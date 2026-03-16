ASSAULT
ADAM ANDERSON, 34, c/o St Petrocs, Truro pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Aldi in Newquay on 7 February. He will be sentenced on 12 May and was released on conditional bail not to enter Aldi in Newquay.
HARRY PRICE, 35, of Star House, Trebarwith Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting and obstructing a police officer at Gover Lane, Newquay and possessing cannabis on 17 July. He was fined £270 and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £200 costs.
LOUIS ROSER, 34, of Badger Watch, Trewoon was found guilty in his absence of assaulting a woman and damaging a phone at Truro in July 2024. He was released on conditional bail not to contact a woman and was due to be sentenced yesterday (17 March).
PAUL TOOLEY, 48, of Sylvan Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man at Sylvan Close on 9 March occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offence and his case listed for 14 April.
STEWART BROOME, 38, of Truro Road, St Austell, who had been charged with assaulting a woman at Bodwannick View, Bodmin occasioning her actual bodily harm, strangling her, threatening her with a knife and criminal damage on 8 February, had all charges discontinued at Truro Crown Court.
JASON GRILLS, 36, of Pentillie Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Hoopers View, Bodmin on Christmas Day occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was sent to prison for 18 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or attend an address in Hoopers View, Bodmin until 5 March, 2033.
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, strangling her and criminal damage to a bedroom at St Dominics Close, Bodmin on 6 February; not guilty to assaulting a man at Sainsburys in Bodmin on 3 February; not guilty to stealing beer worth £19.58 from Spar in Bodmin on 23 January; stealing alcohol worth £73.75 from Sainsburys in Bodmin on 3 February, £92 worth of alcohol from Sainsburys on 2 February and £45 and £90 worth of alcohol on 30 January and £45 worth of alcohol on 29 January; stealing alcohol from Asda in Bodmin on 29 January and stealing cosmetics worth £139.98 from Boots in Bodmin on 23 January; breaching a criminal behaviour order on a number of occasions by entering Sainsburys, Boots, Spar and Asda in Bodmin and not guilty to making off without paying for a taxi having travelled to Bodmin from Truro on 3 February. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 3 August.
AMBER WILSON, 26, of Treheath Road, Dobwalls pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a police officer at Rose Cottage, Clapper Bridge, dangerous driving, driving between Pillaton and Clapper Bridge on 22 January whilst disqualified from driving and failing to stop. She was sent to prison for four months. An offence of aggravated vehicle taking, which she had pleaded not guilty to, was discharged.
JEDEDIAH GRIMSHAW, 25, of Holland Road, No Man’s Land pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a man, criminal damage to a gate and possessing cannabis outside Smiths Cottage, Liskeard on 5 September. His case was adjourned until 26 June and he was released on conditional bail not to go to Smiths Cottages, Liskeard or contact a man and a woman.
BEN WATERS, 38, of Yonderberry Cottages, Wilcove Lane, Wilcove pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, possessing an offensive weapon, a glass bottle, and 0.27g of cocaine at Fore Street, Saltash on 31 August. He will be sentenced on 3 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact a man.
SHAY ILES, 20, of Moorland View, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at Bodmin and stealing £350 cash on 30 December and stealing £20 cash and possessing 0.02g of diamorphine at Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin on 8 January. He was given a one-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily until 5 July. He has to have treatment for his drug use.
RYAN BARTLETT, 37, of Harvey Street, Torpoint has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, strangling her and criminal damage at an address on Finn VC Estate, Bodmin on 6 February and stalking her at Torpoint between 5 and 23 February by sending her text messages and making phone calls. His case was listed for 10 April and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an area west of a line between Tintagel, Liskeard and Looe and not to enter Bodmin or contact his victim.
SARAH NEALE, 29, of Drinnick Farm, South Petherwin had a warrant issued for her arrest without bail after she failed to answer bail after being charged with assaulting a police officer at her home on 24 February.
GUN CRIME
LOUIS ROSER, 34, of Hussar Road, Weymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a man of a car key and wrist band and possessing an imitation firearm when committing a robbery at Badgers Watch, Trewoon on 28 November. He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified the same day. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 1 May.
KNIFE CRIME
LEE MASON, 47, of St Georges Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing a knife at the Cosy Club, Plymouth on 4 April and to using threatening behaviour. He was sent to prison for 146 days as it was his second offence for knife crime, he threatened an officer with violence including biting and headbutting, he was drunk and he had already been given three opportunities to engage with the Probation Service.
ROMAN SAMM, 19, of Trevarthian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing a large kitchen knife on Fore Street, Bodmin on 16 November. He will be sentenced on 16 June.
SEX OFFENCES
BENJAMIN MOORE, 30, of Truro Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman in December 2022 at St Austell. His case was listed for 10 April and he was released on conditional bail not to contact a woman.
ROY MATTHEWS, 61, of Higher Road, Pensilva has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to, between 2008 and 2023, distributing and making indecent images of children including 96 Category A images with seven of them moving, 96 Category B images with two moving and 932 Category C images including 13 moving images of a child. His case was listed for 9 April.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTANAS NADVILES, 31, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 8 March not to threaten or contact a man or go to a premises on Victoria Industrial Estate, Roche.
JACK OMLO, 31, of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence notice on 10 March not to threaten or contact a woman or enter an address in St Blazey Gate.
STALKING
PETER BREWER (aka PETER BANNER), 45, of Trewidland, Liskeard was made subject to an interim stalking protection order not to approach or contact in any way a woman or enter Bugle Way, Bodmin. Police will be monitoring his use of the internet and social media accounts. The order will last 156 days or until his case is determined and was put in place because he is alleged to have attended places where the victim is on numerous occasions, left notes and made telephone calls to her. The case was adjourned until 11 August.
