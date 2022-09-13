Councillors and dignitaries join Act of Remembrance
Flowers were laid and the book of condolence signed
Subscribe newsletter
The Mayor of Saltash, Councillor Richard Bickford accompanied by the Mayoress Mrs Sarah Bickford, on September 9 led The Town Clerk, Councillors, Freemen of Saltash, Cornwall Councillors and other dignitaries in an Act of Remembrance for Our Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, in the Memorial Peace Garden, Alexandra Square, Saltash.
A single bell tolled 96 times from the Church of St Nicholas and St Faith to mark the 96 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s life. This moving tribute was followed by a 2 minute silence to remember and give thanks for the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Saltash then laid flowers as a mark of respect and they were followed by The Town Clerk, Councillors, Freemen of Saltash, Cornwall Councillors, other dignitaries and the local Towns people of Saltash.
Further flowers can be laid in the Memorial Peace Garden if so wished and the Book of Condolence can be signed in the Guildhall Council Chamber, at Saltash Library, the Church of St Nicholas and St Faith, or online on Saltash Town Council’s website www.saltash.gov.uk
The Condolences will be collected together from each venue and combined to form one Book of Condolence in memory of Our Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |