CHILD ABDUCTION
JAMES BECKETT, 37, of NFA, pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to two charges under the Child Abduction Act in St Anns Chapel on 20 May. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 3 September.
THREATS TO KILL
HARRISON BIGNELL, 20, of Middle Gillies, Conce, Bugle pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening to kill a woman and threatening another woman with a machete at Middle Gillies on 17 June and not guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, unlawful violence towards another and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause violence, namely a BB gun, on 14 June. He pleaded guilty to threatening violence towards another at Middle Gillies on 17 June. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 12 November.
ASSAULT
JOHN QUINN, 34, of Grampound Hill, Grampound pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman in Newquay on 10 July but guilty to using threatening behaviour at Treliske Hospital on 8 July and stealing two cans of Red Bull from Morrisons in Newquay on 10 July. He will stand trial for the assault on 14 January and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Morrisons in Newquay.
JACK SMITH, 31, formerly of Parklands, Nanpean pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to using coercive behaviour towards a man at Nanpean between 1 January and 16 May by using violence and aggression, making disparaging comments, financial control and isolating him from friends and not guilty to assaulting him occasioning him actual bodily harm at Boundary Road, Bodmin on 16 May. He pleaded guilty to driving on Furze Hill, Bodmin on 18 May whilst disqualified and without insurance. His trial was fixed for 11 February and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Cornwall except for court appearances – he must live and sleep at an address in Portsmouth and he is not to contact two witnesses.
TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 51, of Tanyas Café on the A30 at Fourwinds, Bodmin has been given a 29-week custodial sentence, with 23 weeks to be spent in prison, after she changed not guilty pleas to guilty on charges of assaulting a man at Penlan Garage, Bodmin on 5 July and again, at Bodmin, on 14 November last year. Magistrates said they gave her a custodial sentence because she has a flagrant disregard for court orders with sustained offences on the same complainant. On her release she will be subject to a restraining order not to enter Penlan Garage petrol station at Four Winds including the shop, car park, garden rooms, back door and forecourt except driving through the forecourt to enter or exit the A30 and she is not to enter the flat on the first floor of Penlan Garage. She is also banned from contacting her victim and going to an address in Bodmin until 21 July 2029. She has to pay £400 costs.
SAM BOWDREY, 33, of Dymond Court, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin on 29 January occasioning him actual bodily harm, not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on him on 31 March and not guilty to assaulting another man at Hillside Park, Bodmin occasioning him actual bodily harm on 14 March. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 3 December.
BRANDON WOOD, 25, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man at Bodmin in May 2023. He pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He will stand trial on 8 January and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an address in Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin or contact his victim. He must live and sleep each night at his address in Hillside Park.
LIAM SMITH, 22, of Park View, Liskeard had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court on charges of engaging in coercive behaviour and grievous bodily harm with intent to a woman in Liskeard in 2023 – offences he has pleaded not guilty to. Smith had also been charged with being carried in a vehicle without the owner’s consent in May 2021– this case was discharged.
JAMIE MATTHEWS, 36, of Thanckes Drive, Torpoint has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm in Torpoint on 4 July and using threatening behaviour at the King Doniert in Liskeard on 4 April. Magistrates noted the custodial sentence was because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature. He has to pay £100 compensation and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Thanckes Drive until 22 July 2027.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 34, of Apple Tree Close, Chudleigh Knighton pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to strangling a woman in Callington on 9 September; not guilty to assaulting her on 7 November; not guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm at Callington on 9 September and 22 February and not guilty to stalking her between 28 March and 18 June by breaching his bail conditions and sending multiple unwanted messages, sending an unwanted bank transfer with messages in the reference, using online games to make unwanted contact and sending an unwanted parcel. He was remanded in custody and will stand trial on 10 December.
FABIEN LABONNE, 45, of NFA pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at a cottage on Newbridge Hill, Gunnislake and assaulting two police officers at Gunnislake on 22 November, not guilty to threatening to kill a man at the same address on 21 November, not guilty to strangling a woman on 18 November and not guilty to strangling a woman and damaging her mobile phone at the property on 16 November. He was remanded in custody at Langdon Hospital in Dawlish and his case adjourned until 13 August.
