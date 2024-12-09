THE banking hub in a North Cornwall town is now fully operational with representatives from banks present each day.
Cllr Leigh Frost, Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc said: “I’ve been to the Bodmin Banking Hub to take care of some banking and thought it was the perfect time to remind everyone that the full schedule of weekly branch services is now up and running!
“Whether you’re with Halifax, Lloyds Bank, HSBC, NatWest, or Barclays, you can access face-to-face meetings with these high street providers throughout the week. Halifax are in the branch on Mondays, Lloyds on Tuesday, HSBC on Wednesday, Natwest on Thursday and Barclays on Friday.
“This is a fantastic resource for our community, bringing essential services closer to home.”