PETER HARTLEY, 62, of Valley Bungalows, Millendreath pleaded guilty to stalking a woman at Looe between July and August when he sent her nearly 200 text messages, shouted at her at the Millendreath Beach Café and sent flowers and a card to her home. He will be sentenced on 19 June and was released on conditional bail not to go to Hillside Villas, Millendreath or contact two people.
DAVID FAIRBROTHER, 85, of Trengrouse Avenue, Torpoint had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of, last February at Trengrouse Avenue, he stalked his neighbour with multiple incidents which had a substantial effect on her day-to-day life.
HARASSMENT
COLIN NEEDHAM, 55, of Highway, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to, between June and September, harassing a man by sending multiple threatening and abusive messages. He will be sentenced on 26 June and was released on conditional bail not to enter the Red Lion Hotel in Fareham or an address in Longfield Avenue, Fareham.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
LEE MASON, 47, of St Georges Cresent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Old Town Street, Plymouth on 27 April. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DAVID FEARON, 51, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a man on Harvey Street, Torpoint on 16 May and criminal damage to a cell at Charles Cross police station in Plymouth on 17 May. He will be sentenced on 19 June and was released on conditional bail not to contact eight people.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
ARITHON LEMIN, 39, of Church Gate, Kilkhampton had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of causing £2118 damage to a car at Ivy Cottages, Kilkhampton on 13 April.
DRUG CRIME
ROBERT MORRIS, 31, of Broadmead, Callington has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing 4.95 kilograms and 55.59 grams of Ketamine and 755 amphetamine tablets at Launceston on 5 August with intent to supply and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property under the Proceeds of Crime Act. On 5 August he is alleged, at Bodmin, to have in his possession money, a car, watches and coins. His case was listed for 10 April.
LIVESTOCK WORRIED
ROSS STONE, 43, of Bay View Farm, Trenance Downs, St Austell changed his plea to guilty on a charge of allowing his dog to worry sheep on agricultural land at Carloggas Solar Farm, St Stephen in December 2024. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £400 costs.
DRUNK
CHRISTOPHER HALEY, 42, of Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Newquay Railway Station on 14 February. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
MATTHEW LANE, 37, of Lodge Hill, Liskeard pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at St Davids Railway Station, Exeter on 25 November. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
LANDLORD ACTED ILLEGALLY
NICK RAWLINGS, 53, of St Breward, Bodmin has been fined £2,000 and has to pay £4,183 costs and a £800 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to offences under the Protection from Eviction Act. On or about 27 December 2024 at St Breward, he told occupiers of a property known as Treview he would be moving back in without having served a valid legal notice to terminate; on 13 January 2025, he still had not served a valid legal notice to terminate, but said another tenant would be moving into the premises on 1 March and threatened the occupier with costs for temporary accommodation used for that tenant should they not be able to move in; between 17 January and 17 May he sent emails to both the occupier and Council officers claiming the advice officers had given was incorrect and that his tenant should give up occupation of the premises and on 17 June he served an invalid section 21 Landlord & Tenant Act notice to terminate occupation.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
MARTA WAHNON, 40, of Stret Goryan, Nansledan pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a woman by driving on the A392 at Whitecross on 9 September without due care and attention. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £3,077 and ordered to pay a £1,231 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
JACOB PYPE-BUTTERWORTH, 22, of Grosvenor Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Cliff Road, Newquay on 28 October with 6.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £400 and ordered to pay £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
TERENCE CATHRAE, 45, of Barton Lane, White Cross, Newquay pleaded not guilty to driving on the A39 at St Columb on 6 December with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. His case was adjourned until 17 April.
BECKY PHILP, 38, of Riverside Holiday Park, Lane, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving at Malpas, Truro on 5 January with 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 14 months which will be reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
KERRY NEIL MORRICE, 60, of Netley Meadow, Bugle had a warrant issued for his arrest after he was found guilty in his absence of driving at Bugle on 7 June with 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He had denied the offence.
BRANDON HUDDY, 27, of Cedar Woods, Trevail Way, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving at Trethurgy on 12 August with 134 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
TRISTAN HICKS, 52, of Borlase Crescent, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Borlase Crescent on 21 February with 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES ROBINS, 31, of Station Road, St Blazey pleaded guilty to riding a scrambler motorcycle on St Andrews Road, Par on 22 July with 4.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and with 118 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 10 July.
CRAIG BRAY, 26, of Beacon Hill, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Gannel Road, Newquay on 14 February with 55 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 16 months which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £800 and ordered to pay a £320 surcharge and £85 costs.
KERRIE PAYNE, 42, of Trengrouse Avenue, Torpoint pleaded guilty to driving on Goad Avenue, Torpoint on 26 July with 21 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 139 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 3 July.
GREG STEPHENS, 51, of Glebe Avenue, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving on Callington Road, Saltash on 19 February with 124 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 30 months which will be reduced by 30 weeks if he completes a course, ordered to have treatment for his alcohol use, fined £833 and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVING WHILST DISQUALIFIED
TYLER MITCHELL, 25, of Longfair Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving at Bodmin in September 2024 whilst disqualified and with 15 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and 3.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 17 months and given a two-year conditional discharge.
AARON MOSTAEDDI, 23, of Chestnut Drive, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving at Bude whilst disqualified on 5 January. He was banned from driving for 14 months and 24 days, fined £384 and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
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