SEX OFFENCES
ROSS LEAKE, 50, of Crantock Street, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with three offences of making indecent images of children between May 2022 and May 2023 with 436 of them being the most serious category A. He will be sentenced on 22 August and is now required to register with the police.
JOHN STEVEN JONES, 43, of Graham Avenue, St Austell pleaded guilty to, between 4 and 27 November 2021, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification attempted to communicate with Poppy (a decoy) a person under 16, requesting explicit images, encouraging masturbation and sending images of his penis. He will be sentenced on 26 August and he is required to register with the police until the case is dealt with.
RICKY BARNES, 35, of NFA, St Blazey had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer charges of sexually assaulting a woman at Papa Johns in East Street, Newquay in June 2023, stealing two bottles of spirits worth £49.25 from the Co-op in Middleway and breaching a criminal behaviour order on 24 February by failing to leave the shop when asked to do so by a staff member.
ALEX PIPER, 53, of Werrington Drive, Callington has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to seven sex charges. They included making and distributing the most serious Category A images and videos of children and publishing an obscene article - namely in an email conversation whereby graphic discussion about the sexual abuse of children took place and was shared. He was released on conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with children and will be sentenced on 22 August.
HARASSMENT
JAMES TWYDLE, 46, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment by breaching a restraining order when he attended an address in Mount Wise, Newquay between 23 May and 20 June and on 28 June which he was prohibited from doing. He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
JAKE MCDOUGALL, 35, of Gwel An Nans, Probus pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a restraining order on 14 February by going to an address in Hawke Close, Newquay and contacting a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks. He pleaded not guilty to strangling the woman and this was discharged.
MATTHEW HUGHES, 40, of Sycamore Close, St Columb pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by sending her multiple texts between 3 March and 1 April. He will be sentenced on 21 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim.
DANIELLE ALLEN, 35, of Treneglos, Frogpool has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a restraining order imposed by Truro Crown Court in April 2022. She is alleged to have attended a property in Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey on 25 April and made contact with a woman she was prohibited from contacting. Her case will be heard on 22 August and she was released on conditional bail not to go to a property in Old Roselyon Road or contact the woman.
BREACH OF ORDER
SHEILA HONEY, 70, of Treclago View, Camelford pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order on 4 June when she, without reasonable excuse, called 999 three times when prohibited from doing by a Crown Court order made on 19 February. She will be sentenced at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.
DRUG DEALER
MARTIN MIHAYLOV, 21, of Island Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on 10 June. The judge made an order for deprivation of his vehicle a red Peugeot, the seized cash and mobile phone. He was sent to prison for 30 months. He pleaded not guilty to being in possession of criminal property, which was £5000 cash, not guilty to possessing MDMA with intent to supply and not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply. These counts will remain on file.
THOMAS SMITH, 24, of John’s Corner, Penzance pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply at Newquay on 18 June, to driving without a licence or insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence. He was remanded in custody because of his previous record and character and the seriousness of the offence and will be sentenced on 22 August.
POSSESSED DRUGS
KIERAN PEDLAR, 37, of Rhind Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing 0.907 grams of cocaine at Newquay Police Station on 19 April. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
VIOLENT DISORDER
MICHAEL MCGREENE, 36, of Baytree Hill, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, on 2 May at Sun Girt Lane, Liskeard, using or threatening unlawful violence when present with three or more people. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 10 October.
LEE MCGREENE, 20, of Baytree Flats, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, on 2 May at Sun Girt Lane, Liskeard, using or threatening unlawful violence when present with three or more people. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 10 October
NOEL MCGREENE, 42, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, on 2 May at Sun Girt Lane, Liskeard, using or threatening unlawful violence when present with three or more people. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 10 October.
DANIEL ASHMAN, 28, of Foxgloves, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, on 2 May at Sun Girt Lane, Liskeard, using or threatening unlawful violence when present with three or more people. He was given conditional bail not to enter Sun Girt Lane and to report to Liskeard police station every Saturday. His case was adjourned until 10 October.
