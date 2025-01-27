ASSAULT
TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 51, of Tanyas at Fourwinds, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Penlan Garage, Bodmin in July 2024. The case was adjourned until 7 July.
ETHAN CAMPBELL, 29, of Wallace Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Bodmin on 18 January and assaulting two police officers at the same address on 19 January. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature on the woman and he was ordered to pay the woman £250 compensation and £85 costs.
LEIGH BELL, 39, of Beatrice Avenue, Saltash pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Saltash on 16 January and to damaging her mobile phone. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned.
STEVEN VINCENT, 28, of High Fernhill Farm, St Giles on the Heath pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Dunmere Road, Bodmin and assaulting a police officer in Newquay on New Year’s Day. He was given a community order, must pay the police officer £50 compensation and was fined £180 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
JAMES CROSBY, 38, of Greenhills, Camelford pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Atlantic Motor Services, Valley Truckle on 18 December. He is also charged with strangling him. The case was adjourned.
AARON CROWHURST, 32, of Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman and assaulting a man at Bodmin occasioning him actual bodily harm at Bodmin on 11 January, assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Bodmin on New Year’s Day and intentionally strangling her between 21 and 26 December. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 25 February.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ELIOT SMYTH, 32, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence notice on 19 January not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Tywardreath.
JAMIE WEEKES, 31, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence notice on 19 January not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Saltash.
HARASSMENT
MICHAEL MCNULTY, 41, of Pool Street, Bodmin failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of harassing a woman between April and June 2024 by sending her abusive and unwanted emails, attending her address uninvited on more than one occasion and sending her unwanted friend requests. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
SEX CHARGES
STEVEN VALENTINE, 48, of Trevarthian Road, St Austell has had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to court to face seven sex offence charges including attempting to incite a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity in Launceston in 2021.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
JORDAN WOOD, 24, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing a throwing knife with a blade over three inches at Bridlington in Yorkshire on 28 November. He was made subject to a community order, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
THEFT
DANIEL BLAKE, of Bodiniel Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetics worth £158 from Boots in Bodmin on 6 November, stealing shaving items worth £399 from the same shop on 21 November and gift sets on 7 December. He was sent to prison for 19 weeks and three days, made subject to a criminal behaviour order and must leave any commercial premises when asked to by staff or police, must not enter or loiter outside a store he has been banned from that is in the Bodmin Shopwatch Scheme and must not enter a pre-defined area of Bodmin as shown on a map unless for a professional pre-arranged appointment. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.
BREACH OF ORDER
MICHAEL PHILLIPS, 23, of Green Lane, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order in 2023 by contacting a woman on Instagram he was prohibited from contacting. He was fined £325 and has to pay £135 costs.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
WILLIAM WOON, 49, of Rock Lane, Bodmin has been given a 19-week prison sentence, suspended for ten months, after he failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence for an offence of criminal damage.
DAMAGED CARS
ROBERT PAYNE, 47, of Old Market Place, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, in February 2024 at Old Market Place, Bodmin having a screwdriver intending to use it to damage three cars. His case is listed for 21 February.
CLOSURE ORDERS
23 WALLACE ROAD, BODMIN had a closure order, including the garden, for nuisance or disorder extended for three months.
8 ST DOMINICS CLOSE, BODMIN, including the garden, has been made subject to a closure order for three months.
DRUG DRIVE
CLINT HUGHES, 44, of Honey Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving in Newquay last April with 16 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 21 February.
NO INSURANCE
FRANCISCO COISINHA, 23, of Dymond Court, Bodmin pleaded guilty to having no insurance for a car he was driving in Dennison Road, Bodmin in January 2024. His case was adjourned and magistrates are considering giving him a driving ban.
SPEEDING
CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, 33, of Quay House, Lower Street, Looe pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 in Plymouth in a van last March and last June and on the A38 at Ivybridge in July. He was fined £600, banned from driving for eight months and ordered to pay £90 costs.