Council opposes housing scheme
COUNCILLORS in a parish where a huge new development is planned do not support the scheme.
Menheniot Parish Council were in unanimous agreement that they were not happy with the proposal for 202 new homes at Tencreek Farm.
Councillors say the information within the planning application does not adhere to what has been set out in the Menheniot Local Plan about this project.
The councillors also say that there’s a lack of joined-up thinking between the residential side of the scheme at Tencreek and the employment part of the development, which will include a drive-thru restaurant and a cafe, a building supplies merchant, and other units. Menheniot’s councillors noted that there are concerns about aspects of the Tencreek housing scheme from a range of authorities whose say is important, including Highways, Cornwall Fire and Rescue, the Cornwall Council Lead Local Flood Authority and Devon & Cornwall Police.
Menheniot Parish Council states that the housing needs described in the application are not based on the latest evidence for the Liskeard and Looe Community Network Area – and that more affordable housing than the minimum 25% shown currently should be considered. Liskeard Town Council says that it has supported the principle of development at Tencreek Farm because it will deliver houses to meet the Liskeard housing target.
The planning committee said: “Although the site is located in Menheniot parish, the occupants (of the new homes) will use the services of Liskeard, and the impact will be on Liskeard.”
Liskeard Town Council says its support for the 200 houses will be conditional upon securing the necessary S106 contributions for additional services such as health, education and active travel.
The Town Council also noted the concerns that have been widely expressed about surface water run-off and flood mitigation from the new housing development.
Deviock Parish Council says that it has discussed the Tencreek scheme more than once at its meetings. Its members are concerned about the potential for increased risk of flooding at Hessenford, and the possible impact on sea water quality at Seaton.
“The Parish Council requests reassurance that any discharge from the Tencreek development into the River Seaton will neither exacerbate flooding issues at Hessenford, nor be detrimental to the quality of the bathing water at Seaton beach.”
To have a closer look at the plans and the comments, visit Cornwall Council’s planning website and use ref PA22/03642
