecommunications cabling at Biscovey Garage, St Blazey on 14 September. He was sent to prison for 27 months.
DANGEROUS DOGS
JAMES SYMONS, 36, of Lords Meadow, Tregony pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to owning two dogs which were dangerously out of control when they injured a woman and her dog in Tregony in June 2024 and at, Boldventure Road, St Austell on 14 April 2024, possessing 1.05g of cocaine and assaulting a police officer. He was sent to prison for 18 months, one of the dogs was made subject to a contingent destruction order and he was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
THEFT
YVETTE STEATHAM, 59, of Trezaise Road, Roche has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with stealing £1000 from JD Wetherspoon in Penzance in March 2023.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
DEBORAH DAVIS-BRIGGS, 57, of Lower Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving on Sidmouth Road, Honiton on 30 May with 129 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 30 months, which will be reduced by 30 weeks if she completes a course, fined £784 and ordered to pay a £314 surcharge and £85 costs.
CRAIG ANDREWS, 31, of Tramadan Terrace, Liskeard pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and without insurance at Prospect Place, Helston on 6 June and with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten, 80 micrograms of ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20 and 200 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He has also been charged with possessing a lock knife and 1.1g of cocaine the same day and speeding through Longdowns Village on 21 June. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 28 January.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
EOGHAN FOWLEY, 44, of Clarence Road, St Austell has been banned from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending after the case was proved he failed to tell police who was driving a Ford Ranger who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 surcharge and £90 costs.
NO INSURANCE
JEREMY BREWER, 60, of Trenant Road, Tywardreath was given a 12-month points disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Shallowater on 12 April last year, speeding through Longdowns Village on 20 May 2024 and using a vehicle without insurance or an MOT on Polmear Road, St Austell last December. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
ROYDEN CHRISTOPHER, 62, of Trevenna Cross, St Mawgan has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a large goods vehicle on the A30 at Truro in July 2024. He was fined £92 and ordered to pay a £38 surcharge and £90 costs.
JANICE SUTTON, 63, of Pedna Carna, Higher Fraddon has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure after she pleaded guilty to speeding on the A3058 at Trewoon in October 2024. She was fined £123 and ordered to pay a £49 surcharge and £90 costs.
LOUISE DUNSTAN, 30, of Goverseth Terrace, Foxhole has been given a six-month driving ban under a points disqualification after she pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Tregullon Dip on 10 November and on the A30 at Cooksland, Bodmin on 3 December. She was fined £80 and has to pay £90 costs.
RONALD CHARLES, 64, of Ranelagh Road, St Austell has been banned from driving for six months with a points disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding on Tregolls Road, Truro last September. He was fined £207 and ordered to pay a £83 surcharge and £90 costs.
