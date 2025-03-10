LISKEARD’S Cornwall councillors, Jane Pascoe and Nick Craker, are advocating for the establishment of a direct bus service connecting their town to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Recognising the critical importance of accessible healthcare, they say they are committed to ensuring residents can reach vital medical services without undue hardship.
Back in 2020, Liskeard had some success when they conducted a pilot link direct to the hospital, which is almost 20 miles away. However, as COVID-19 struck worldwide, the advice was to avoid public transport and due to its numbers, the route was discontinued as it was felt it was no longer financially viable.
“It’s not acceptable there is no direct link by public transport for residents to access treatment in the only available hospital at Derriford,” said Cllr Pascoe. “Any alternative services can take hours, multiple stops and changes of transport. If you are sick and poorly, receiving treatment, it is an intolerable journey.”
It’s a point which has been echoed by Cllr Craker, who added: “We are hearing from residents who have to take a picnic with them as the bus journey can take several hours from door to door.
“Sometimes the connecting bus service is full of standing room only, so it can’t be right towns like Liskeard have no direct public transport to our nearest general hospital. We are campaigning to end this injustice and provide better services to our local residents.”
Both councillors say they have held good discussions with the local bus operator, as well as the Public Transport team at Cornwall Council, but are refusing to give up.
Cllr Pascoe continued: “We are in a climate emergency and we should be encouraging people to use public transport, not making it impossible. Parking at the hospital is difficult and often some distance from the facilities, this will reduce the number of vehicles and assist in alleviating problems at the site.”