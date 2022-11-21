LISKEARD Town Council has agreed to give £500 towards a Christmas event, but has deferred a decision on two other grant applications while further information is provided.
At a recent meeting of the council, members agreed to approve a grant bid from St Martin’s Church for support for an outdoor Christingle concert — an event which will build upon the success of previous outdoor carol concerts.
The £500 grant will be used towards the cost of hiring the sound, stage and lights, as well as towards the cost of materials and resources for activities and a café.
Meanwhile, councillors agreed to defer a decision on a grant application from Healthy Cornwall, who hope to purchase slow cookers in order to run a cookery course in the town. The council has requested more information about the scheme.
The locally-based Baby Basics organisation has also applied for £500, which they propose to use to buy foldable tables and chairs.
Councillors raised the possibility that these items might be available from other local places second-hand: the decision has been referred to the facilities committee with the recommendation that the grant be approved if need be.