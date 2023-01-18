Plans to impose a premium on council tax bills for second homeowners have been officially approved by Cornwall Council at the authority’s first full meeting of 2023.
The proposals, which were approved by the cabinet last month, could be worth up to an additional £25-million in revenue for the authority each year.
It is hoped the new premium could be introduced in April 2024, but that is dependent on the relevant legislation being formally approved by Parliament before the end of March this year.
The item was the main topic for debate at the full council meeting, which was delayed starting due to the wintry weather affecting many parts of Cornwall this morning.
The plans were introduced by Cllr David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources.
In introducing the proposal, Cllr Harris added: “I am sure that some people will be trying to find ways to dodge this extra charge and I can assure you that I will be working with officers to look at every possible dodge and how we block these.”
The resolution was approved unanimously by the council.
At the start of the meeting, tributes were paid to former leader of Cornwall Council Cllr John Pollard and former Cllr David Sleeman, who both passed away since the council last met.
Also on today’s agenda were changes to the authority’s procedure rules, and a recommendation to lift a cap on the number of Hackney Carriage Cabs allowed in Cornwall.
There was also an opportunity for the public to put questions to the cabinet committee, although the members questions to cabinet were postponed to allow attendees to travel home before temperatures dropped again.
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “One of our key priorities as an administration has been to address the housing issues we face in Cornwall, and today’s decision will help us to do just that.
“By increasing the premium on second homes, we will be not only increasing revenue, but also making people think about what they do with these properties, many of which are empty for much of the year.
“I am pleased by today’s result, it is a good start to the new year for Cornwall.”