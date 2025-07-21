THREATS TO KILL
LEO KELLY, 20, of Lamorna Drive, Callington has been committed to Truro Crown Court in custody for sentence after he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a man in Callington on 17 July and possessing cannabis. His case is listed for 14 August.
ASSAULT
RAMAZON UTKU, 31, of Golf Terrace, Newquay changed not guilty pleas to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting two police officers at Newquay Custody Centre, inflicting grievous bodily harm on one man and assaulting a second man at St Dennis on 7 October. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 19 August,
PAUL TIMMINS, 43, of Bay View Terrace, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to intentionally strangling a woman in Newquay on 15 June, assaulting her by beating, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally strangling her and assaulting her on 30 May. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 1 August.
MATTHEW SANDRY, 33, of Penhallow Court, Well Way, Newquay pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman on Trenance Road, Newquay on 14 December. He is also charged with damaging property at the home. He will stand trial on 17 November.
MATTHEW CUNNINGHAM, 40, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with wounding a woman with intent to do her grievous bodily harm, assaulting a man and a woman occasioning them actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, a metal pole, at Penryn on 15 July. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 19 August.
MELISSA BASTOW, 49, of NFA, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with four assaults, two offences of criminal damage and possessing cannabis. She pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at a property in Trelawney Road on 10 July and entered no pleas for assaulting three police officers at Newquay Police Station and damaging their uniforms. Her case was listed for 15 August and she was released on conditional bail not to enter Trelawney Road.
JOHN QUINN, 34, of Grampound Hill, Grampound pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman n Newquay on 10 July but guilty to stealing two cans of Red Bull drink from Morrisons. His case was adjourned until 24 July.
JAKE BELL, 38, of Pellymounter Road, St Austell has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at St Austell in November 2023. His case is listed for 14 August.
ALEX OWEN, 35, of Emlyn Fields, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Gainsborough Park, Foxhole between 1 and 4 June occasioning her actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill her, intentional suffocation and damaging her mobile phone at Rosemellon Fisheries on Roche Road, Stenalees. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 21 November.
KYLE DEL-MONICO, 32, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel has been given a 32-week custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a youth by beating her and damaging her handbag at St Austell Railway Station in September 2024. Magistrates said that only a custodial sentence could be justified because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature, hate crime and because of his previous convictions. He has to pay his victim £275 compensation and a £154 victim surcharge.
ZACHARY STRIBLEY, 22, of Trevecca Cottages, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Bodgara Way, Liskeard occasioning her actual bodily harm, possessing 232.5 g of cannabis and cannabis resin and criminal damage to a Land Rover and a Peugeot on New Year’s Eve. He will be sentenced on 4 September and was released on conditional bail not to enter Bodgara Flats and Bodgara Way in Liskeard.
PHILLIP JONES, 23, of Herring Close, Liskeard pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty at Herring Close, Liskeard on 9 July but guilty to possessing cannabis. He is also charged with, between 5 and 10 July, stalking a woman in Herring Close by messaging her, calling her and attending her address; criminal damage and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on 9 July. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 12 August.
OLIVER PALMER, 18, of Trenant Road, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with at Looe on 13 July he caused grievous bodily harm to a man with intent. His case was listed for 15 August and he was released on conditional bail to live at an address in Roche Road, Stenalees where he will be on a 7pm to 7am daily curfew. He is not to contact the alleged victim and three witnesses.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 48, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing cheese knives in a public place at Fore Street, Bodmin on 13 December. He was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Magistrates justified the custodial sentence because of his repeated offences with bladed articles and having weapons in public places. He was ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities and has to pay £85 costs.
HARASSMENT
MATTHEW CLARK, 40, of Sunny Corner, Trenance Downs, St Austell pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order between 2 and 16 July at Killigarth Holiday Park, Polperro when he contacted a woman and attended her address when prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Truro magistrates last October. He was remanded in custody and will be back in court on 5 August.
PAUL HUGHES, 54, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter who is facing three charges of harassment had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail by magistrates.
STALKING
CHER MOHAMMED, 31, of Quintrell Close, Quintrell Downs has been made subject to a two-year stalking protection order not to contact a woman, enter or attend an address in Quintrell Downs. The order was made after Mohammed carried out acts associated with stalking namely continuously contacting/harassing the same person. An order was made for £150 costs.
AUSTIN MCNALLY, 67, of Southgate Street, Launceston has been made subject to a two-year stalking protection order after he carried out acts associated with stalking namely sending multiple emails to an individual. He is prohibited from contacting a woman and from entering Copplestone in Devon.
SEX OFFENCES
DAVID TOMKISS, 59, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with nine offences of exposing his genitals in Bodmin. His case is listed for 15 August.
JOSEPH SULLIVAN, 41, of Alexandra Terrace, Drakewalls has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a paedophile manual namely a 170-page PDF document entitled ‘How to practice child love’ (a paedo guide) which contained advice or guidance about abusing children sexually; possessing an extreme pornographic moving image which portrayed in an explicit and realistic way a person performing an act of intercourse with a pony; making 305 Category A (the most serious category) indecent images of a child including 119 moving images, 100 Category B indecent images of a child including 18 moving images and 1020 Category C indecent images of a child including 10 moving images. His case was listed for 15 August and he was given unconditional bail.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
LEO PERRY, 18, of Verna Road, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court after pleading not guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man at Fore Street, Torpoint on 8 May. He is also charged with threatening his alleged victim with a knife at Wheelers Bar, Torpoint. His case is listed for 8 August.
SAMUEL COOK, 45, of Eastern Avenue, Liskeard was found not guilty of using threatening behaviour at St Cleer in July 2024 when the prosecution offered no evidence.
