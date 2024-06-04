CORNWALL Council has launched a programme to help support parents in better understanding their own and their children’s emotions.
SPACE — Supporting Parents And Children Emotionally — is a free five week programme designed to teach adults how to better understand and support their children’s emotions, as well as their own.
Among the topics covered in the course are; ‘understanding what is meant by a trauma informed approach’, ‘understanding toxic stress and the fight/flight response’, ‘adopting appropriate expectations of children’, and ‘practical approaches to support children to regulate their emotions’.