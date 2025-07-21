VICTORIA GAMBIE, 37, of Bodwannick View, Bodmin has been given a community order after she pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of wine from Morrisons petrol station in Bodmin on 8 February, driving with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and driving without insurance. She must have treatment for her mental health, pay Morrisons for the wine and was banned from driving for 36 months which will be reduced by 36 weeks if she completes a course. She has to pay a £300 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.