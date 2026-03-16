NICK RAWLINGS, 53, of St Breward, Bodmin has been fined £2,000 and has to pay £4,183 costs and a £800 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to offences under the Protection from Eviction Act. On or about 27 December 2024 at St Breward, he told occupiers of a property known as Treview he would be moving back in without having served a valid legal notice to terminate; on 13 January 2025, he still had not served a valid legal notice to terminate, but said another tenant would be moving into the premises on 1 March and threatened the occupier with costs for temporary accommodation used for that tenant should they not be able to move in; between 17 January and 17 May he sent emails to both the occupier and Council officers claiming the advice officers had given was incorrect and that his tenant should give up occupation of the premises and on 17 June he served an invalid section 21 Landlord & Tenant Act notice to terminate occupation.