STEVEN IZZARD, 35, of Longmeadow Road, Saltash pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man in Saltash on 16 February. The case was discontinued.
OBSTRUCTED POLICE
LEVI HUGHES, 21, of Carew Pole Close, Malpas pleaded guilty to obstructing police at St Austell on 14 June. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JO-AN AITCHINSON, 32, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 12 July not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Hill Hay Close, Fowey.
DRUG OFFENCES
MARTIN MIHAYLOV, 21, of Island Crescent, Newquay appeared at Truro Crown Court and pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine at Newquay with intent to supply on 10 June. He pleaded not guilty to possessing MDMA and cannabis with intention to supply and possessing £5000 cash which was criminal property. He was remanded in custody.
KAWANIE LEWIS, 38, of West Hill, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing cannabis and crack cocaine in St Austell on 13 June and to resisting arrest and to, jointly with Levi Hughes, possessing cannabis at St Austell on 10 October. She was given a 28-day prison sentence and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
NATHAN JASPER, 30, of Wayside, Bodinnick Road, St Tudy pleaded guilty to driving in Bodmin on 10 January with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and to possessing 0.4 grams of cocaine. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £96 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
MYLES HARRRISON, 37, of HMP Erlestoke who was convicted of damaging a door at Beech Road, St Austell in April 2024 has been fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
THEFT
MARTIN WARD, 52, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing numerous items worth £422 from Pets at Home in Truro on 9 May. He was ordered to pay £422 compensation.
KYLE DELMONICO, 32, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel who pleaded guilty to stealing a rucksack from TK Maxx in St Austell on 24 March and boys’ clothes from the same shop on 20 May has been given a six-week prison sentence. Magistrates commented he had a flagrant disregard for people and their property and for court orders with the number and nature of his offences showing he is operating as a professional criminal. He was ordered to pay £133.93 compensation.
VICTORIA GAMBIE, 37, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin has been given a community order after she pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine from Morrisons petrol station in Bodmin on 8 February, driving with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and driving without insurance. She must have treatment for her mental health, pay Morrisons for the wine and was banned from driving for 36 months which will be reduced by 36 weeks if she completes a course. She has to pay a £300 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
CLOSURE ORDER
24 PENGOVER PARK, Liskeard has been made subject to a three-month closure order in respect of YASMIN O’BRIEN under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
DANIEL DYMOND, 34, of Mccarthy Drive, St Stephen pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Mccarthy Drive on 11 February and to using a car without insurance. He was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, because of his flagrant disregard for court orders, for people and their property, banned from driving for 33 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
LESLIE MUNDEN, 71, of Tremodrett Road, Roche was found not guilty of driving on Chapel Road, Roche on 16 January with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. The case was dismissed.
JEFFREY WICKET, 50, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving at Bugle on 11 June with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 40 months which will be reduced by 40 weeks if he takes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
PAOLO MARQUES, 20, of Minorca Lane, Bugle has been banned from driving for 12 months after being convicted of driving on Minorca Lane on 3 February with 3.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
NEIL SEADEN, 32, of Gainsborough Park, Foxhole pleaded guilty to driving on the B3274 at Roche on 25 January with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and 31 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
ALAN JAMES, 68, of Wheal Arthur Road, Carluddon, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Fore Street, Bugle on 20 May with 56 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 14 months which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
BEN JONES, 48, of Treskilling, Luxulyan pleaded guilty to driving on Victoria Road, Roche on 29 April with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
VICTORIA PARKIN, 38, of Greenbank, Polruan pleaded guilty to driving on Greenbank Road, Polruan on 3 February with 13 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE GREGORY, 59, of Mill Hill, Polruan pleaded guilty to driving on Polperro Road, Looe on 13 February with 203 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 22 months which will be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a course, fined £733 and ordered to pay a £293 surcharge and £85 costs. He does not have to pay compensation because the offence arose from a road accident.
SARAH HILLS, 56, of Maker Lane, Millbrook pleaded guilty to driving on Hounster Hill, Millbrook with 5.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
JAY BOYLE, 31, of Trelawney Rise, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving on Trelawney Rise on 15 June with 71 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will be sentenced on 26 January.
KYE GRIFFIN, 35, of Baynes Close, St Cleer pleaded guilty to driving in Newquay on 28 February with 7.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
ANTINY TREVETT, 32, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake pleaded guilty to driving on the A30 at Victoria with 2.9 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and to speeding. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £248 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
SARAH SMITH, 60, of Pengelly, Delabole pleaded guilty to driving on Westdown Road, Delabole on 12 April whilst unfit through drink. She will be sentenced on 28 August.
SAM LOGG, 45, of The Sycamores, Lewannick pleaded not guilty to driving on the B3257 at Lewannick on 13 June with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. The case was adjourned until 7 August.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
JAKE BRADY, 24, of Quintrell Road, Newquay had the case proved he failed to tell police who was driving a VW Golf who was alleged to have been speeding on the A30 at Redruth on 14 January. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
SPEEDING
EMMA CHILDS, 48, of Ellenglaze Meadow, Cubert pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Plusha on 1 March. She was banned from driving for 28 days, fined £323 and ordered to pay £129 surcharge and £90 costs.
JORDAN RYAN, 31, of Wallace Road, Bodmin who pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Bodmin in July 2023 has been spared a totting disqualification. Magistrates accepted his mitigating circumstances that a ban would impact a relative who has a medical condition and needs to attend hospital appointments. He was fined £184 and ordered to pay a £74 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
BETHANY PURTILL, 29, of Culverland Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at Trerulefoot last October. She was banned from driving for seven days, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
