TRUDY ANNE THOMPSON, 55, of Henley Fort Bungalows, The Mount, Guildford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between February 15 and May 25, 2016, at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath committing fraud by making false representations, namely she had a trust fund and owned two houses in Guildford, which was untrue, intending to expose a woman to a risk of £20,000 loss; not guilty to fraud by abuse of position between January 2016 and May 2018 at Tywardreath whilst occupying the position of a company director of Hunter Grange Investments Ltd she is alleged to have abused that position by intending to make an unknown gain for herself; fraud intending to make a gain by making false representations to a man namely that the money would be used to top up an enterprise fund for the benefit of Tywardreath village; fraud by false representation between March and April 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath by claiming she was the lawful owner of two wind turbines, which she was not, and selling them to a couple intending to gain £457.62 for herself and fraud by false representation intending to make a gain between July and September 2016 when she falsely said she was intending to donate £1m of her personal assets to support the Tywardreath village scheme. The case was adjourned until August 14.