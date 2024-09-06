A NORTH Cornwall town council has expressed its concern after plans to install a telecommunications mast next to a primary school were revealed.
Bodmin Town Council’s Estates Committee received a request to do a ‘trail hole/geotech’ survey at its car park on Priory Park, adjacent to the St Petroc’s Primary School.
If approved, it would be the first step towards the installation of a 28 metre telecommunications mast to replace one currently located at the site of the former school on Harleigh Road, which until 1994 was the site of the lower school of Bodmin Community College. The mast currently extant there is due for removal due to redevelopment plans in the area.
At the most recent Estates Committee meeting, Amanda Bright, Bodmin Town Council’s interim proper officer made a request to councillors that permission be granted for her to seek legal advice prior to responding to the request.
Ms Bright informed councillors that under legislation introduced in 2017, planning permission would only need to be sought if a mast was over 30 metres, and with the proposed mast being two metres under that, those proposing the mast would only need to ‘inform’ Cornwall Council, limiting the options available to those who may object to its siting.
She requested the permission to seek necessary advice so the council could be sure of its position prior to responding to the enquiry amid fears that granting it without the advice could further limit the council’s ability to respond.
Cllr Andy Coppin, after detailing concerns over its proximity to the primary school, proposed rejecting the request, saying that it could potentially stop the proposals.
Chris Bennett, the council’s newly appointed estates manager, informed councillors of a similar enquiry near to Newquay Tretherras School during one of his previous employments. He said: “If the mast is granted, one of the demands the council would have to consider is the fact the mast’s operators will demand 24/7 access for a crane. It caused major issues there and can the council be sure it won’t happen here? How could we manage to guarantee access in a well-used public space?”
Cllr Phil Cooper enquired as to whether the company proposing the mast would be asked to pick up the council’s legal costs for seeking advice.
The mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn said she supported Ms Bright’s request to seek independent legal advice prior to responding to the request to conduct the surveys. She said: “We need to be sure of our options. We need to know if there’s actually any way we can stop it? If we are unable to do so, how do we make sure we have the influence over what we want?”
Councillors voted to seek further advice on the matter.