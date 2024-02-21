RESIDENTS in Lostwithiel have been issued with a warning by its Cornwall Councillor.
It comes amid works to stabilise a collapsed building in Lostwithiel.
Firefighters were called to Church Lane on the evening of February 17 after the old cob wall fell away from a building dating from 1688, currently home to Foodies Cafe, with the partial collapse, leading to several road closures blocking one of the main roads through the town centre.
At the time of the road closure, Councillor Colin Martin, Council member for Lostwithiel and Lanreath said: “I have contacted the Highways department asking them to urgently provide signage to ensure everyone can move around safely while Fore Street is closed. I have already seen a car going the wrong way up Fore Street and a van getting stuck under the bridge in the park. I have also spoken to Coop about their deliveries: Reversing a wagon down North Street and backwards along the Parade is not a great option.
In an update, Cllr Martin added: “Structural engineers are worried about possible further collapse during heavy rain this week, so the exclusion zone has been extended. Please respect the barriers which are there for your safety. Signage will be installed on Wednesday to reverse the flow of traffic between the social club and the church to enable vehicles on Fore Street to exit onto North Street.
“I have asked for two-way traffic to be allowed along the parade but am waiting for this to be confirmed. It will mean no parking along there, but that seems like a price worth paying to restore access to Quay Street. I have also asked Cormac to liaise with Biffa to ensure everyone's bins get emptied.”