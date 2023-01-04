Guy said: “We are overwhelmed with the amazing generosity and kindness of strangers, friends and family. An example of which is very special. We met a man called Bob Brandon on our adventure, who showed us around Butler, Pennsylvania, the home of the American Austin. Having spent the whole morning with us and given us lunch, he said that he and his wife were going to a Golden Wedding celebration that afternoon. He was sure that the couple wouldn’t mind if we came too. So we had a very pleasant afternoon gate crashing the party. The week before the draw I received an email from the couple, requesting five raffle tickets. If they won they wished to place the Bespk Austin in the factory of the American Austin as a tribute to Bob Brandon who had died earlier last year.