The aftermath of Storm Darragh is still being felt in Saltash and surrounding areas.
More than 180 homes in the Cargreen parish on the outskirts of Saltash are still waiting for power to be restored two days after supply went down. A fault on the high voltage network caused the loss of supply to nearly 400 homes on Saturday (December 7) at 2.22pm.
By Sunday evening power had been restored to 190 homes but power lines serving 182 homes in the Cargreen area are still down and not expected to be restored until midday tomorrow (Tuesday December 10) in a schedule set by National Grid that keeps slipping.
Gusts of up to 70mph saw the main deck of the Tamar bridge closed to high-sided vehicles and motorbikes for much of the weekend. The bridge remained open throughout despite the extremely challenging weather conditions, said the Bridge Authority. The main deck was completely reopened by 2.15pm on Sunday December 8.
Two yachts on the Tamar River slipped their moorings with a rescue mission launched late Saturday night to secure one yacht which had collided with the Jubilee Green pontoon on Saltash Waterside. The yacht is believed to have slipped its moorings further up the River Tamar.
A spokesperson for Saltash Town Council which operates the pontoon, said: “Jubilee pontoon is closed to all users due to damage following Storm Darragh. The pontoon is not safe to access.
“The Service Delivery Team have assessed the damage and are working with the Town Council insurance team and specialist contractors to better understand the extent of the damage.
“The above measures have been taken to keep everyone safe. Apologies for any inconvenience.”
The council stated that the pontoon gate is now locked and signage installed with all berth holders contacted. They added, they are unable to confirm when the pontoon will reopen.