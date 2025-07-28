TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 51, of Tanyas Café on the A30 at Fourwinds, Bodmin has been given a 29-week custodial sentence, with 23 weeks to be spent in prison, after she changed not guilty pleas to guilty on charges of assaulting a man at Penlan Garage, Bodmin on 5 July and again, at Bodmin, on 14 November last year. Magistrates said they gave her a custodial sentence because she has a flagrant disregard for court orders with sustained offences on the same complainant. On her release she will be subject to a restraining order not to enter Penlan Garage petrol station at Four Winds including the shop, car park, garden rooms, back door and forecourt except driving through the forecourt to enter or exit the A30 and she is not to enter the flat on the first floor of Penlan Garage. She is also banned from contacting her victim and going to an address in Bodmin until 21 July 2029. She has to pay £400 costs.