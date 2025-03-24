INTIMIDATED WITNESS
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of Upton, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, on 12 March at Bude, intimidating a witness in court proceedings by opening her front door with the intention of causing damage which was intended to intimidate a woman causing an investigation to be interfered with; damaging the lock on a front door; assaulting a man by beating and possessing a Stanley knife in Wentworth Close, Bude. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 15 April.
SEX OFFENCES
TERENCE ROUND, 78, of Tower Hill, St Giles on the Heath has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with at Launceston in January 2023 committing five sexual offences including touching a 15-year-old girl in a sexual way, inciting her to engage in sexual activity, sucking her nipples and penetrating her. The case was adjourned until 25 April.
ASSAULT
SOPHIE JASPER, 23, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on East Hill, St Austell on 2 March and to possessing cannabis. Her case was adjourned until 24 April.
LUKE SOMERTON PARKER, 35, of Langreek Bungalows, Polperro pleaded guilty to assaulting a man on Fore Street, Looe on 23 January and damaging windows. The case was adjourned until 23 June.
DARREN PRATT, 48, of Lanchard Rise, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Liskeard in September 2023. His case is listed for 11 April.
PETER WOOTTON, 54, of Fairfield, St Germans pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in St Germans on 18 December. He will be sentenced on 27 March.
CHARLOTTE CRANE, 26, of Tavistock Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Newquay police station on 27 December and to being drunk on Tavistock Road, Launceston the same day. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Charles Cross police station and a man and two women on Gendalls Way, Launceston on 2 February. She was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to have alcohol treatment for six months and pay £100 compensation to each of her victims, a £254 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
LIAM REED, 20, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in Callington in November 2023. His case is listed for 25 April.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
HAYDEN TINSLEY, 21, of Dungarth Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife on Dean Street, Liskeard on 18 March and to eight shoplifting offences from shops in Liskeard in February and March. His case was adjourned until 16 May.
HARASSMENT
JAMIE COON, 32, of High Cross Street, St Austell changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of breaching a restraining order by approaching a woman in St Austell between 31 December and 9 January. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 31 March.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
STUART DOWD, 33, of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 18 March not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in St Austell.
JAKE MARSHALL, 32, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order at an address in St Austell on 18 March when he was located in the company of a woman at her home whom he was banned from contacting. He was sent to prison for 20 days because of his ‘utter disregard for the court order’.
PETER WALKER, 43, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order at Furze Hill, Bodmin on 17 March by being found in the company of a woman he was banned from contacting. He was fined £50.
JOHN STIFF, 34, of NFA, was made subject to a domestic violence protection order on 19 March not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Liskeard.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
EMMA MORCOM, 51, of High Street, St Austell pleaded not guilty to damaging a Fiat Ducato motor caravan at St Austell last July. She will stand trial on 29 August.
ADAM BRYSON, 30, of Fore Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to, in August 2024 at Liskeard, damaging guttering and an electronic doorbell worth £914. He was ordered to pay £914.38 compensation and £130 fine.
POSSESSED NOXIOUS LIQUID
MICHAEL BARBER, 38, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing noxious liquid, namely IM Power self-defence spray and a police style extendable baton at his Bodmin home on 21 December. The items were confiscated and he was given a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BIKE THIEF
CLAUDIO AQUILINO, 57, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay pleaded guilty to taking an AC Hero 125 from St Ives on 2 February, to driving it without a licence or insurance and with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 36 months, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course, made subject to a community order and will have to pay £500 compensation.
OUTRAGED PUBLIC DECENCY
WAYNE EELLS, 50, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to outraging public decency in Bodmin last July by masturbating in public. He was fined £846 and ordered to pay a £338 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUNK
CAMERON SMITH, 19, of Advent, Camelford pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly outside the White Horse Inn in Launceston on 22 December. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
GREW CANNABIS
CHRISTOPHER FRANCIS, 50, of Well Lane, St Cleer pleaded guilty to producing 14 cannabis plants and 1,301g of cannabis at St Cleer last October. He was fined £123 and ordered to pay a £49 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
MAX BEARD, 19, of Horseshoe Close, St Columb had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to court to face charges of driving whilst disqualified, without an MOT or insurance.
FAILED TO REPORT ACCIDENT
HARVEY ALDRIDGE, 22, of Trebursye Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle which damaged a wall of a property at Yeolmbridge, Launceston on 16 February and failing to report the accident within 24 hours and to being in charge of an Iveco which he left in a position on the B3254 at Yeolmbridge when it involved a danger of injury to others. He pleaded not guilty to driving it with 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will stand trial on 26 September.