Mrs Bassett also raised concerns over the impact of the town’s infrastructure which development would have. She called for a northern ring road to be built. Cllr Frost, the council member for Bodmin St Petroc said he supported the vision, but had been told it wasn’t seen as ‘value for money’, adding that he felt the council should ask for piecemeal building of new infrastructure whereby each development had to build infrastructure on their sites with it together forming the necessary improvements.