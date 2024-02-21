At the time of the road closure, Councillor Colin Martin, Council member for Lostwithiel and Lanreath said: “I have contacted the Highways department asking them to urgently provide signage to ensure everyone can move around safely while Fore Street is closed. I have already seen a car going the wrong way up Fore Street and a van getting stuck under the bridge in the park. I have also spoken to Coop about their deliveries: Reversing a wagon down North Street and backwards along the Parade is not a great option.