A TEA dance was hosted in Wadebridge as part of the town’s events to mark the 80th anniversary since the D-Day landings.
Patriotic fervour was the centrepiece of the event, with a theme of red, white and blue representing the colours of the union jack, while the venue was also decorated in bunting along with a cake for the occasion while couples danced through the afternoon.
A spokesperson for Concern Wadebridge which operates the John Betjeman Centre, located in the town’s former railway station, said: “To commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day Concern Wadebridge at The John Betjeman Centre hosted a Tea Dance.
Couples danced throughout the afternoon and took time to remember those who bravely served and risked everything, to honour the fallen and those who survived.
Manager of the centre, Emma Burt added: “A wonderful afternoon which was a mixture of all emotions from the tears remembering those we have lost to laughter of the dancing and enjoying the music. Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event.”