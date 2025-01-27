DANIEL BLAKE, of Bodiniel Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics worth £158 from Boots in Bodmin on 6 November, stealing shaving items worth £399 from the same shop on 21 November and gift sets on 7 December. He was sent to prison for 19 weeks and three days, made subject to a criminal behaviour order and must leave any commercial premises when asked to by staff or police, must not enter or loiter outside a store he has been banned from that is in the Bodmin Shopwatch Scheme and must not enter a pre-defined area of Bodmin as shown on a map unless for a professional pre-arranged appointment. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.