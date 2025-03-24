CHARLOTTE CRANE, 26, of Tavistock Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Newquay police station on 27 December and to being drunk on Tavistock Road, Launceston the same day. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Charles Cross police station and a man and two women on Gendalls Way, Launceston on 2 February. She was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and ordered to have alcohol treatment for six months and pay £100 compensation to each of her victims, a £254 victim surcharge and £85 costs.