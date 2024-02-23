Cllr Reid said: “We were impressed by how the whole operation is managed. All products are donated, each is carefully examined by the volunteers to ensure it is within date and sorted into various boxes, bundles or bags according to their designation. Some are put together for families, or as easy-cook meal parcels accompanied with an appropriate recipe, some boxes are packed specifically for children, others are collected into care packages, toiletries and household cleaning kits. Even pets are catered for.