SEX OFFENCES
IAN FRAPE, 59, of Highgate Hill, Indian Queens was sent to Truro Crown Court charged with gross indecency and indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 and exposing his genitals at St Newlyn East and St Stephen between January and October 2024. His case was listed for April 17 and he was released on conditional bail not to contact witnesses or have any unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.
BENJAMIN LORD, 37, of Carvynick Holiday Park, Summercourt had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child at St Columb Major in October 2024.
SEBASTIAN MAIER, 50, of NFA, St Austell was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at the Sportsmans Arms, Menheniot on September 15.
MALCOLM DIXON, 56, of Portland Close, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to numerous sexual offences against three girls including raping a 12-year-old, sexually assaulting a ten-year-old and gross indecency with a girl at Torpoint. His case was listed for April 7 and he was released on conditional bail not to contact prosecution witnesses.
MARTIN THOMAS, 25, of Carlyon Close, Meadow Road, Lanreath pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to arranging sexual activity with a child between December 13 and January 15 and attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls whom he did not believe to be 16 or over in August 2023, between October 25 and November 30 and December 13 and January 15. He was sent to prison for 54 months and was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order until March 18, 2046 which restricts his contact with children and his use of the internet.
HAYDEN BRAY, 27, of Hawks Park, Lower Burraton pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a woman, engaging in coercive behaviour and threatening violence, assaulting her and damaging cakes. His trial was fixed for September 7. He was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
JOHN HODGE, 74, of Beacon Park Road, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with indecently assaulting a girl aged under 14 at Saltash. His case was listed for April 17 and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
JAMES AMERY, 35, of Hawks Tor Drive, Lewannick was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting a woman at Launceston in March 2022. Sentence was adjourned.
FRAUD
TRUDY ANNE THOMPSON, 55, of Henley Fort Bungalows, The Mount, Guildford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between February 15 and May 25, 2016, at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath committing fraud by making false representations, namely she had a trust fund and owned two houses in Guildford, which was untrue, intending to expose a woman to a risk of £20,000 loss; not guilty to fraud by abuse of position between January 2016 and May 2018 at Tywardreath whilst occupying the position of a company director of Hunter Grange Investments Ltd she is alleged to have abused that position by intending to make an unknown gain for herself; fraud intending to make a gain by making false representations to a man namely that the money would be used to top up an enterprise fund for the benefit of Tywardreath village; fraud by false representation between March and April 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath by claiming she was the lawful owner of two wind turbines, which she was not, and selling them to a couple intending to gain £457.62 for herself and fraud by false representation intending to make a gain between July and September 2016 when she falsely said she was intending to donate £1m of her personal assets to support the Tywardreath village scheme. The case was adjourned until August 14.
JOSH TAYLOR, 35, of Prestwick Lane, Grayswood, Hazelmere pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to fraud by false representation when, between February and May 2015 at Tywardreath, he is alleged to have dishonestly made a false representation to obtain a £33,200 grant from Par Bay Big Local namely that the funds would be used for a bike hire business and an entrepreneurial training course; not guilty to supplying an article for fraud namely invoices listing a six-week training course and the purchases of 15 bicycles; not guilty to making a false representation to a man intending to make a gain, namely that the money would be used to top up an enterprise fund for the benefit of Tywardreath village; not guilty to, between July and September 2016, making false representations namely that TRUDY ANNE THOMPSON was intending to donate £1m of her personal assets to support the Tywardreath Village Scheme intending to make a gain for himself and not guilty to fraud by abuse of position between January 2016 and May 2018 whilst occupying the position of a company director of Hunter Grange Investments Limited, when he was expected to safeguard the financial interests of the company, he dishonestly abused that position intending to make a gain for himself. The case was adjourned until August 14.
ANDREW MASTER, 58, of Takik Views, Gibraltar pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between August 2022 and January 2023 at Bodmin, committing fraud by making a false representation namely an investment to purchase watches for a profit intending to gain £71,164 for himself.
JETHRO ADAMS, 54, of Trewithen Farm, Laneast pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between January 2022 and May 2025, at North Cornwall Bottled Gas and Solid Fuel on Pennygilliam Industrial Estate, Launceston whilst occupying the position of general manager he dishonestly abused the position intending to gain £85,570.23. He will be sentenced on April 10 and was released on conditional bail not to contact the owners of the business, attend the business premises or contact any of its customers.
ASSAULT
LAURA HONEY, 37, of Victoria Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay on September 8. Her case was adjourned until 22 May and she was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Edgcumbe Avenue or contact her alleged victim.
TANYA VINCENT, 54, of Valley Caravan Park, Polzeath pleaded not guilty to assaulting two police officers by beating them at St Columb on 4 August. She will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on September 9.
