Caught speeding twice on same road
Friday 14th October 2022 2:00 pm
(Richard Hartley from Pixabay )
A man from Downderry has been fined after he was caught speeding twice on two separate occasions on the same stretch of road in Plymouth.
MATTHEW WILKIN, 41, of Lower Road, Downderry, had the case proved he was speeding in a Ford on Alma Road, Plymouth on 2 and 5 February.
He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £68 victim surcharge and £180 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