BURGLARY
JORDAN ROBERTS, 24, of Poltair Court, St Austell has been given a 12-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to entering a home at Poltair Court as a trespasser on 3 July with intent to do unlawful damage, damaging the front door of the property which belongs to Ocean Housing and damaging furniture belonging to a woman. Magistrates said the custodial sentence was given because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and the defendant has a flagrant disregard for people and their property. He has to pay £85 costs.
BERNARD SONNEX, 52, of Etta Street, Lewisham pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a property at Maer Down, Bude on 3 May and stealing items including an Apple MacBook and iPad. He was remanded in custody because he failed to answer court bail on two occasions. His trial is fixed for 13 November.
THEFT
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of Polwhele Road, Newquay has been given a community order after pleading guilty to six offences of theft. He stole razors worth £1100 from Tesco in Wadebridge, cosmetics worth £3000 from Tesco in Camborne, razors worth £292 from Morrisons in Liskeard and razors worth £442 from Tesco in St Austell. He must do 150 hours unpaid work and pay £1460 compensation.
ENVIRONMENTAL OFFENCES
JAKE BELL, 38, of Pellymounter Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence after pleading guilty to three environmental offences. Between June and August 2023 at Tresaddern Farm, St Columb he deposited controlled mixed domestic, metal and building waste without an environmental permit and operated a waste operation without a permit and between March and April 2023, he operated a waste operation at The Old Coal Yard, Woonbridge, Roche without a permit. He will be sentenced on 14 August.
DANGEROUS DOG
CHRISTOPHER GILLBARD, 63, of The Old Quarry, Tanhurst Road, Lostwithiel changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with being the owner/person in charge of an Australian Shepherd dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a man at Bike Chain Bissoe Bike Hire in June 2023. He will be sentenced on 22 August.
DRIVING CAUSED INJURY
RYAN DAVIES, 48, of Chichester Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a woman on 11 December 2023 at Centenary Street, Camborne by driving a Ford Transit without due care and attention. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £1296 and ordered to pay a £518 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
CLAYDON HOWE, 34, of Castle Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on St Austell Road, St Blazey on 19 February with 5.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
NANCY YOUNG, 55, of Coombe Park, Cawsand pleaded not guilty to driving on Fore Street, Kingsand on 2 March with 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She will stand trial on 19 January.
GEMMA CROCKER-WHITE, 36, of Trelinnoe Gardens, South Petherwin pleaded guilty to driving on the B3254 towards South Petherwin on 16 February with 169 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She was banned from driving for 20 months which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £135 costs.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
TABITHA STAFFORD, 48, of Pentiow Golf, Cott Road, Lostwithiel changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of driving on the A390 at Lostwithiel on 4 January 2024 without due care and attention. She was fined £562 and ordered to pay a £225 surcharge and £135 costs. Five points were put on her licence.
FAIL TO GIVE INFORMATION
JAMES MOLESWORTH-ST AUBYN, 64, of Pencarrow House, Washaway pleaded guilty to three charges of failing to provide police with information as to who was driving a Ford Fiesta who was alleged to have been guilty of offences. Eighteen points were put on his licence but he was spared a driving ban because of the effect on his mental health especially as he would be unable to get to therapy and financial appointments and the risk that isolation could cause him further damage. He was fined £666 and ordered to pay £90 costs.
USED HANDHELD PHONE WHILE DRIVING
ANDREW BALDWIN, 45, of Granite Rise, St Breward has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure for using a handheld phone while driving on Manadon roundabout, Plymouth on 17 February. He was fined £379 and ordered to pay a £152 surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
STEPHANUS ROOS, 44, of Whitestone Road, Bodmin has been given a six-month totting ban after pleading guilty to speeding in a temporary 50 mph zone on the A30 at Plusha on 19 December. He was fined £614 and ordered to pay a £246 surcharge and £90 costs.
AARON REARDON, 32, of Railway Terrace, Doublebois has been banned from driving for six months with a points disqualification after pleading guilty to speeding on New Road, Liskeard on 18 October. He was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
KAYLEIGH DAYMENT, 37, of Higher Beeches, Lifton has been given a six-month totting ban after pleading guilty to speeding on the A30 at Cheriton Bishop in May 2024. She was fined £84 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
