‘OYEZ, Oyez, Oyez’ — ever wanted to be Town Crier for a day?
Saltash Town Council is currently looking for someone to announce the VE Day 80 Proclamation on Fore Street at 9am on Thursday, May 8.
A spokesperson said: “If you can project your voice and don’t mind being filmed and photographed, the town council would like to hear from you!
“The uniform and town bell will be provided, along with the proclamation to read.”
In Saltash, a community wide celebration of music, drama and remembrance is being planned for VE 80.
The event promises to commemorate the day through “We’ll Meet Again” events featuring World War II themed music and speeches, recitals, poetry, drama workshops and performances.