CRYSTAL COWLARD, 33, of Stret Dor Wartha, Nansledan has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman and criminal damage to a car at Truro Railway Station and dangerous driving on August 17. Her case was listed for April 17.
LOUIS ROSER, 34, of Badgers Watch, Trewoon was found guilty in his absence of assaulting a woman and damaging a phone at Truro in July 2024. He was sent to prison for 20 weeks because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and he has a history of controlling, intimidating and relentless behaviour. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until March 16, 2029.
ALBERT HAINES, 45, of Fore Street, Bugle has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a man at Pool in November 2025. His case was listed for April 17.
CONNOR WILDEN, 33, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin was found guilty of assaulting a woman and damaging a mobile phone worth £1600 at Carvynick Golf and Country Club at Summercourt in December 2024. He will be sentenced on 10 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or go to an address in Bluebell Walk, Bodmin.
THOMAS HEWER, 37, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in coercive behaviour at Newquay between last March and September when he prevented his victim from contacting friends, broke her phones and force fed her food, stalked her between October and February, assaulted her at an address in Cliff Road, Newquay between 6 and 9 February, stole £120 cash from her and damaged a door at the Newquay Beach Hotel on February 7, as well as racially harassing a police officer at Camborne on February 8. He was given a 33-month custodial sentences with 20 months to be spent in prison and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or attend any address she is residing at until February 13, 2036.
JASON MOUNTAIN, 37, of Trelawney Avenue, Poughill pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at the Crescent Car Park on Bencoolen Road, Bude on September 5. He will be sentenced on May 8 and was released on conditional bail not to enter Hopton Close, Bude or contact his victim.
SARAH NEALE, 29, of Drinnick Cottages, South Petherwin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Drinnick Cottages on February 24. She will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on August 17.
KNIFE CRIME
CHRISTOPHER LLOYD, 35, c/o Granworth Walk, Leicester has been sent to prison for 54 months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a knife at The Griffin, Liskeard and robbing a man of tobacco on September 9.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DREW EDWARDS, 34, of Berry Road, Newquay was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on March 15 not to contact or threaten a woman or go to a property on Pollawyn Road, Quintrell Downs.
DAVID COON, 63, of Belmont Road, St Austell was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on March 15 not to contact or threaten a woman or go to a property on Belmont Road, St Austell.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
PAUL JUDE, 56, of Grenfell Avenue, Saltash has had £2685 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
ZACHARIE BUNYARD, 31, of Snowdrop Crescent, Kensey Park, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with concealing/disguising/converting/removing criminal property, namely money, by means of receiving and sending money to and from others between January 2020 and December 2025; supplying cocaine at Launceston on November 20 and, between August 7, 2016 and January 14, 2026 at Launceston, he conspired with MILO BUNYARD and ABI CURTIS, to supply cannabis. His case was listed for April 10.
RAILWAY TRESPASS
KAI KIERNAN, 21, of Menorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to trespassing on the Truro Viaduct on February 12 and to possessing cannabis at Truro Railway Station. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
THEFT
RORY LAKE, 37, of Moorland Road, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stealing £421.20 of goods from Marks & Spencer on Launceston Retail Park on January 31 and £30 worth of goods from Lidl in Launceston on February 10. He was sent to prison for one month and given a suspended sentence for a further three months.
HARASSMENT
KERI BOWLES, 42, of Gunwin Court, Whitemoor, St Austell pleaded not guilty to harassing a man between June 29 and September 9 by sending multiple unwanted emails to him. The case was adjourned until July 6 and she was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Stannary Road, Stenalees or contact her alleged victim.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
BENJAMIN LORD, 37, of Carvynick Holiday Park, Summercourt pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving dangerously and with 75 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 on the A30 at Launceston on September 13. He was given a 13-month prison sentence suspended for 20 months and banned from driving for three years when he will have to pass an extended test and was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
LESLEY HIGGS, 53, of Marine Court, Marine Drive, Torpoint pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man and a woman when driving without due care and attention on Harvey Street, Torpoint on April 4. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £961 and ordered to pay a £769 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
OLLIE TAYLOR, 22, of Treannic Close, St Teath pleaded guilty to riding a motorbike on the B3266 at Camelford on October 26 with 132 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. He was banned from driving for 15 months which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £369 and ordered to pay £148 surcharge and £85 costs.
FAILED TO STOP
MATTHEW ILES, 41, of Prince Parc, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident when the rear of a vehicle he collided with was crushed on the A30 at Bodmin on June 27. He was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work, had ten points put on his licence and has to pay £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
JAMIE MCAVOY, 39, of Bell Gardens, Crantock pleaded guilty to driving on Esplanade Road, Newquay whilst disqualified on January 25. He was ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work, banned from driving for 270 days and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
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